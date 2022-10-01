Hidden Gem! Try Olin Farm in Lowell for a Downhome Hayride & Corn Maze Experience

olin farm hayrides lowell michigan

Olin Farm

Olin Farm is a beautiful hidden gem that keeps the fall experience fun yet simple.

The 120-acre farm, just 4 miles from Ada and 4 miles from Lowell, has been in the Olin family for over 70 years.

Every fall, Raggedy Andy (made from hay bales) appears alongside the farm.

We think you’ll want to add this wonderful farm to your fall bucket list.

Olin Farm Lowell MI

Olin Farm

10991 Vergennes St. Lowell, MI 49331
(616) 970-3251

Hayrides at Olin Farm

Head to Olin Farm for a 30-minute tractor-pulled hayride through fields and woods.

Keep your eyes peeled for red foxes during your hayride.

Afterward, visit Clydesdale horses, Moses and Solomon, in their pasture. They are very friendly and were purchased from Budwiser as colts.

$9 adult, $6 child

olin farm Clydesdales lowell michigan
Moses and Solomon

Corn Maze at Olin Farm

$7 adults, $5 kids.

The Olin Farm corn maze has a fun challenge- in the past, they’ve had you find the mailbox and grab a ticket from inside, then bring it back to the cabin for a treat. If you don’t find the mailbox you haven’t made it through the whole maze. Look for the scarecrow for a clue!

Ask for the 2022 challenge

Olin Farm Corn Maze

Raggedy Andy Haybale Photo Opp

Pick Your Own Pumpkin

Find your perfect pumpkin in one of the two pumpkin patches.

Dates & Rates – Olin Farm

