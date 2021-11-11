The Best Kids Night Out Events Near Grand Rapids

Where Kids can Safely Play While Parents Shop or Run Errands

Kids Nights Out are highly anticipated by parents and children alike. What’s better than a night of games and food with kids your age? And what’s better than dropping off those kids to play so you can get your own food? (Or shop, or run errands, or do nothing. The choice is yours!)

Following are area Kids Night Out spots with safe, entertaining programming.

*feature image is of Horizon Kids Complex in Jenison.