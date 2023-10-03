Date Night Done Right: Dive into Comedy at GR Improv Fest 2023

Workshop Schedule

TRIGGER HAPPY from Chicago is not only headlining GRIF 2023, but facilitating two workshops for improvisors of all experience levels. Here’s your chance to learn from the best in the business!

Saturday, October 7, 2023

“This is Personal: Making Characters with Your Identities”

Time: 11 AM – 1 PM Ticket Price: $20 Instructor: Becca Nix Tham

Description: What does it take for your improvised character to stand out while being supportive? The answer is within you- with the identities that you have! Becca Nix Tham (Training from Annoyance Theatre and iO Theater) will have you bring up all the identities that you are and she will guide you in utilizing this endless improv resource in scenes. We will work on using your identities as a game of the scene, a grounded straight man choice, and more! You will walk away feeling empowered and full of joy!

From Chicago suburbia to Chicago city digs, Becca is a Asian-Jewish comedian, actor, and writer. She has been featured on stages at iO Theater, Annoyance Theatre, Second City, Zanies, Laugh Factory, and Lincoln Lodge. Her social media handle is @beccahasokhair because her hair is ok!

“Bold Starts & Strong Moves”

Time: 2 PM – 4 PM Ticket Price: $20 Instructor: Bruce Phillips

Description: Starting a scene is half the battle. In this high-energy and extremely active workshop, participants will learn a variety of skills and techniques to get out of their head and start making choices. Perfect for novice and experienced improvisers alike, this popular class features tailored individual notes and critique, focusing on initiating and reacting strongly while making truthful choices that come from a place of strength, not fear.

Bruce Phillips is an actor and improviser in Chicago. His vast experience, from the stages of Chicago to directing for Royal Caribbean, ensures a workshop filled with practical takeaways.

Lock in these dates and get ready for a roller coaster of comedy!