These 2023 Grand Rapids Experience Gifts for Kids Will Land You “Best Gift Giver” Status. (And Save on Gift Wrap?)

Experience Gifts for Kids That They Will Love
Why are Christmas activities so fun? Maybe it’s because we are getting the gift of time with loved ones.
Experiences give us the gift of memories for years to come and moments to cherish.
Gifting experiences to the kids in your life is another way to give the precious gift of time, especially if it’s something that you do with them.
If you’re looking for the best Grand Rapids experience gifts for kids, you’ve found them. Get our your pencil and paper – the list is loaded with things to do.
Happy Holidays!
15 Grand Rapids Experience Gifts for Kids
These local experience gifts keep in-home clutter to a minimum and lets the gift last much longer, spreading the holiday cheer throughout the year.
Whether you’re mom or dad, the best auntie ever, or a grandpa looking for a fun way to spend time with a grandchild, any one of these ideas will be a hit with that special kid you’re buying for.
Give the Gift of Membership
Grand Rapids Children's Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is two floors of hands-on interactive exhibits and daily drop-in programs located in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan.
GRCM celebrates the power of play and inspires wonder, discovery, and the joy of childhood.
Looking for a holiday gift idea? Gift of the gift of play with a GRCM membership!
At GRCM, we have a variety of memberships to best serve your needs. Whether you're a business, caregiver, or family of two or 12, we have a membership for you!
Members enjoy many exclusive perks, including:
*one year of unlimited FREE admission
*participation in the Cultural Membership Exchange
*one free guest with each visit
*invitations to members-only events and exhibit openings
*exclusive members-only playtime hours
*10% discount in the Playroom Gift Shop
*subscription to the GRCM monthly newsletter
*digital membership cards
*and more!
Give the gift of play today at www.grcm.org/join!
"The best. Well worth the membership. Always well kept. So many fun things to explore. Good for toddlers and up."
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
BattleGR
284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Looking for a fun & different gift for the kids (and big kids) that have everything already? Why not give the gift of memories?
BattleGR keeps things fun & interactive with different activities: open Gym, Tactical Laser Tag, Archery Tag and Axe Throwing. With over 30 different laser tag games to play, no one will be bored.
You can give a gift certificate or bundle it with one of our cool shirts or sweatshirts.
We are perfect for families, kids, & adults.
Check out our website for our special events like Family Nights, Parent’s Night Out, trivia nights, and holiday day camp.
Absolutely amazing time with the most amazing staff ever!! Kids and Adults had the best time ever! So unique and fun! And great food!! Visit for a great time!
Give the Gift of Membership
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Give the Gift of Wildlife and Wild Places this Holiday Season!
November 27 - December 20, get 10% off a John Ball Zoo Membership.
Membership includes:
- Early access to Grand Rapids Lantern Festival tickets and more
- Exclusive access to the Member Facebook page where you’ll receive behind the scenes and the most up to date Zoo information before the public.
- Unlimited free admission to visit more than 2,000 animals.
- Discounts and early registration opportunities for Zoo camps, classes, and birthday parties
- Exclusive members-only access to special events
- 20% off purchases at gift shop, concessions, and experiences
- Free or reduced admission to over 150 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across North America
Give the Gift of Membership
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Give the gift of history, science and culture with a gift membership to the Grand Rapids Public Museum!
Memberships can be purchased at grpm.org/membership, and can be shared electronically with the recipient.
Family and Grandparent Memberships include FREE admission all year for up to 2 adults and all children in the household.
Members also receive discounts to planetarium shows, concerts, Camp Curious summer camps and in the Museum Cafe and Curiosity Shop - and FREE parking.
Local and National membership reciprocals allow you to use your GRPM membership at other museums and cultural centers.
“My dad buys us a membership every year and now I bring my children and they love it! It's amazing to be able to pass down traditions to my children.”
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Academy of Music in Grand Rapids and Jenison Academy of Music
6159 28th St SE #24, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
7647 Riverview Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
STUFF THE STOCKING WITH MUSIC LESSONS
Get your loved one a special gift for under the tree by registering them for lessons at West Michigan’s largest music school - the Academy of Music in Grand Rapids or Jenison Academy of Music!
Save big with this once a year special, to include:
Fully stuffed stocking ready for the hearth as pictured:
• One month of lessons - $130 value
• Free registration $30 value
• $15 Amazon gift card for music books
• Holiday treats
• Academy Christmas ornament or Practice Buddy
• Student Assignment Book
• Instrument specific gift
VALUE $195 | YOUR COST ONLY $99
The teachers are knowledgeable and really love what they do. My kids continue to improve over time and are excited to play music. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. (Amara Kyes)
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Get ready to add an extra dose of joy to your holiday season with Altitude Trampoline Park!
This year, include us in your holiday festivities and make memories with friends and family.
Our park offers an escape where the holiday spirit meets gravity-defying fun.
Bounce your way through the season, enjoying our climate controlled park with attractions for all ages.
Whether you're looking for a thrilling adventure, a unique venue for holiday parties, or just a break from winter weather, Altitude is the perfect place to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!
Took my 3 and 6 year old here and they LOVED it. The staff was friendly and helpful. The pricing was so reasonable and well worth it. 10/10, great experience
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids
2927 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Give the gift of LEGO® fun with a Bricks & Minifigs gift card!
Experiences in store include our minifig maker table where everyone can build custom minifigs; our bulk tables, where builders of all ages can choose the parts and pieces they want; and birthday parties for LEGO® fans of all ages!
We also sell new, used, and retired sets, minifigs, accessories, storage, and much more.
