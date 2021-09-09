Fall Fun at Heritage Farms

Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.

You can rent the barn for special events

Head out on the "I Spy" hayride and look for the elk, buffalo, & Scottish Highlanders.

Horse drawn carriage rides on the weekends in October from 12pm - 5pm.

Maze Description - Learn about the United States as you work your way through the USA themed corn maze (changes every year).

Donuts & Cider at Heritage Farms

The Apple Cider is 100% natural with no additives or preservatives and it is not pasteurized. Plus you can watch it being pressed!

Take home a gallon or enjoy an apple cider slushie.

Enjoy your cider with freshly made Old Fashion Spiced Donuts flavors that feature cinnamon sugar. These donuts are a customer favorite of many at the Market.