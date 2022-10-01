Hidden Gem! Try Olin Farm in Lowell for a Downhome Hayride & Corn Maze Experience

Corn Maze at Olin Farm

$7 adults, $5 kids.



The Olin Farm corn maze has a fun challenge- in the past, they’ve had you find the mailbox and grab a ticket from inside, then bring it back to the cabin for a treat. If you don’t find the mailbox you haven’t made it through the whole maze. Look for the scarecrow for a clue!



Ask for the 2022 challenge