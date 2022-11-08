Grand Rapids Scooters: Your Burning Questions Answered

Grand Rapids Scooters Quick Start Guide



If you have the Lime app and you’re downtown, you’re ready to get started:



Step 1: Position yourself inside the scooter service area

To operate the scooters, place yourself within their 12-mile service area. This area includes downtown Grand Rapids.



Step 2: Find a scooter

Open the app and find the nearest scooter to you. You’ll see a map populated with scooters and bikes. When you zoom in, the scooter population increases.



Step 3: Unlock the scooter

To unlock a scooter, tap the green “scan” button in the app. Use your phone’s camera to scan the QR code on the scooter you want to use. This will unlock the scooter for use.



Step 4: Get Moving

To get moving, place one foot on the foot base. Use the other foot to push off the ground to start a forward motion.



Simultaneously, push the throttle button down with your thumb and the scooter will take off.



Note: The scooters can be a bit zippy. Through the app there is a way to put your scooter in training mode. This will limit how fast the scooter goes at first.



Step 5: End the Ride

To end your ride, select “end ride” and scan the QR code again to lock the scooter and end the trip.



There are designated parking spots for the Grand Rapids scooters around town marked with signs.



Be sure to return the scooter to one of the designated locations when you’re done using it. Otherwise, you will be charged additional fees.