Cider Mills & Donuts: 25 Farms with the Best Fall Treats in Michigan

Apple Cider Mills & Donuts in Michigan

Michigan is the best state for homemade donuts & apple cider.

We grow over 25 million bushels of apples annually, so it’s no wonder we have cider mills everywhere.

Pair that with on-site bakeries putting out dozens of sugary, fluffy donuts and you’ve got the stuff everyone’s fall dreams are made of.

If you’re a cider connoisseur like me, you’ll know that no two ciders are alike. Each cider mill uses its own combination of apples to produce one-of-a-kind flavors.

And now many cider mills, or cideries, are serving up hard cider, too. In fact, we found one location where you can pair your donut with beer if you’d like!