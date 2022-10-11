This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More

Fallasburg Park & Covered Bridge

1124 Fallasburg Park Dr NE, Lowell, MI 49331

Spanning over 250 acres, this is a popular place for kids and families to take in a hike, explore a historic covered bridge, fish, or take fall family photos.



Because the park is so large, you’ll have to do a little driving and walking to see the whole thing and get the full effect. There are a lot of little turn-offs with river or stream access that are great for picnicking.



For a color tour experience, here’s my recommendation:



1- Drive to the Fallasburg Park Lodge. This is probably where Google Maps will take you. Get out of the car and walk down the hill, following the paved path to the river. You’ll see a meandering stream flanked by 100-year-old stone walls, an expansive grassy lawn, and oodles of fall-color photo ops.



2- Drive to Fallasburg Covered Bridge. It’s very pretty here but there’s not much to do other than take photos. You can drive across the bridge.



3- Drive along Covered Bridge Road to Tower Farm and past the cemetery. If you like old-timey stuff, stop and explore.