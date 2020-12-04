If You’re a Parent, You Need an Estate Plan. Alles Law Makes it Easy with Fixed Pricing and Customized Plans

Alles Law Gives Confidence to Families Through Customized Estate Plans

Have you ever thought about getting an estate plan, or have you ever wondered what one actually is?

GRKIDS Marketing & Events Manager Kelly Dentler and her husband attended a free consultation with Alles Law. She said they were very impressed with the detail and attention given them.

“The best part about working with Alles Law is that they take a tailored approach and really get to know you as a client,” Kelly said.

Maybe you’ve actually over-thought about it and are procrastinating taking a step toward getting one because of any number of possible reasons such as:

You don’t know what you need, and you feel intimidated about what it would take to find out.

You may already have a plan in place, but you aren’t 100 percent confident in it.

You’re not a millionaire, so is an estate plan really necessary?

I’ve worried about doing this for an embarrassing number of years, and you know what? It’s one of those things that you and I really don’t have to and shouldn’t worry about. There’s a way to get past your fears about planning for the unknown by getting in touch with an estate planner. Like now.

The attorneys at Alles Law understand people’s hesitation regarding estate planning, and they specialize in educating clients on what exactly their particular family needs.

Alles Law doesn’t just tell the client what they need, they base their recommendations on what the client themselves prioritize.

Alles Clients Get Very Personalized Plans

Attorney Tim Alles said one of his goals is to make sure that whatever situation a family is in, they get a customized plan that meets all of their wishes. In order to do that, Alles Law gets to know each client that comes into their office.

It’s necessary that they do this, Tim said, because in order to get to the core of the client’s situation, they need to know quite a bit of detail about each family.

“Every situation is unique. That’s what makes our job so fun. Getting to know people. Getting to know their family. Everybody needs an estate plan, but there are a myriad of reasons as to why.”

Kelly agrees. She and her husband had never really discussed what would happen to their kids and assets if something were to happen to both of them, and there were many scenarios they hadn’t thought about that Tim took them through.

“This was not a generic informational meeting or sales pitch. Tim has done over 2,500 estate plans, and he knows exactly what we need to consider,” she said.

Debunking Estate Planning Myths

Alles Law attorney Jordan Bush said people are often confused about what an estate plan actually is.

“Some people come in here and they say, “Well, I don’t have an ‘estate.’ Often they are thinking this is about ‘who gets my stuff after I die,’ That encapsules what they think estate planning is,” he said.

Jordan said while answering the “who is getting your stuff” question plays a big part, there’s much more that goes into it. Questions about what happens if one is incapacitated need to be answered as well as healthcare decisions regarding an adult child.

“What happens if my college-aged student is off to college and gets in an accident? As a parent, do I have access to their medical records? Can I make medical and care decisions for them?”

Estate planning is not something only millionaires need. Jordan said the biggest misconception seen in their practice is people don’t think they have enough money to necessitate an estate plan.

“We try to educate. We have legal tools that we can use to accomplish the goals that you’ve identified,’” Jordan said.

Alles Law Understands Families Because They Have Kids, Too

Having the perspective of a parent is one of the things that makes Alles Law so good at serving families.

“We have kids. We live this out every day, not just because we have clients. These are issues that are in our lives. I need to know that if something happens to me, if I’m incapacitated or I pass away that my kids are going to be okay,” Jordan said.

“I know they are because my plan is airtight, and I want all of my clients to have my same confidence in their plan that I do with mine. This is not something that we’re just talking to you about in the nebulous, in the theoretical. This is what we live. We know exactly what the concerns are. We’re parents, too.”

Alles Law Lawyers are Friendly and Approachable

A reason some people procrastinate getting an estate plan is the fact that they will have to interact with lawyers, Tim said, and lawyers have a reputation of making things confusing, expensive, and complicated.

“A lot of our clients come in, and we might be the first lawyers they’ve ever met. They’re concerned about being confused. We’ve been told that people are afraid lawyers will talk down to them.”

The lawyers at Alles Law are not scary people. They are very personable and work to make their clients comfortable, too. Kelly said she didn’t feel talked down to, rather Tim talked them through their estate plan in “regular people” language.

“Tim explained it in terms that anyone could understand – not just a lawyer,” Kelly said.

