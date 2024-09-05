WIN! Disney On Ice Tickets Up for Grabs, Courtesy of Adventures by Lori!

Magical Giveaway Alert
Get ready to sprinkle some Disney magic, West Michigan!
We’re giving away (4) tickets to see Disney On Ice “Into the Magic” in Grand Rapids, thanks to our fairy godparents at Adventures by Lori!
Here’s the scoop:
- 🎟️ Prize: 4 tickets to catch Disney on Ice!
- 📍 Where: Grand Rapids
- 📅 When: February 6-9, 2025 (we’ll pick the exact date once tickets drop)
- Featuring: Characters from Tangled, Moana, Coco, Frozen, and more!
Why this Giveaway?
Because magic is meant to be shared and Adventures by Lori is all about sharing the Disney love!
As experts in all things Disney, they’ve helped countless families and extended families create magical memories, and now they’re bringing a little extra pixie dust your way with these tickets.
Adventures by Lori isn’t just about giveaways – they’re in the business of making Disney dreams come true, both on the ice and beyond (& have been at it for over 18 years).
These folks are the real deal when it comes to planning magical getaways – they’ve been an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner since 2005 – and their expert services are included with every magical adventure!
🏆 Big News🏆
Our readers have spoken!
Adventures by Lori was voted the #1 Best Disney Vacation Planner in West Michigan for 2024!
What They Offer
Yes, planning a Walt Disney World vacation can be tricky, but Adventures by Lori is your secret magic wand! Here’s how they will help (complimentary with your booking!):
🧚♀️ Personalized trip planning with expert Disney insights
🏰 Stress-free booking for everything from park tickets to guidance for the new MultiPass and Lightning Lanes
🧳 Resort bookings with access to limited-time deals you might miss
🗺️ Tailored itineraries (hello, best spots for parades, fireworks, dinner & more!)
📱 24/7 assistance during your trip
🎫 Transportation arrangements, meal scheduling, and more
📁 All your travel info and docs in one handy place
Pro Tip: Disney Travel Planners aren’t just for Disney! Adventures by Lori can also help with a trip to Universal Studios and Discovery Cove. Ask about adding on a day trip to your next Walt Disney World vacation!
Ready to Start Your Adventure?
Disney Cruise? Theme park adventure? Hawaiian escape?
🏰 Walt Disney World Orlando
🎢 Disneyland California
🚢 Disney Cruise Line
🌎 Adventures by Disney
🌺 Aulani Hawaii
🎬 Universal Studios
🐬 Discovery Cove
Click a blue button to grab your free quote today & be on your way to creating unforgettable memories!
Enter to WIN!
Here’s your chance to experience the magic of Disney – with Disney On Ice! Adventures by Lori is giving one lucky reader four (4) tickets to Disney On Ice at Van Andel Arena, coming February 6 – 9, 2025. (Exact date will be determined once tickets are available.)
Fill out the form below to be entered to WIN!
Enter Here
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on October 3, 2024, at 11 PM and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.