Make your favorite LEGO® fan's holiday with a Bricks & minifigs gift card, available in any amount. Certificates can be purchased in store or by emailing [email protected]
Give the Gift of Swim Lessons
Goldfish Swim School of Grand Rapids
2845 Thornhills Ave. Suite S, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Gift the Golden Experience from Goldfish Swim School.
Our state-of-the-art swimming facility with shiver-free pool, is simply the backdrop to our play-based learning experience.
Our teaching philosophy, The Science of Swim Play, is used to build lifesaving water skills that are specially designed to make learning fun through guided play for ages 4 months to 12 years.
We have two Holiday Package Offers this season - both are the perfect gift for your little fish!
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
The Mud Room @ Knapp's Corner
1971 E Beltline Ave NE #103, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Does your child love arts and crafts? Are you looking for a fun play date with friends or the whole family? The Mud Room offers creative fun and unique gifts for all ages!
Visit the studio to paint pottery or make handprint keepsakes with your precious little ones. A Potter's Wheel Class is another unique offering for ages 7-adult.
Can’t decide? Gift Cards are perfect to tuck in a stocking or under the tree!
Give the Gift of Membership
Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center
6151 Portage Rd., Portage, MI 49002
Inspire imagination 360+ days with an Air Zoo family membership!
With more than 100+ air and spacecraft, hands-on learning stations, a world-renowned restoration center, and exciting flight-based rides, the opportunities are endless.
Members enjoy exclusive events, and discounts on camps and hundreds of items in the Fly Buy Gift Shop.
Family memberships are only $100/year. New members in December get a free copilot pass, too!
Imagine, explore, and discover at the Air Zoo and airzoostore.org
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Legacy Stables & Karin's Horse Connection
8001 Patterson Ave, Caledonia, MI 49316
Give the gift of HORSES, FRESH AIR, EXERCISE and great MEMORIES!
At our peaceful farm with friendly staff and over 25 well trained horses & ponies, we have something for EVERYONE ~ all ages, skill levels, and abilities are welcome!
Sign up or purchase a Gift Certificate for
-Lessons (starting at age 2)
-Equestrian Vaulting
-One-Time Rides
-‘Own-A-Horse’ Camp
-Therapeutic Riding
-And More!
Two large indoor arenas allow riding in any weather.
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Paint a Pot
390 E 8th St Suite 6, Holland, MI 49423
Create a memory at Paint a Pot in Holland!
Paint a creation and relax with friends or family. No appointments required, stop in anytime.
We offer banks, figurines, boxes, plates, platters and many more creative pieces to choose from. Check us out on Facebook or on our website.
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Give the gift of a water sports experience at Action Wake Park!
Our inflatable Aqua Park Course and Cable Wake Park deliver a watersports experience like none other.
We bring the joys of water sports to a whole new audience and promise to deliver you a premium experience each visit.
Holiday Season Sale: Discounted Gift Cards, Riding Tickets, Summer Camps and More.
Come ride with us!
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Allegan Event
439 River Street, Allegan, MI 49010
Looking for an exciting indoor destination that will leave you in awe?
Inside this amazing facility, visitors will find Michigan's largest indoor ropes course, 16 thrilling climbing walls, an awesome arcade, delicious pizza, snacks, and drinks.
Allegan Event is located just 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland.
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Pinball Land
114 Courtland Street, Rockford, MI 49341
Give the gift everyone loves to return -- Pinball Land Gift Cards!
Available in any amount, Pinball Land Gift Cards are your ticket to fun all winter long.
At Pinball Land you don't need tokens or quarters - all of the games are free to play with paid admission.
Give the Gift of Gift Certificate
Jennifer at Love the Mouse Travel
, Caledonia, MI 49316
There is nothing more magical than knowing your family vacation is being taken care of by a local, former award-winning Disney Cast Member with insider knowledge, 28+ years hospitality experience, and complementary concierge-style services that will make your Disney destination or Universal Orlando / Hollywood vacation dreams a reality.
Clever Ways to Wrap Experience Gifts for Kids
Experience gifts don’t come in traditional packaging, so it’s time to get creative with how you present them. Here are some ideas.
The first thing to do is consider what makes your gift unique and add a themed touch to it. For example,
- Wrap a zoo membership card in a map of the zoo or tie it around the next of a stuffed animal.
- Wrap concert or other tickets in a giant box to throw them off the scent.
- Gifting lessons? Wrap them up with a new tutu or hockey skates.
Or, don’t wrap it at all! Make an adventure part of the gift by creating a treasure hunt for the gift.
Pin this image for future reference!
More Holiday Cheer
These 2023 Grand Rapids Experience Gifts for Kids Will Land You “Best Gift Giver” Status. (And Save on Gift Wrap?)
Magic at the Mill is Back for a Second Year Hollanders are excited about the return of Magic at the Mill! Magic at the Mill is the lakeshore’s newest Christmas…
Walk Through Christmas Lights Is taking a walk through Christmas lights on your Christmas activities bingo card? It’s on mine!More and more holiday light festivals are popping up across the…
Christmas Parades & Santa Parades Kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas parade is one of the most festive Christmas Events of the season. Santa Parades are a wonderful…
Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market 2023 Get ready to experience the traditional magic of a open air European Christmas market right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Over 15,000 lights…
Christmas Activities Checklist!Enjoy Nutcrackers, Sleigh Rides, Light Shows, Reindeer, Holiday Trains & MoreChristmas in Michigan, and especially in Grand Rapids, is a magical time.If you’re like me, you want to…
2 thoughts on “These 2023 Grand Rapids Experience Gifts for Kids Will Land You “Best Gift Giver” Status. (And Save on Gift Wrap?)”
The links under “More Holiday Fun” looks like they’re from 2020. Is there an updated list of those activities somewhere for 2021?
Hi Stephanie! You found the links before we had a chance to update them for 2021 – they should be all set now – please take a look.