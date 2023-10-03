Van’s Pastry Shoppe: GR’s Oldest Bakery is Mom & Pop Donut Stop #2!

The Crowd: All the Regulars Loved that I Stopped By

Van’s Pastry Shop is nothing fancy and that’s the way we like it. If modern, sleek cafe vibes are what you’re after, take your high heels to MRDR.

From the owners, to employees, to customers enjoying coffee and conversation, Van’s is where anyone with a sweet tooth can take a tasty trip back in time.

Bring your toddler or your grandma. They’ll both love it. And they’ll be welcomed by the little community that Van’s has built over the years.

I’m not one to turn down an opportunity that involves donuts, so when our readers wanted to know what makes this historic bakery so special, I knew I was just the gal for the job.

Cindy has worked here for 23 years and was delighted to share stories of this Grand Rapids gem.

Cindy sharing old photos

Vintage cookie jars in the front windows are changed out seasonally, vintage collector cars now line the cooler shelves where bottles of Pepsi used to be.

A couple enjoying coffee by the door mention they come here every week to buy dozens of donuts to take to their community fellowship dinner.

Seated at the corner table, an older man in a handsome cowboy hat has been coming here since he was young. Get this… he was seated next to a photo of himself, in the exact chair, wearing that same hat!

A blend of vintage charm and history, friendly faces, and nostalgic smells, Van’s is great for all ages. There’s a reason this little bakery has been around for four generations – you just need to go experience it for yourself.