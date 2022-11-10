Clara’s Nutcracker Party: Brunch for All, Mimosas for ages 21+

Clara's Nutcracker Party

Clara’s Nutcracker Party 2022

Sun Dec 11, 2022 11am – 2pm
Amway Grand Plaza’s Ambassador Ballroom 187 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Clara’s Nutcracker Party returns for 2022.

Hosted by the Grand Rapids Ballet at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Clara’s Nutcracker Party is a joyous event where kids can meet their favorite characters from Grand Rapids Ballet’s The Nutcracker in a fun and festive fantasy land.

This is one of the area’s fantastic Christmas events!

CLARA’S NUTCRACKER PARTY SCHEDULE

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Location:  Ambassador Ballroom at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
Schedule:
• 11 a.m. – Arrive at the ballroom as registration begins
• 11-11:30 a.m. – Photos and crafts
• 11:45 a.m. – A live program featuring GRBS Jr. Company
• 12:30 p.m – Brunch
• 1:30 p.m. – Depart for DeVos Performance Hall
• 2 p.m. – Attend the matinee performance of The Nutcracker

Tickets
