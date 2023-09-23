WIN! MI Fall Color Experience: Your Ticket to the Copper Peak Adventure Ride

Get to Know Copper Peak

Copper Peak has a story to tell – and they’re going places. Here’s what you need to know:

Back in the Day

Built for $1 million in 1969, Copper Peak was hard to miss with its towering 469-foot ski jump.

Between 1970 and 1994, this place saw 10 ski flying events. And here’s a fun fact: the very first international ski flying event was at Copper Peak in early 1970. Folks from all over watched in awe as the athletes flew through the skies.

Present Day

Even though ski jumping paused after 1994, Copper Peak still takes people up to the top for a killer view of the Upper Peninsula. Mountain bikers also use their trails.

What’s Coming

Plans are in the works to put Copper Peak back on the map as one of the top ski jumps in the world. The big dream? Making Michigan’s Upper Peninsula the go-to spot for outdoor lovers everywhere.

On March 30, 2022, the State of Michigan said Copper Peak would get $20 million to help with the makeover.

Now, the revamp is moving along! Everyone’s hoping that the predicted completion date – the end of summer 2024 – pans out, as the first big competition is hoped for winter 2025.