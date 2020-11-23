Hot Chocolate Bombs: 11 Places You Can Buy This Locally Made Treat

Have You Been Stung By the Hot Chocolate Bomb Craze?

Hot chocolate bombs, or hot cocoa bombs, are all the rage on social media right now.

This satisfying treat is an experience. Read on to find out just what makes these chocolate stocking stuffers so desirable and where you can get your hands on the locally created delicacies right here in West Michigan.

*feature image from Great Lakes Chocolate

What are Hot Chocolate Bombs?

Hot chocolate bombs are (usually handcrafted) ball of chocolate filled with marshmallows and cocoa.

Put the hot cocoa ball in a cup and pour hot milk over it to make a delicious hot chocolate drink.

They come in a variety of flavors and sizes and are really hot on TikTok right now, probably because watching the bombs melt is so satisfying.

They’re so popular right now that TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are flooded with videos showing how to make hot chocolate bombs, as well as people sharing what their bombs look like when they dissolve.

Add Your Hot Cocoa Bombs to Our List

If you’re a local maker of hot chocolate bombs, we’d love to have you add your business to the list.

Find Local Hot Chocolate Bombs to Buy

You can buy hot chocolate bombs from local candy shops and local makers working out of their home kitchens (Michigan food laws allow this in certain circumstances.)

We’ve listed all of the local makers of hot cocoa bombs that we could find. If you know of others, encourage them to add their info to our list.

Many places are by order only – read carefully and visit the website or Facebook page of the maker you’re interested in.

Have fun!

All about Great Lakes Chocolate's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Holland Description



HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS!!

We are going to be selling them at our Pop-Up Shop! 2 for $12! (they are large and very flavorful)

They are You can get pre-packaged or build your own pack at the shop. If you would like to order and pick up at the shop please fill out our online ordering form and email it to [email protected] OR message me on facebook!! I make everything out of my house and usually do orders for pick up, delivery, or craft shows. Be sure to check out my shop tab- orders need a min of 7 days prior to pick up. Cash App payment $greatlakeschocolate All about AMETHYST BEE CAKERY's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



Level up your hot cocoa game with these Hot Chocolate Bombs! Chocolate shells are filled with homemade malted cocoa mix, marshmallows, and sprinkles! Pop one in your mug and pour your choice of heated milk or water and watch it melt before your eyes. Give it a good stir and enjoy! Available for in-store pick up every Friday or Saturday, just enter code LOCAL when placing your order! All about Sara's Sweets's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



We are taking orders for cocoa bombs. We have milk chocolate, white chocolate, white chocolate peppermint and milk chocolate peppermint. They are $5 for one or $20 for a 4 pack. All about Sweet E's Sugar Cookies's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Rockford Description



Hot chocolate bombs are chocolate spheres filled with hot chocolate mix and lots of marshmallows!

Pour steaming hot milk over the top and watch the chocolate melt away and release those marshmallows into your milk. So much fun and makes a great gift! Regular size $5, small size $4

6 pack classic for $30

additional packages available 10 flavors to choose from

Order online using the google form. All about Top This's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



8 Hot Cocoa Bombs flavors, come in and buy some or place an order via direct message or by giving us a call. Add Hot Cocoa Bomb to a mug, add 8oz of a hot liquid, stir and enjoy! All about Desserted by Rachel Renee's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Description



Hot Cocoa Bomb Boxes!

Includes: 1 or 2 mugs, 2 or 4 Hot Cocoa Bombs, 6 or 12 pack Butter Cookies (with or without sprinkles) and 1 or 2 peppermint spoons!! Great for cold days & nights indoors or to give as gift set!! 1 Mug set : (1 mug, 2 hot cocoa bomb, 6 butter cookies) $ 15 2 Mug set:(2 mugs, 4 hot cocoa bombs, 12 butter cookies) $25 All about The Pump House Rockford's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Rockford Description



Now offering Cocoa Bomb Flights!🍫☕️💕

—-

Get 4 cocoa bombs for $20!

—-

Message us to place an order ahead of time! All about The Frosted Flamingo's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Description



PREORDER your Hot Chocolate Bomb Gift Set!! Includes:

1 festive mug

3 hot chocolate bombs

3 marshmallow stir sticks $25 per set ** Individual bombs also available for order** (Gnomie the homie not included) All about Mokaya's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



Pack of two Mokaya chocolate cocoa bombs. Ours are solid chocolate mixed with our house-made cocoa mix for a deliciously chocolatey drink. Add one cocoa bomb to 14 oz. of hot milk or a milk alternative, let melt, stir and enjoy! Each cocoa bomb makes 16oz of cocoa. ALL items under the “Holiday Pre-Order” section are for a LATER pickup time (of your choosing from our four pickup dates) - you must choose one of the four pickup dates for each pre-order item you add to your cart. Questions? please call us at 616-551-1925 or email us at [email protected] All about Bee Sweet & Co's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



Mini hot chocolate bombs 🍫☕️ Indulge your taste buds to a delicious creamy hot chocolate. Simply add a chocolate bomb to a boiling cup of milk. Let the magic happen & enjoy ✨🐝 Message for availability and pricing All about Sunny with a Chance of Sprinkles's Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot Chocolate Bombs in Grand Rapids Description



Hot chocolate bombs come in 2 sizes:

🔆Large (3 inch ball) (Holds a lot more marshmallows for a much more extravagant "explosion" of fun in a cup!)

🔆Small (2 inch ball) Please allow 5-7 business days for your order to be completed. Rush order available. Delivery available for a small charge. (Free delivery in Greater Grand Rapids on orders of $150 or more for both hot cocoa bombs and cookies.) 🔆Each bomb order comes festively gift wrapped with an instruction tag! Mug + hot chocolate bomb + gift card to a local coffee shop combination will be available for the holiday season. Large bombs $7, Small bombs $4

Large 6 pack $35, Small 6 pack $22

