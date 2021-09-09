Fall Fun at Heritage Farms

Heritage Farms in Fremont, MI
IIn the late 1960’s Dave and Mary Zeerip started a roadside Market stand selling produce and it has grown to what it is today at Heritage Farms Market.
Watch your cider being pressed live with the cider press starting in mid-September.
Heritage Farms Market
1858 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
Fall Fun in Fremont, MI
Family-owned and operated market since 1971
Heritage Farms Market Overview
Pressed apple cider from September 15-November 15 for over 40 years at the Market.
Bakery features apple cider slushies, caramel apples, fresh donuts, fudge, muffins and pies.
U-Pick pumpkin patch, "I Spy" Hayrides, Corn Maze.
Heritage Farms: What They Offer:
- Corn Maze
- Hayrides
- Pumpkin Patch
- Homemade Donuts
- Apple Cider
- Photo Ops
- Farm Animals
- Farmers Market
- Play Area
Pro Tips for Your Visit
You can rent the barn for special events
Hayrides:
Horse drawn carriage rides on the weekends in October from 12pm - 5pm.
Head out on the "I Spy" hayride and look for the elk, buffalo, & Scottish Highlanders.
Corn Maze at Heritage Farms
Maze Opening Date - Sep 2021
Maze Type - All Ages Maze
Maze Cost - Adults: $9
Kids: $7 (3 -12)
2 & Under: free
(2019 Prices)
Maze Description -
Learn about the United States as you work your way through the USA themed corn maze (changes every year).
Donuts & Cider at Heritage Farms
The Apple Cider is 100% natural with no additives or preservatives and it is not pasteurized. Plus you can watch it being pressed!
Take home a gallon or enjoy an apple cider slushie.
Enjoy your cider with freshly made Old Fashion Spiced Donuts flavors that feature cinnamon sugar. These donuts are a customer favorite of many at the Market.
Pumpkin Patch at Heritage Farms
Find the best pumpkin in the u-pick pumpkin patch.
Photo ops available throughout the patch so bring your camera!
Play Area at Heritage Farms
Kids will have a blast bouncing off their extra energy on the huge jumping pillow.
Farm Animals at Heritage Farms
Farm Town petting zoo features cows and goats along with a donkey and mule. Plus one of the original barns from the 1900's is on display.
The goats also have their very own ninja course! Watch them walk on the narrow balance beams and play in the obstacle course.
Farm Market at Heritage Farms
Seasonal produce available in the market from May through December.
Fall selection may include peaches, apples, potatoes, tomatoes, pumpkins, gourds and honey.
Call for current availability.
Farm Open Hours:
2021 Season: May 7– November 22
Market Hours
Mon-Sat: 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday: 11 am – 5 pm
Call to inquire about bringing pets.