Michigan Winter Driving Class: How Good of a Winter Driver are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out!

Are You a Good Winter Driver?

Snow has made its inevitable return to the mitten state. What we want to know is, do your winter driving skills instill fear in all around you?

Or can we trust you to drive grandma, with a crock full of soup on her lap, to her next function?

For sure, during some of our snowstorms, the roads in Michigan during wintertime can put even the best drivers to the test.

So where do you measure up in the winter driving skills department?

Take this quiz to find out! (And yes, teen drivers and their parents can take this separately and compare results!)

Michigan Winter Driving Quiz

Do your best to answer each question.

At the end of the quiz, your results will be tallied and you’ll find out which kind of Michigan Winter Driver you are!

Answer Key

Open to see answers When driving near a semi truck on a wintry road, it’s very important to: Give the semi extra room When approaching an intersection, drivers should Follow all traffic rules.

Look for approaching traffic that cannot stop. Winter road conditions such ice, snow, sleet, fog and lower light mean you need to keep more distance between your car and the car in front of you to give yourself more room to stop safely. In winter conditions, you should leave: At least four to six seconds between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Which tasks should be done to prepare for winter driving? All of these (Make sure windshield wiper fluid is rated for temperatures below freezing., Make sure all lights are in working order., Check wiper blades to make sure they are functional.) Which of the following is not important to have in the car when driving in the winter? All of these are important to have. (Snacks (like granola bars) & water, Full tank of gas, Jacket, hat, gloves & boots for each passenger, Cell phone & charger) Should you pump your brakes when trying to stop on ice? Only pump your brakes if you don’t have anti-lock brakes. If your vehicle starts sliding, it’s best to Let off the gas first, then apply the brakes

Steer into the skid

Lay on the horn if you’re going to slide through an intersection 4-Wheel Drive is a feature that won’t keep you from slipping and sliding if the roads are icy enough. Which of the following is illegal in Michigan? Driving a car that has not been completely cleared of snow Which of the following is a bad idea for winter driving? Using cruise control

Passing snow plows If you are driving and conditions become unsafe, you should: Pull off of the road into a parking lot to wait for conditions to improve Snow tires All are true (Should be taken off in the springtime, Increase traction on snowy roads, Will wear down faster on pavement than regular tires)