Jordan agrees that fear of attorneys plays a part in avoiding estate planning, but he adds something even deeper may be the cause.

“Nobody wants to talk about death. There’s almost a myth floating around out there that if I go and get my estate plan done, then I’m more likely going to need to use it. And, of course, that’s not the case.”

They Focus On Your Family’s Specific Needs

As the method of Alles Law estate planning is based solely on the priorities of the client, worksheets are provided to families that raise questions to be discussed in a free consultation. Then a plan is clearly drawn out with the client called a Life Map.

“We’ll go through that form with them just so we can spend some time getting to know them. If I’m going to give some tailored advice, I”m going to spend time getting to know them,” Tim said.

As the Dentlers found out, you can have your entire estate planned in just one meeting.

“By the time our consultation was done, we had a solid plan for a revocable living trust, wills, and the applicable Power of Attorney documents, health care and financial. We know who will have guardianship of our kids if something happens to us, and who will be in charge of the trust.”

And that’s that. You can have all your questions answered and confidently understand where you stand on all issues pertaining to your estate. After that, you will only need to update Alles Law on any life changes as they occur. You will also get a yearly “Planniversary” check-in from Alles.

You can Even Review Your Existing Plan with Alles Law

If a client comes into Alles Law with a previously drawn plan in place, Alles will treat them as though they are starting from scratch.

“A lot of people will come in with a plan, and they give us a copy of it, and they say, ‘Is it good?’

We’re going to ask them all the same questions that we would have for somebody who didn’t have a plan. Then we’ll take all your answers and we’ll match it up to the existing plan and say ‘Okay, these are all the things you said are important to you.’ ”

“Kind of like when you go to the doctor and you get a second opinion. That doctor probably isn’t going to read what that first doctor wrote down. They’re going to say, “I don’t want to be clouded by that.” Actually I want to ask you all the questions I want to ask, and get my own opinion, then I want to look at it.”

Their Transparent, Fixed Pricing = No Surprises

This part of it has held me back in getting an estate plan. Many people have no idea how much it costs, and it is probably a driving factor in them trying to create do-it-yourself plans

Along with educating clients and giving them a tailored estate plan, Alles Law promises transparent pricing.

“I don’t want price to be a barrier. A lot of times if you’re billing at an hourly rate, people walk away thinking ‘Boy, I wonder how much that is going to cost me.’ That’s not giving them any sort of confidence,” Tim said.

Alles offers a custom fixed price which is determined by the complexity of your plan.

“After we’ve gone through the whole thing, we discuss whether we’ve reached every goal you have. Then I will share with them the price and go over why,” Tim said.

“It’s not the same one-price-fits-all because everybody is unique. We want to have clients who feel comfortable that the clock isn’t ticking, and that they can share their most important things with us. Literally.”

Kelly said after her consultation, they knew exactly what the pricing would be and why, and everything made sense to them.



“They are 100 percent transparent about pricing. By the end of the consultation, we knew exactly how much it would cost to complete our estate plan. It is a flat rate with no hidden costs down the line.”

Experience Confidence in Knowing Your Family’s Future is Secure

One of the best reasons to get an estate plan is peace of mind. Kelly and her husband found that no longer worrying about potentially stressful situations because your affairs are in order is like releasing a huge weight off your shoulders. Everyone should feel that.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to leave a financial burden or added stress on my family in the event of our untimely passing. Having a Life Map is having peace of mind.

“My husband and I left the meeting and couldn’t stop talking about how much we learned and how we should have done this sooner,” Kelly said.

Tim said it is important that a family feel confident with their estate plan and that they have a good understanding of their plan’s components.

“We want to make sure that we have people who are confident that they have a good custom plan, know why they are doing it, and that they’re not going to get billed extra for something they didn’t expect. Our number one goal for our clients is that they are confident that they did the right thing.”

You Should Let the Experts Do It. Really.

Jordan said estate planning is a very specialized profession that the general public doesn’t often understand. There can be drastically negative results for people who have inadequate plans or no plan at all. You should resist any urge to attempt to create an estate plan yourself.

“There are so many legal implications that people don’t understand unless they are experts in estate planning.The general public doesn’t really understand, and nor should they because this isn’t what they do on a daily basis. They should be worried about living their lives and let us be the specialists.”