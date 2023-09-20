This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More

1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun
Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year.
If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this route with your family.
Not only will you get a BINGO with donuts, cider, a hayride and pumpkin patches, you’ll also love the hard cider tasting room on this route.
The wide variety of fall experiences here, packed into a relatively short driving route, make this the best fall color tour for busy families. Enjoy!
Ada Covered Bridge & Ada Riverfront
7490 Thornapple River Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
This pedestrian-only covered bridge is a magnet for fall family pictures.
It’s picturesque location, plus the fact that you can walk through it, make it a fun stop.
Plus, just across the street is the new Legacy Park (7430 River St SE, Ada, MI 49301). Running along the Thornapple River, this park also has a small playground and easy access to the Ada General Store’s yummy coffee, ice cream and candy treats.
Head into the Ada shopping area for shopping, Sprinkle’s donuts, or a stop at Gravel Bottom Brewery.
Legacy Park has public restrooms.
Olin Farm
10991 Vergennes St. Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 970-3251
Olin Farm is one jam-packed fall fun stop.
Plan to spend 30+ minutes in the corn maze and another 30 minute on a hayride.
Visit the Clysedale horses and take your picture with the giant straw Raggedy Andy.
Also here: Pumpkin Patch – Photo Ops – Cider & Donuts
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Hop out of the car for a quick 1-mile jaunt through the oak woods, pine plantation, and meadows at the Wittenbach Wege Center.
Beyond that, pop into the educational Visitor Center and visit the darling farm animals. Restrooms are available when the visitor center is open. Free.
Fallasburg Park & Covered Bridge
1124 Fallasburg Park Dr NE, Lowell, MI 49331
Spanning over 250 acres, this is a popular place for kids and families to take in a hike, explore a historic covered bridge, fish, or take fall family photos.
Because the park is so large, you’ll have to do a little driving and walking to see the whole thing and get the full effect. There are a lot of little turn-offs with river or stream access that are great for picnicking.
For a color tour experience, here’s my recommendation:
1- Drive to the Fallasburg Park Lodge. This is probably where Google Maps will take you. Get out of the car and walk down the hill, following the paved path to the river. You’ll see a meandering stream flanked by 100-year-old stone walls, an expansive grassy lawn, and oodles of fall-color photo ops.
2- Drive to Fallasburg Covered Bridge. It’s very pretty here but there’s not much to do other than take photos. You can drive across the bridge.
3- Drive along Covered Bridge Road to Tower Farm and past the cemetery. If you like old-timey stuff, stop and explore.
Whites Covered Bridge
1612-1636 Whites Bridge Rd, Belding, MI 48809
This bridge isn’t far from the Fallasburg Covered Bridge but it’s located in Ionia County, not Kent County.
Rebuilt in 2020 after being destroyed by arson, Whites Bridge today is a replica of the 1869 original.
You can park near the bridge, get out and take pictures, and then drive across the bridge.
Red Barn Market
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
New this year – the Beyond the Barn Experience (paid)!
Located outside of Lowell, this farm store also has a cafe, ice cream shop, u-pick apples, a pumpkin patch & sunflower trail, a barnyard, and a hard cider tasting room (complete with a food menu).
There’s a lot to do here – plan to spend at least an hour at Red Barn Market.
The hard cider flight is a fantastic addition to any fall color tour itinerary, and they have lots of food, drink, and treat options for kids, too.
Grand River Riverfront Park
12200 Grand River Dr SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Grand River Riverfront Park has a few distinguishing features:
1- It has a splendid wooden walking bridge that spans the Grand River. This bridge joins the North and South sections of the park.
2 – The 80-acre Grand River Riverfront Park includes two islands.
3 – The park has several playgrounds, many playing fields, lots of hiking trails, a kayak launch, and more.
Have you visited these color tour spots?
Let us know what you thought in the comments!