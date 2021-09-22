Cider Mills & Donuts: 25 Farms with the Best Fall Treats in Michigan

Apple Cider Mills & Donuts in Michigan
Michigan is the best state for homemade donuts & apple cider.
We grow over 25 million bushels of apples annually, so it’s no wonder we have cider mills everywhere.
Pair that with on-site bakeries putting out dozens of sugary, fluffy donuts and you’ve got the stuff everyone’s fall dreams are made of.
If you’re a cider connoisseur like me, you’ll know that no two ciders are alike. Each cider mill uses its own combination of apples to produce one-of-a-kind flavors.
And now many cider mills, or cideries, are serving up hard cider, too. In fact, we found one location where you can pair your donut with beer if you’d like!
Donuts & Cider You Need to Taste in 2021
We tracked down our favorite donut & cider combos around Michigan, including many amazing cider mills.
In the process, we learned a little bit about each farm that makes such incredible fall treats.
Many of these are generations-old family farms that take pride in serving the best from their crops and kitchens.
Note: Places that make their own Apple Cider have an Apple Cider Mill tag in their directory listing.
Cider Stop #1
Apple Cider Mill in Stanton, Michigan
2985 N. Sheridan Road, Stanton, MI 48888
About Their Donuts & Cider
The bakery is filled with homemade donuts, pies, specialty breads, brownies, and cookies.
Mouthwatering donut options include blueberry (frosted or plain) and apple. Opt to get your apple donuts plain, cinnamon & sugar, white powdered & caramel frosting.
Please call ahead if there is something specific you want.
The cider mill starts operating Labor Day weekend and continues through December 1st.
Cider Stop #2
7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW, Sparta, MI 49345
About Their Donuts & Cider
Don't leave without trying the fresh cider and donuts at Apple Valley Fun Farm.
Cider Stop #3
Apple Cider Mill in Sparta, Michigan
2151 10 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
About Their Donuts & Cider
Their fresh and unpasteurized Apple Cider comes in half-gallon, gallon, and bulk quantities.
It's made from of a combination of apples depending on what is in season, allowing the taste to change and not be the same with each press - but still guaranteed to be delicious.
Cider Stop #4
1185 9 Mile Rd, Sparta, MI 49345
About Their Donuts & Cider
Homemade glazed donuts are available in season - order online and have them waiting for you when you arrive!
Cider Stop #5
Apple Cider Mill in Rochester Hills, Michigan
1990 E Avon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
About Their Donuts & Cider
Yates Cider Mill custom presses apples the old-fashioned way.
Their apple mixture changes with the season as different apple varieties ripen.
Yates cider is made without preservatives. They use a UV light process to treat our cider instead of pasteurization. The UV process provides a safe product that doesn’t alter the taste and color like pasteurization can. Please remember- refrigeration is still required.
They do make donuts at times, flavors & types may vary.
Cider Stop #6
8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI 49083
About Their Donuts & Cider
No trip is complete without some of Gull Meadow’s donuts and cider.
Donuts come in three different flavors (plain, apple, or pumpkin) and three toppings (plain, iced, or cinnamon sugar).
They are made fresh daily and melt in your mouth.
Cider Stop #7
4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446
About Their Donuts & Cider
There’s no excuse for not trying an apple cinnamon donut from Lewis Adventure Farm. They’ve made over a million of these irresistible donuts so there’s enough for everyone.
Pair them with Engelsma’s apple cider for sale on site and you have an unforgettable donut + cider experience.
About these West Michigan Donuts:
* They’ve made over a million Apple Cinnamon Donuts and each one is sprinkled with cinnamon sugar by hand.
* The bakery team arrives daily at 4 AM to make fresh donuts.
Cider Stop #8
Apple Cider Mill in Milan, Michigan
6580 Judd Road, Milan, MI 48160
About Their Donuts & Cider
Wasem Fruit Farm has more than just fruit! They bake several kinds of donuts, including plain batter, apple batter, blueberry batter, and pumpkin batter. Top them off with frosting, cinnamon sugar, or enjoy them plain. Countless options to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Don't leave the farm without a purchasing a half or full gallon of their fresh apple cider to enjoy at home.
