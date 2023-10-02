Kid-Friendly Halloween Lights, Daytime Corn Maze at New Salem Haunt for 2023. Scary Stuff Available, Too.

SCARY STUFF!

Not to leave fright-lovers out, New Salem Corn Maze also offers several scary, haunted attractions for the daring: Witches Wood and Haunted Maze.

Witches Wood: The New Salem “Witches of New Salem” haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. You will find yourself clinging to the closest person next you, just hope it’s not one of their patients that have escaped the mental ward. Stroll down one of the two paths in the Witches Woods.

It’s up to you on “witch” path to take, whether you take the “Twisted” or the “Wicked” you will scream around every corner.

Haunted Maze: If that’s not thrilling enough, dare to enter the Haunted Maze. With dead ends, twists, and turns, it’s not just the maze that’s bewildering; a team of nefarious corn stalkers lurk in the shadows, waiting for their next unsuspecting victim.

2023 Dates for Scary Attractions: Fridays & Saturdays in October, from dusk ’til 11 PM.

Tickets: $25 for each attraction, or Do BOTH SCARY attractions for $40/person