School Board Elections are Tuesday & They’re a Big Deal

What do School Board Members Do?

According to the Michigan Association of School Boards, the board, working with its community, has five major leadership responsibilities:

1) To envision the district’s education future and then set goals to guide the district toward that vision.

2) To ensure district resources (financial, personnel, facilities, etc.) and policies are aligned in a manner that supports goal attainment and actualization of the district’s vision.

3) To hire, work closely with and evaluate a superintendent who’ll effectively implement the board’s policies and manage the district to accomplish its goals.

4) To monitor and assess the district’s performance and to keep the public informed and engaged.

5) To advocate for students and public schools within the community and at state and national levels.



Typically, a school board member is expected to make decisions on a wide range of issues including:

◦ Approving plans for facilities and technology.

◦ Setting priorities for school district expenditures.

◦ Overseeing the district’s educational programs.

◦ Monitoring and ensuring the efficacy of school improvement efforts.

◦ Approving contracts, including collective bargaining agreements and administrator contracts.



The school board also works closely with the superintendent. The superintendent is accountable to the school board for managing the district according to board policies.