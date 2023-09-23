WIN! MI Fall Color Experience: Your Ticket to the Copper Peak Adventure Ride

Copper Peak – Michigan’s Unique Attraction
Hey Michigan! If you’ve been itching to level up your Michigan fall colors sightseeing game, you need to know about Copper Peak.
Hidden away in a swath of forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this gem offers more than just stunning views – it’s your next memory waiting to happen. Copper Peak’s Adventure Ride takes you on a three-tiered journey to dazzling vistas that you won’t believe are in Michigan.
Dive in as we unwrap what you need to know about this great destination.
Copper Peak Adventure Ride
What is it?
Copper Peak’s Adventure Ride is your ticket to 1700-ft views that happens in three stages.
First, you’ll zip up the first 800-ft on a chairlift ride, then zoom 18 stories higher via elevator, and for the brave-hearted, there’s the final 8-flight stair climb to the top-top platform.
It’s all simply jaw-dropping! You get a 360-degree sweep of the Upper Peninsula’s beauty. And on a clear day, you can even see Canada. Their slogan says it all: “Our Adventure Ride Equals One Superior View”!
Who Should Go?
Families, nature lovers, photographers, or anyone in need of a breath of fresh air and stunning views.
When Should You Go?
Mark your calendars for October 1-7th! It’s the predicted peak for fall colors, turning your view into an artist’s palette. Also, the ride is open in the summer. Check their social media for the latest updates.
2023 Ticket Information:
- Adults: $25
- Students 14 and under: $10
- Children under 5: Free
(They accept credit cards! Check social media for weather updates.)
Address:
Copper Peak, N13870 Copper Peak Rd, Ironwood, MI 49938
Website:
https://copperpeak.net/
Get to Know Copper Peak
Copper Peak has a story to tell – and they’re going places. Here’s what you need to know:
Back in the Day
Built for $1 million in 1969, Copper Peak was hard to miss with its towering 469-foot ski jump.
Between 1970 and 1994, this place saw 10 ski flying events. And here’s a fun fact: the very first international ski flying event was at Copper Peak in early 1970. Folks from all over watched in awe as the athletes flew through the skies.
Present Day
Even though ski jumping paused after 1994, Copper Peak still takes people up to the top for a killer view of the Upper Peninsula. Mountain bikers also use their trails.
What’s Coming
Plans are in the works to put Copper Peak back on the map as one of the top ski jumps in the world. The big dream? Making Michigan’s Upper Peninsula the go-to spot for outdoor lovers everywhere.
On March 30, 2022, the State of Michigan said Copper Peak would get $20 million to help with the makeover.
Now, the revamp is moving along! Everyone’s hoping that the predicted completion date – the end of summer 2024 – pans out, as the first big competition is hoped for winter 2025.
Ironwood: Your Gateway to Adventure
Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 150 miles west of Marquette, Ironwood is not just the home to Copper Peak. It’s a delight unto itself – from waterfalls, skiing, biking, hiking, arts, to music.
The peaceful UP forests, pristine beaches of Lake Superior, and gems like Black River Recreation Area and the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, make this destination ripe for exploration.
Around Copper Peak – Dive Into Nearby Gems
Waterfall & Hiking: Beyond Copper Peak, the Black River showcases Rainbow and Gorge Falls. Hikers, don’t miss the North Country Trail for breathtaking views. And come winter, the landscape transforms for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing adventures.
Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is a vast, beautiful expanse waiting to be explored.
Water Adventures: Dive into water fun with Whitecap Kayaks, Glacier Girl Charters, or Fox Hill Adventures. Whether you kayak or charter, it’s water-time well spent.
For Drinks: Head to The White Rabbit Tasting Room, Cold Iron Brewing, or The Copper Cup. Each spot offers unique brews to sip on.
For Food: Ironwood and Bessemer are your ticket to delicious diners and pie shops.
Local Legend: Dive into the art of hand-making at the historic Stormy Kromer with their year-round factory tours. Learn how their iconic pieces come to life.
Copper Peak Adventure Ride, Anyone?
For the best spot to catch those fall colors, Copper Peak’s chairlift ride is where it’s at. It’s like riding straight into a fall postcard.
Seriously, the views? Mind-blowing!
Whether it’s your first ride or your hundredth, those colors never get old. So grab your friends, your family, or even just your favorite playlist and head on over for this wow-making experience.