Cider Stop #9
11999 Cascade Road, Lowell, MI 49334
About Their Donuts & Cider
The cider slushy reigns supreme at Heidi’s. And while getting one of their delectable donuts is all the rage, some people spring for one of their homemade cookies.
The double dutch chocolate is a hot seller. (Chocolate goes with apple cider, right?)
* Heidi’s signature cake donuts are made fresh daily.
* Their donuts are all hand-dipped in 7 tasty toppings.
* Cider Slushies are a unique and popular offering.
Cider Stop #10
3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, MI 49331
About Their Donuts & Cider
Made-in-the-market donuts. Different flavors, such as apple cinnamon run at different times.
If you need donuts for an event or bigger group, call the day before to let them know so they can be prepared.
Cider Stop #11
11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330
About Their Donuts & Cider
Enjoy freshly-made donuts, hot cider, and other delicious snacks!
Parents will appreciate the kid-sized picnic tables right beside the grown-up ones. (Or even better, enjoy your snacks by a cozy campfire in the evenings.)
Cider Stop #12
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
About Their Donuts & Cider
Post Family Farm homemade donuts are amazingly addictive, all with a slightly crunchy exterior and best enjoyed warm. Each donut is iced by hand.
Be sure to grab some cider, too.
Pumpkin donuts are available in the fall and come either iced or with cinnamon sugar.
Cherry donuts are available in the spring on limited walk-in dates.
Follow their Facebook page for walk-in donut availability announcements, especially in the spring.
Cider Stop #13
Apple Cider Mill in Hastings, Michigan
2500 S M 37 Hwy, Hastings, MI 49058
About Their Donuts & Cider
The special recipe Apple Cider is pressed on site using a special blend of quality apples fresh from the orchard, served cold or hot and spiced.
Homemade donuts are available in a variety of flavors and special toppings.
Cider Stop #14
469 W 112th St, Grant, MI, Grant, MI 49327
About Their Donuts & Cider
Freshly baked donuts are available in the bakery along with other yummy treats like apple turnovers, cookies, and pies.
Caramel apples are made daily along with apple cider slushies.
Cider Stop #15
3025 6 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
About Their Donuts & Cider
Your taste buds will dance with the all the delicious drinks and donuts at Ed Dunneback.
Englema's cider and cider slushees are just the beginning.
Ed Dunneback has expanded to include Pink Barrel Cellars, makers of hard cider, beer and wine made with ingredients from their own farm.
Plus fresh made pumpkin and cider donuts.
Cider Stop #16
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
About Their Donuts & Cider
While the Moelker donuts are incredible on their own, they’ve leveled up their game by serving Engelsma’s apple cider, regular winner of the Michigan Apple Cider Contest by the Great Lakes Ag Expo.
Ever since I’ve had Engelsma’s, I won’t try any other cider. It’s perfect. (I heard once that their secret ingredient might be honeycrisp apples.)
Moelker Orchards makes approximately 450 donuts per hour! Each one takes 115 seconds to cook for a perfect crispy outer layer with a light and fluffy interior.
Cider Stop #17
Apple Cider Mill in Grand Rapids, Michigan
3142 4-Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
About Their Donuts & Cider
Robinette’s started making donuts back in 1972. Today, their bakery has expanded to offer breads, pies, and pastries in addition to doughnuts.
Robinette's famous pumpkin spice donut is available from Labor Day through Thanksgiving.
Fun fact: Their donut machine can make 200 dozen donuts per hour!
They also have gluten-free options, using Kind Crumbs ingredients.
As far as cider is concerned, apple cider is made fresh at their mill starting the Tuesday after Labor Day through April or early May.
Cider Stop #18
8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
About Their Donuts & Cider
Wells Orchards has Engelsma's cider for sale in their market!
