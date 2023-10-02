Kid-Friendly Halloween Lights, Daytime Corn Maze at New Salem Haunt for 2023. Scary Stuff Available, Too.

Spooky Season at Options at New Salem
As autumn sweeps over West Michigan and spooky season settles in, one farm near Grand Rapids transforms into a Halloween Adventureland for the small – and the tall.
By day, the attraction is a family-friendly haven; but come nightfall, it’s a haunted destination full of chills and thrills. And you’ll find it at the New Salem Corn Maze in Dorr.
Light-hearted, Not Scary Halloween Fun
If you’re in search of something enchanting rather than eerie, New Salem offers two fun, not-scary Halloween activities for kids.
Halloween Lights Spooktacular
Up first: the Halloween Lights Spooktacular at New Salem Corn Maze.
It’s an after-dark activity for families.
Featuring thousands of Halloween lights, visitors take a 20-minute tractor ride through the maze.
The cornfields come alive with Halloween-themed light displays dancing along to popular Halloween tunes like “Thriller” or “The Addams Family” theme song.
It’s 100% fun and not at all scary. Kids love it!
2023 Dates: Oct 7, Oct 14, Oct 20-21 & Oct 27-28, dusk to 9 PM.
Cost: $10/person (free for the little ones under 3)!
Daytime Corn Maze & Farm Fun
For a daytime adventure that’s 100% ghoul-free, the New Salem Corn Maze also puts on a fall fun-on-the-farm kind of package for families.
Wander through the corn maze (without any spooky surprises) or visit the farm animals, enjoy a hay ride or pick a pumpkin from the patch. Don’t miss the homemade donuts and cider.
Let your kids ride the kiddie train and a spend time on the playground, too.
Dates: Every Saturday & Sunday in October, 11 AM to 6 PM.
Admission: $8 (includes all activities).
SCARY STUFF!
Not to leave fright-lovers out, New Salem Corn Maze also offers several scary, haunted attractions for the daring: Witches Wood and Haunted Maze.
Witches Wood: The New Salem “Witches of New Salem” haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. You will find yourself clinging to the closest person next you, just hope it’s not one of their patients that have escaped the mental ward. Stroll down one of the two paths in the Witches Woods.
It’s up to you on “witch” path to take, whether you take the “Twisted” or the “Wicked” you will scream around every corner.
Haunted Maze: If that’s not thrilling enough, dare to enter the Haunted Maze. With dead ends, twists, and turns, it’s not just the maze that’s bewildering; a team of nefarious corn stalkers lurk in the shadows, waiting for their next unsuspecting victim.
2023 Dates for Scary Attractions: Fridays & Saturdays in October, from dusk ’til 11 PM.
Tickets: $25 for each attraction, or Do BOTH SCARY attractions for $40/person
Plan Your Visit to New Salem Corn Maze
Where?
New Salem Corn Maze, 4516 24th Street, Dorr, MI 49323
Contact Information:
Website: newsalemcornmaze.com
Phone: (616) 681-2342
Schedule
Daylight Delight or Nighttime Fright?
So, what will it be? Light-hearted Halloween lightshows or Ready-to-Scream attractions?
Grab your crew, pick your time, and choose activity – we can’t wait to hear about your adventures!