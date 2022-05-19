11 Best Dessert Places in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dessert Places Will Knock Your Socks Off
Don’t skip the best part of dinner – the delicious dessert at the end.
Dessert is basically what I look forward to at every restaurant in Grand Rapids, yet not all places have a stellar dessert game.
Local candy shops consistently deliver, and there isn’t an ice cream place in West Michigan that’s a dud.
But finding an amazing dessert in Grand Rapids feels elusive.
Best Dessert Places
I was at a very popular Grand Rapids brewery last month and excitedly ordered cast-iron bourbon apples. Should have been a knockout. It was only “okay.”
So where can a girl get a great dessert around here?
The following places were voted the best spots for dessert in Grand Rapids in the annual Best of Grand Rapids awards. I’m trying these next. You should, too.
Winner: Cheesecake Factory
TOP 10 Places for Dessert
1. Cheesecake Factory – 3195 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
2. Amore Trattoria Italiana – 5080 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
3. Furniture City Creamery – 958 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
4. The Melting Pot – 2090 Celebration Dr NE #130, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
5. Russ’ – multiple locations
6. Le Bon Macaron -951 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
6. San Chez Bistro – 38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
8. Brewery Vivant – 925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
9. Leo’s – 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
10. Divani – 15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 130, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
10. Bostwick Lake Inn – 8521 Belding Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Winning Place for Dessert - Holland
390 E 8th St, Holland MI, 49423-3773
Russ' Restaurants serving West Michigan since 1934!
We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you!
We offer a family friendly environment with affordable dining and $4 kid's meals!
Thank you GRKIDS fans for voting us #1 family restaurant!
Russ' is our go to family restaurant and has been for many years . We appreciate the family friendly environment for our little boys. The menu has a great food variety! The friendly and quick service never disappoints! -Jessica C.
