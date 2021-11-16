Find Unique Local Treasures at Craft Shows & Maker Markets
Tis the Season for Craft Shows!
I love poking around holiday markets and craft shows in a normal year.
This year with the forecasted supply-chain shortages, I’m looking more and more into local makers for my holiday and Christmas shopping.
One of the best places to see all these goods in one place is at a local maker market or craft show.
I follow a lot of local makers on Instagram and it’s really satisfying seeing a product go from an image on my phone and onto the sales table in front of me. I finally get to hold and see …and even buy!… that item that I watched someone make (even if it was only virtually).
You can’t get this stuff at Target, friends!
Local maker friends have warned me that while they aren’t subject to supply chain problems the same way larger stores are, they still have limited supply that they can make. Once they run out, they run out, so get in your shopping early!
If you like one-of-a-kind goods and shake the hand of the person that made it, keep this list of local craft shows and artist markets in your pocket.
You can find even more gift ideas for every age group in our mega gift finder, which includes amazing Grand Rapids stores, local artisans, and even some Amazon ideas.
8 thoughts on “2021’s Best Holiday Craft Shows – West MI”
i have gotten back into making home made items… such as doll clothes . I was wondering if there is a way I can get into any of these craft shows. Sincerely, Valarie
I am interested in craft shows near GR Michigan….in 2020, I am a crafter of 20 years.
I actually personally know the owners of Hides and Stitches! I am also an aspiring entrepreneur, do you know where I would go to sign up for an event like this? I make gemstone jewelry.
I’m inspiring artist where can I sell my work through out Grand Rapids, area
Where did you get the typewriter key bracelet?
I’m sorry I’m not seeing this message till now! I got it off of Etsy. 🙂
Here are some additional shows!
Home School Building Craft Show – Wyoming
November 17, 2018 at 9 AM – 3 PM
Wyoming Bands Annual Craft Show
Nov 24, 9 AM · Wyoming High School
Fifth Annual Free Fall Craft Show
Oct 27, 9 AM · Georgetown Bible Church · Hudsonville, Michigan
Craft & Vendor Sale
Nov 3, 10 AM · South Grandville CRC
Club Holiday Craft Show
Nov 17, 9 AM · Hudsonville High School
Rosewood Craft & Vendor Sho
Dec 1, 9 AM · Rosewood School
[email protected]