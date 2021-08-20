The 10 Most Sought-After Realtors in Grand Rapids

An Excellent Realtor is the Difference Between an Okay House and a Dream House
Finding the perfect Realtor makes all the difference.
When I looked for my first home in Grand Rapids I interviewed several Realtors until I found the one that truly “got” me. E
ach real estate agent was professional and had great qualifications, but one rose above the pack when he showed me amazing listings and didn’t try to talk me out of my preferences. He understood that I wanted an old house and not a new build. In the city and not the burbs. Something interesting.
And without him, we wouldn’t have found that just right house. The one we are still living in 16 years later. (Thanks, Bob!)
Best Realtors in Grand Rapids
These Realtors were voted the best in Grand Rapids by local readers in our annual Grandtastic Awards. These real estate agents understand their client needs and continually deliver, garnering them a loyal following in West Michigan.
Winner: Emily Brougham at Keller Williams
Emily Brougham - Realtor in Grand Rapids
Top Realtor
About Emily Brougham - Realtor
My goal is to make this process as comfortable for your whole family from our beginning meeting to your home closing. Having knowledge of home construction lends support when showing you homes, and working with a great team helps in making your transaction process as smooth as possible.
T E S T I M O N I A L
"We loved working with Emily. She was efficient and always on top of her game. Her work ethic is impeccable. She made both the selling and buying process stress free, we always understood what was going on."
Rogers Neighborhood Realty in Lowell
Top Realtor
About Rogers Neighborhood Realty
Hi there, I’m Amanda! I’m the Broker/Owner of Rogers Neighborhood Realty in Lowell, MI and serve the greater Grand Rapids area, providing home-buyers and sellers alike with professional, responsive and attentive real estate services. Want an agent who'll really listen to what you want in a home? Need an agent who knows how to effectively market your home so it sells and get you the best deal on finding your new one? Give me a call! I'm eager to help and would love to talk to you.
~Solid Experience.
~Real Results.
~Full Transparency.
~Communication Guaranteed.
T E S T I M O N I A L
“Amanda was honest, kind, and very helpful in our first home buying experience. She has truly gone above and beyond, she is very responsive, and we felt that we had a personal experience. We would certainly recommend working with Amanda!"
About Maria Kauffman Real Estate at Bellabay Realty
West Michigan local realtor that focuses on quality over quantity. I care about my clients and focus our strategy on their individual goals.
Top-Voted Realtors
1. Emily Brougham (Keller Williams Grand Rapids East)
2. Maria Kauffman (Bellabay Realty)
3. Kristin Ruther (RE/MAX of Grand Rapids – RE/MAX Global)
4. Sarah Nelson (Five Star Michigan)
5. Amanda Rogers (Rogers Neighborhood Realty)
5. Vito Dolci Jr. (DOLCI GROUP)
7. Ben Iwema (RE/MAX)
7. Kaitlyn Overbeek (Century 21)
9. Amanda DeLong (Evermark Realty)
10. Jayne Overbeck – Five Star
10. Kevin Yoder (Yoder Real Estate)
10. Laurie Zokoe Team