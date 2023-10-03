Date Night Done Right: Dive into Comedy at GR Improv Fest 2023

9th Annual Grand Rapids Improv Festival
West Michigan, it’s time to light up your date nights – it’s comedy time!
The Grand Rapids Improv Festival (GRIF) is the laugh-out-loud event you didn’t know you needed.
A breath of fresh air, GRIF is back for its 9th year and runs October 5 – 7, 2023 at The Comedy Project in Grand Rapids, MI.
The three-day celebration of improv comedy features two workshops and five performances from local and visiting troupes.
Headliner Spotlight: Trigger Happy
Hailing from Chicago, Trigger Happy stands out not just for their comedic genius – but for their unique blend of long-form comedy that uses a secret coded language to make their acts appear almost magical.
Festival Performance Schedule
Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 PM
For just $15, the evening starts with a bang!
Featuring Touch Baseball from St. Louis, followed by Grand Rapids’ local talents like SOFA, Tiny Breakfast, and Agents of Chaos, the night promises to be a delightful blend of local and out-of-town comedy acts.
Friday, October 6, 2023 is a double delight.
At 8 PM for $15, the stage will light up with performances from Ferndale’s Pretty City and She Knows, She Knows.
Then, Chicago’s very own Trigger Happy (festival headliner) steps up to entertain. If you’re up for more, the 10 PM show, also for $15, will showcase Da Bureau from Ferndale and Pants from Kalamazoo, with another appearance by Trigger Happy.
Wrapping things up on Saturday, October 7, at 8 PM ($15), we have our local Bits & Giggles joining hands with Impronõl from Chicago, followed by another dose of Trigger Happy.
And to conclude the festival, the 10 PM slot on Saturday ($15) brings in Doggy Daycare from Detroit and Like Father Like Son from our very own Grand Rapids.
The final act is the intriguing Big Fun Murder from Ferndale, which promises an improvised murder mystery.
Workshop Schedule
TRIGGER HAPPY from Chicago is not only headlining GRIF 2023, but facilitating two workshops for improvisors of all experience levels. Here’s your chance to learn from the best in the business!
Saturday, October 7, 2023
“This is Personal: Making Characters with Your Identities”
Time: 11 AM – 1 PM
Ticket Price: $20
Instructor: Becca Nix Tham
Description: What does it take for your improvised character to stand out while being supportive? The answer is within you- with the identities that you have! Becca Nix Tham (Training from Annoyance Theatre and iO Theater) will have you bring up all the identities that you are and she will guide you in utilizing this endless improv resource in scenes. We will work on using your identities as a game of the scene, a grounded straight man choice, and more! You will walk away feeling empowered and full of joy!
From Chicago suburbia to Chicago city digs, Becca is a Asian-Jewish comedian, actor, and writer. She has been featured on stages at iO Theater, Annoyance Theatre, Second City, Zanies, Laugh Factory, and Lincoln Lodge. Her social media handle is @beccahasokhair because her hair is ok!
“Bold Starts & Strong Moves”
Time: 2 PM – 4 PM
Ticket Price: $20
Instructor: Bruce Phillips
Description: Starting a scene is half the battle. In this high-energy and extremely active workshop, participants will learn a variety of skills and techniques to get out of their head and start making choices. Perfect for novice and experienced improvisers alike, this popular class features tailored individual notes and critique, focusing on initiating and reacting strongly while making truthful choices that come from a place of strength, not fear.
Bruce Phillips is an actor and improviser in Chicago. His vast experience, from the stages of Chicago to directing for Royal Caribbean, ensures a workshop filled with practical takeaways.
Lock in these dates and get ready for a roller coaster of comedy!
If You Go:
- Venue: The Comedy Project, 540 Leonard Avenue NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.
- Tickets: Grab them online at GRImprovFest Tickets.
- Good to Know: Enjoy a full bar on-site and anticipate some magical moments with our headliner.
Whether you’re on your first date or your hundredth, couples looking for a night full of fun, laughter, and a bit of the unexpected will have a good time at this comedy festival.
