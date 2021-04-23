Kids Bowl Free is Back for 2021! Here’s How it Works in West Michigan

What is Kids Bowl Free?
Would you like your kids to exercise and burn calories during the Summer?
Fun fact: playing two-three games of bowling can burn 300 – 500 calories and the Kids Bowl Free Program can help your kids excersise all summer long – FOR FREE.
Kids Bowl Free is gearing up for their 2021 season and families around our area want to know how it works.
So, what’s “the deal”? If you have children between ages 3 – 15, they can bowl two games a day for FREE.
It’s quick and easy to sign up but, then what!?
Read on to get started and find out how Kids Bowl Free works and what to do next.
How to Participate in Kids Bowl Free in West Michigan
Want to participate? Here’s what to expect:
Register for Kids Bowl Free at the participating Bowling Alley of your choice. See the list below for participating West Michigan locations.
You’ll get a message on the sign-up page that looks like this: Congratulations, “insert your name here”! Your kids will be bowling for free until September date 2021.
Then, you’ll get an email with lots of other family passes or options to purchase.
If you’re looking to participate in bowling along with your kids, this is a great time to sign up.
Wait. Depending on when you register and when your program starts, you may have a bit of wait time at this point.
Once the program starts, you’ll start getting emails or texts (usually some time in May) with your COUPONS for FREE bowling.
Let the bowling begin!
Every Sunday morning all summer long, you’ll receive coupons via email or text (whichever you choose when you sign up) from Kids Bowl Free for TWO FREE games a day – per child.
Download or print your coupons and head to one of the designated locations we’ve listed below to enjoy fun for the whole family.
Kids Bowl Free FAQs
Who can Participate in Kids Bowl Free?
Typically, Kids Bowl Free is offered for ages 3 – 15 years old. The age range can vary by bowling facility, however.
What does Kids Bowl Free Include?
2 FREE games of bowling each day during the summer. Certain bowling alleys may place restrictions on timing, etc.
How Does it Work?
You’ll receive a coupon link by email or text every Sunday. Included in the message will be specific times available with the Kids Bowl Free coupon. Download or print your coupons and show them at check-in.
What Locations Participate in Kids Bowl Free?
We’ve listed below all of the designated Kids Bowl Free locations for West Michigan
Is Shoe Rental Included?
Shoe rental costs vary at each location and are not included in the Kids Bowl Free package.
Where Kids Bowl Free in Metro Grand Rapids & the Lakeshore Area
Want to know which locations participate with Kids Bowl Free in your area?
We’ve listed participating locations in greater Grand Rapids to help navigate which bowling alley works best for your family.
Below you’ll find multiple locations in Metro Grand Rapids.
|Comstock Park – Westgate Bowl
4486 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI, 49321
Kids Bowl Free from June 7 to Sept 5, 2021
Ages 2 – 15
MONDAY: 9:00am — 2:00pm
TUESDAY: Not Available
WEDNESDAY: Not Available
THURSDAY: 9:00am — Close
FRIDAY: 9:00am — Close
SATURDAY: 4:00pm — Close
SUNDAY: 4:00pm — Close
|Grandville – Fairlanes Family Entertainment Center
3335 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI, 49418
Kids Bowl Free from May 9 to August 31, 2021
Ages 2 – 16
MONDAY: Open — 10:00pm
TUESDAY: Open — 10:00pm
WEDNESDAY: Open — 10:00pm
THURSDAY: Open — Close
FRIDAY: Open — 7:00pm
SATURDAY: 4:00pm — Not Available
SUNDAY: Open — 10:00pm
|Holland – BAM! Entertainment Center
478 E 16th St, Holland, MI, 49423
Kids Bowl Free from April 13 to September 6, 2021
Ages 2 – 15
MONDAY: Not Available
TUESDAY: 5:30pm — 9:30pm
WEDNESDAY: 5:30pm — 9:30pm
THURSDAY: 5:30pm — 9:30pm
FRIDAY: Not Available
SATURDAY: 4:00pm — Not Available
SUNDAY: Not Available
|Hudsonville – Hudsonville Lanes
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI, 49426
Kids Bowl Free from May 3 to September 3, 2021
Ages 2 – 15
MONDAY: 6:00pm — 8:30pm
TUESDAY: 9:00am — 8:30pm
WEDNESDAY: 11:00am — 8:30pm
THURSDAY: 11:00am — 8:30pm
FRIDAY: 11:00am — 5:00pm
SATURDAY: 4:00pm — Not Available
SUNDAY: Not Available
|Ionia – The Bowling Alley – Ionia
420 N. Dexter St. Ionia, MI, 48846
Kids Bowl Free registration has not yet started at this facility.
|Wyoming – Spectrum Lanes
5656 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI, 49509-9721
Kids Bowl Free from June 1 to September 3, 2021
Ages 2 – 15
MONDAY: 9:00am — 5:00pm
TUESDAY: 9:00am — 5:00pm
WEDNESDAY: 9:00am — 5:00pm
THURSDAY: 9:00am — 5:00pm
FRIDAY: 9:00am — 5:00pm
SATURDAY: 4:00pm — Not Available
SUNDAY: Not Available
Will Your Kids Bowl Free this Summer?
Who’s ready to bowl and burn calories during the summer?
Will you be participating in Kids Bowl Free this year?
If you’ve signed up and bowled with this program before we’d love to read your comments below about your experience! If you’ve signed up in the past but didn’t use Kids Bowl Free because it was too confusing as to where to go – this is your year!
Have so much fun bowling with your family this summer!
1 thought on “Kids Bowl Free is Back for 2021! Here’s How it Works in West Michigan”
Pingback: Ultimate Kalamazoo Summer Fun Guide - 101 Ideas for Families - Michigan Family Fun