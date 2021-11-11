The Best Kids Night Out Events Near Grand Rapids

By / November 11, 2021 /
Horizon Complex boy on climbing wall

Where Kids can Safely Play While Parents Shop or Run Errands

Kids Nights Out are highly anticipated by parents and children alike. What’s better than a night of games and food with kids your age? And what’s better than dropping off those kids to play so you can get your own food? (Or shop, or run errands, or do nothing. The choice is yours!)

Following are area Kids Night Out spots with safe, entertaining programming.

*feature image is of Horizon Kids Complex in Jenison.

Recurring Kids Night Out Places Around Grand Rapids

These organizations regularly offer kids night out events.

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

Multiple Locations

– Typically the first Friday of each month, 5 – 9 PM, rotating through various locations.
– $25/member, $25/non-member

For kids age 2 months – 12 years, enjoy a night out while your kids have a night out with friends at the Y! Activities include crafts and games, Y activities such as swimming, rock wall or gym time and a movie. Dinner is included. 

Learn More

Horizon Kids Complex Parent’s Night Out

6462 Center Industrial Drive, Jenison, MI 49428

– Saturday, 6 – 9 PM, once a month.
– $20/child

One Saturday each month, kids age 4 – 11 can enjoy games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza. There’s a new theme each month that keeps this event fresh.

Learn More

BattleGR Teen-ish Night

284 Dodge NE, Ste 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

– Fridays, 7 – 10 PM.
– $25/person

For ages 10+, drop off your kid to play laser tag and more in their giant activity center. Includes slice of pizza (or hot dog) and a pop.

Learn More

Kids Night Out Calendar

Find recurring and one-time kids night out events around Grand Rapids. Gymnastics schools, activity centers, fitness clubs and more offer these exciting play opportunities for kids many weekends.

Parent's Night Out

Drop your kids (ages 6-13) off and they'll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun!

Friday, Nov 5, 2021
6:00 PM

Sky Zone Grand Rapids - 3636 29th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512

Teen-ish Night

Includes pizza or hot dog and a pop. 10yrs+

Friday, Nov 5, 2021
7:00 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Date Night (Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA)

Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, crafts and dinner.

Friday, Nov 5, 2021
5:00 PM

Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA - 6555 Jupiter Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306

Accidental Yoga For Kids

Kids do yoga, & art piece while you enjoy a date night out or time for youself.

Friday, Nov 12, 2021
6:00 PM

Aptitude Fitness + Yoga - 251 Northland Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Teen-ish Night

Includes pizza or hot dog and a pop. 10yrs+

Friday, Nov 12, 2021
7:00 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Parent's Night Out

Drop your kids (ages 6-13) off and they'll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun!

Friday, Nov 19, 2021
6:00 PM

Sky Zone Grand Rapids - 3636 29th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512

Teen-ish Night

Includes pizza or hot dog and a pop. 10yrs+

Friday, Nov 19, 2021
7:00 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Parents Night Out

Let us take care of the kids while you prep for the upcoming holidays!

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
5:30 PM

BattleGR Tactical Games and Sports - 284 Dodge, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Turkey Trot Kids' Night Out

Thanksgiving-themed crafts, activities, games, and gym time! Kids only. Parents take the night off!

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
4:00 PM

Gymco - 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-2434

Parents Night Out: Fortnite Dance Party

A fun night that is jammed-packed with games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza! Ages 4-11, $20/child.

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
6:00 PM

Horizon Kids Complex - 6462 Center Industrial Drive, Jenison, MI 49428

Parent's Night Out

Drop your kids off so you can go out and enjoy the night.

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
5:30 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Teen-ish Night

Includes pizza or hot dog and a pop. 10yrs+

Friday, Nov 26, 2021
7:00 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Date Night (David D. Hunting YMCA)

Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the David D. Hunting YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, fun crafts and dinner.

Friday, Dec 3, 2021
5:00 PM

David D. Hunting YMCA - 475 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Kid's Night Out

Drop your kids off and enjoy a kid-free night to prepare for the holidays!

Saturday, Dec 4, 2021
5:30 PM

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Winter Wonderland Kids' Night Out

Kids only ..Winter-Themed activities, games & gym time. Parents go on a date night!

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
4:00 PM

Gymco - 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-2434

Kid's Night Out

Drop your kids off and enjoy a kid-free night to prepare for the holidays!

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
5:30 PM

Blandford Nature Center - 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Parents Night Out: Elf on the Shelf

A fun night that is jammed-packed with games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza! Ages 4-11, $20/child.

Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
6:00 PM

Horizon Kids Complex - 6462 Center Industrial Drive, Jenison, MI 49428

Parents Night Out

Let us take care of the kids while you prep for the upcoming holidays!

Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
5:30 PM

BattleGR Tactical Games and Sports - 284 Dodge, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Parent's Night Out

Drop your kids off so you can go out and enjoy the night.

Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
5:30 PM

BattleGR - 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Date Night (Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA)

Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, crafts and dinner.

Friday, Jan 7, 2022
5:00 PM

Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA - 6555 Jupiter Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *