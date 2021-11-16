2021’s Best Holiday Craft Shows – West MI

By / November 16, 2021 /
Holiday Markets and Craft Shows - West Michigan

Find Unique Local Treasures at Craft Shows & Maker Markets

Tis the Season for Craft Shows!

I love poking around holiday markets and craft shows in a normal year.

This year with the forecasted supply-chain shortages, I’m looking more and more into local makers for my holiday and Christmas shopping.

One of the best places to see all these goods in one place is at a local maker market or craft show.

I follow a lot of local makers on Instagram and it’s really satisfying seeing a product go from an image on my phone and onto the sales table in front of me. I finally get to hold and see …and even buy!… that item that I watched someone make (even if it was only virtually).

You can’t get this stuff at Target, friends!

Local maker friends have warned me that while they aren’t subject to supply chain problems the same way larger stores are, they still have limited supply that they can make. Once they run out, they run out, so get in your shopping early!

If you like one-of-a-kind goods and shake the hand of the person that made it, keep this list of local craft shows and artist markets in your pocket.

You can find even more gift ideas for every age group in our mega gift finder, which includes amazing Grand Rapids stores, local artisans, and even some Amazon ideas.

8 thoughts on “2021’s Best Holiday Craft Shows – West MI”

  1. Valarie A.Bruse

    i have gotten back into making home made items… such as doll clothes . I was wondering if there is a way I can get into any of these craft shows. Sincerely, Valarie

    Reply
  3. Samantha

    I actually personally know the owners of Hides and Stitches! I am also an aspiring entrepreneur, do you know where I would go to sign up for an event like this? I make gemstone jewelry.

    Reply
  6. Kathy Shaffer

    Here are some additional shows!

    Home School Building Craft Show – Wyoming
    November 17, 2018 at 9 AM – 3 PM

    Wyoming Bands Annual Craft Show
    Nov 24, 9 AM · Wyoming High School

    Fifth Annual Free Fall Craft Show
    Oct 27, 9 AM · Georgetown Bible Church · Hudsonville, Michigan

    Craft & Vendor Sale
    Nov 3, 10 AM · South Grandville CRC

    Club Holiday Craft Show
    Nov 17, 9 AM · Hudsonville High School

    Rosewood Craft & Vendor Sho
    Dec 1, 9 AM · Rosewood School

    Reply

