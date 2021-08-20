The 10 Most Sought-After Realtors in Grand Rapids

An Excellent Realtor is the Difference Between an Okay House and a Dream House

Finding the perfect Realtor makes all the difference.

When I looked for my first home in Grand Rapids I interviewed several Realtors until I found the one that truly “got” me. E

ach real estate agent was professional and had great qualifications, but one rose above the pack when he showed me amazing listings and didn’t try to talk me out of my preferences. He understood that I wanted an old house and not a new build. In the city and not the burbs. Something interesting.

And without him, we wouldn’t have found that just right house. The one we are still living in 16 years later. (Thanks, Bob!)

Best Realtors in Grand Rapids

These Realtors were voted the best in Grand Rapids by local readers in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These real estate agents understand their client needs and continually deliver, garnering them a loyal following in West Michigan.

Winner: Emily Brougham at Keller Williams