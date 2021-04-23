Kids Bowl Free is Back for 2021! Here’s How it Works in West Michigan

What is Kids Bowl Free?

Would you like your kids to exercise and burn calories during the Summer?

Fun fact: playing two-three games of bowling can burn 300 – 500 calories and the Kids Bowl Free Program can help your kids excersise all summer long – FOR FREE.

Kids Bowl Free is gearing up for their 2021 season and families around our area want to know how it works.

So, what’s “the deal”? If you have children between ages 3 – 15, they can bowl two games a day for FREE.

It’s quick and easy to sign up but, then what!?

Read on to get started and find out how Kids Bowl Free works and what to do next.