Cider Stop #19
Apple Cider Mill in Fremont, Michigan
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
About Their Donuts & Cider
The Apple Cider is 100% natural with no additives or preservatives and it is not pasteurized. Plus you can watch it being pressed!
Take home a gallon or enjoy an apple cider slushie.
Enjoy your cider with freshly made Old Fashion Spiced Donuts flavors that feature cinnamon sugar. These donuts are a customer favorite of many at the Market.
Cider Stop #20
Apple Cider Mill in Fenton, Michigan
10411 Clyde Rd, Fenton, MI 48430
About Their Donuts & Cider
Pair your fresh cinnamon, plain or powdered sugar donut with a glass of hot apple cider or a cider slushy.
For an adult treat, stop in to Spicer's Winery and try one of their eight varieties of hard cider, including a mango, pineapple or lemon ginger cider. Not sure which to try? Order a flight to find your favorite.
Cider Stop #21
Apple Cider Mill in Fennville, Michigan
6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
About Their Donuts & Cider
Rob and Gary Crane started pressing the first cider produced at Crane Orchard's cider mill in 1968.
Generations later and thousands of gallons made, they still take pride in smashing Fennville, MI apples.
Get your fresh apple cider and yummy donuts (and a slice of pie!) at Crane's Pie Pantry.
Cider Stop #22
Apple Cider Mill in Erie, Michigan
1235 Erie Road, Erie, MI 48133
About Their Donuts & Cider
Whether you like your cider hot or cold, Erie Orchards and Cider Mills has you covered. Enjoy a glass of hot cider at the Orchard or cool things down with a cider slushie. Fresh cider is also available for purchase in pint, 1/2 gallon and gallon containers.
Donuts are made in-house, daily, with no added preservatives. There are many tasty options to choose from, including blueberry, apple spice and pumpkin.
Cider Stop #23
Apple Cider Mill in Dexter, Michigan
3685 Central St., Dexter, MI 48130
About Their Donuts & Cider
For 135 years, Dexter Cider Mill has been making cider and donuts that have withstood the test of time. Try a cinnamon donut or a gluten free/vegan option along side your cider.
In addition to traditional cider, this oldest continuously operating cider mill in Michigan offers a traditional blend hard cider. Soon they will be adding a Bourbon Barrel Aged and IPC Hard Cider to their offerings.
Cider Stop #24
17647 40th Avenue, Conklin, MI 49403
About Their Donuts & Cider
Stop by for DELICIOUS Apple Cider SLUSHIES or HOT cider, cocoa, and DONUTS!
Cider Stop #25
Apple Cider Mill in Charlotte, Michigan
4648 Otto Road, Charlotte, MI 48813
About Their Donuts & Cider
The bakery boasts many goodies, including their fresh-made donuts. Try a pumpkin, buttermilk, apple or gluten-free donut during your visit.
While in the farm market, check out their hard cider, fresh apple cider, cider slushies, hot cider and even organic apple cider.
11 thoughts on “Cider Mills & Donuts: 25 Farms with the Best Fall Treats in Michigan”
Cookie Monster is really a baby Donut Monster !
Grandview Orchard at Riley (76th) and 8th Avenue out Hudsonville direction has the cutest little donut trailer at their orchard. They make their own cider and then you can get cinnamon sugar donuts or salted caramel glazed. They ate delicious!
Schwallier’s country basket
Do we have to visit the Rockford Sprinkles, or will stopping by their Hudsonville or Ada locations also count towards my sticker? 😉
(I take my donut related challenges way too seriously)
Here’s a few greats around us!
Post family farms
Idas in jenison
Steenstras in Granville!!!
Haven’t tried any yet but plan on going this weekend with my daughters..
Never been to any of these places yet but would enjoy checking them out and bet their
d?unts are all amazing ?
It was only one weekend??? So much deliciousness so little time. We went to a few this weekend anyway.
Ida’s in Jenison should be added to the list as well. ?
I think you should add Sandy’s to the list! It’s an institution on the west side, like Marge’s!
Thank you, Ashley! Sandy’s is quite delicious. We will keep this one in mind when we do an update! 🙂