Cadillac Family Adventures: ORVs, Bigfoot, Bikes, Treats & More!

Address: 7804 W Moorestown Rd, Manton, MI

When you think of family adventures, probably ORV rides and Bigfoot searching isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But it should be, especially if you’re heading to Cadillac!

Located in Manton, BigFoot Epic Adventures is the place to be for some off-road adrenaline.

ORV Adventures

It’s not every day that you get the chance to zip around in an ORV with the family. They’ve got high-tech 2 or 4 seat ORVs equipped with GPS and Bluetooth. The vehicles can even send texts to each other!

We did a 2-hour scenic ride, with two stops, and let me tell you, it was my favorite part of the trip!

Driving through sandy paths and taking in the breathtaking fall colors set against the Manistee River – from the top of a dune – was a thrill in itself.

If you’re new to ORVs, no worries; they’re easy to drive, just like an everyday car.

Plus, they showed us a 10-minute safety video that covered important stuff, like how to safely pass another ORV and the right way to take turns without tipping the vehicle.

BigFoot Search Tours

If you’re interested in something a little more mysterious, their 1-1.5 hour Bigfoot Search Walking Tour is a kid-friendly romp through the woods.

You’ll walk on trails, step off the beaten path, and even try calling out to the legendary creature.

The evening tours end by gathering around a campfire, roasting marshmallows, and sharing stories. Once you’re done with your main adventure, there are other fun activities to try out like apple slingshots.

The Bigfoot Search Walking Tour runs on Saturdays & Sundays in October, but note that it won’t be available on the 14/15th of 2023. Tickets are $5 kids/$7 adults.