The Best Kids Night Out Events Near Grand Rapids

Where Kids can Safely Play While Parents Shop or Run Errands
Kids Nights Out are highly anticipated by parents and children alike. What’s better than a night of games and food with kids your age? And what’s better than dropping off those kids to play so you can get your own food? (Or shop, or run errands, or do nothing. The choice is yours!)
Following are area Kids Night Out spots with safe, entertaining programming.
Recurring Kids Night Out Places Around Grand Rapids
These organizations regularly offer kids night out events.
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
Multiple Locations
– Typically the first Friday of each month, 5 – 9 PM, rotating through various locations.
– $25/member, $25/non-member
For kids age 2 months – 12 years, enjoy a night out while your kids have a night out with friends at the Y! Activities include crafts and games, Y activities such as swimming, rock wall or gym time and a movie. Dinner is included.
Horizon Kids Complex Parent’s Night Out
6462 Center Industrial Drive, Jenison, MI 49428
– Saturday, 6 – 9 PM, once a month.
– $20/child
One Saturday each month, kids age 4 – 11 can enjoy games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza. There’s a new theme each month that keeps this event fresh.
BattleGR Teen-ish Night
284 Dodge NE, Ste 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
– Fridays, 7 – 10 PM.
– $25/person
For ages 10+, drop off your kid to play laser tag and more in their giant activity center. Includes slice of pizza (or hot dog) and a pop.
Kids Night Out Calendar
Find recurring and one-time kids night out events around Grand Rapids. Gymnastics schools, activity centers, fitness clubs and more offer these exciting play opportunities for kids many weekends.
Date Night (Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA)
Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, crafts and dinner.
Kids do yoga, & art piece while you enjoy a date night out or time for youself.
Thanksgiving-themed crafts, activities, games, and gym time! Kids only. Parents take the night off!
Parents Night Out: Fortnite Dance Party
A fun night that is jammed-packed with games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza! Ages 4-11, $20/child.
Date Night (David D. Hunting YMCA)
Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the David D. Hunting YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, fun crafts and dinner.
Winter Wonderland Kids' Night Out
Kids only ..Winter-Themed activities, games & gym time. Parents go on a date night!
Parents Night Out: Elf on the Shelf
A fun night that is jammed-packed with games, activities, crafts, open gym, and pizza! Ages 4-11, $20/child.
Date Night (Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA)
Enjoy a night out while your kids have fun with their friends at the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA! Includes active games, gym time, crafts and dinner.