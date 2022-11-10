Clara’s Nutcracker Party: Brunch for All, Mimosas for ages 21+

Clara’s Nutcracker Party 2022

Sun Dec 11, 2022 • 11am – 2pm

Amway Grand Plaza’s Ambassador Ballroom • 187 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Clara’s Nutcracker Party returns for 2022.



Hosted by the Grand Rapids Ballet at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Clara’s Nutcracker Party is a joyous event where kids can meet their favorite characters from Grand Rapids Ballet’s The Nutcracker in a fun and festive fantasy land.



This is one of the area’s fantastic Christmas events!