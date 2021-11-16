2021’s Best Holiday Craft Shows – West MI

Find Unique Local Treasures at Craft Shows & Maker Markets

Tis the Season for Craft Shows!

I love poking around holiday markets and craft shows in a normal year.

This year with the forecasted supply-chain shortages, I’m looking more and more into local makers for my holiday and Christmas shopping.

One of the best places to see all these goods in one place is at a local maker market or craft show.

I follow a lot of local makers on Instagram and it’s really satisfying seeing a product go from an image on my phone and onto the sales table in front of me. I finally get to hold and see …and even buy!… that item that I watched someone make (even if it was only virtually).