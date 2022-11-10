Clara’s Nutcracker Party: Brunch for All, Mimosas for ages 21+

Clara’s Nutcracker Party 2022
Sun Dec 11, 2022 • 11am – 2pm
Amway Grand Plaza’s Ambassador Ballroom • 187 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Clara’s Nutcracker Party returns for 2022.
Hosted by the Grand Rapids Ballet at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, Clara’s Nutcracker Party is a joyous event where kids can meet their favorite characters from Grand Rapids Ballet’s The Nutcracker in a fun and festive fantasy land.
This is one of the area’s fantastic Christmas events!
CLARA’S NUTCRACKER PARTY SCHEDULE
Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Location: Ambassador Ballroom at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
Schedule:
• 11 a.m. – Arrive at the ballroom as registration begins
• 11-11:30 a.m. – Photos and crafts
• 11:45 a.m. – A live program featuring GRBS Jr. Company
• 12:30 p.m – Brunch
• 1:30 p.m. – Depart for DeVos Performance Hall
• 2 p.m. – Attend the matinee performance of The Nutcracker