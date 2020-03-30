6 Ways to Protect Your Family Against Tick Bites and Lyme Disease in Michigan

Black legged ticks are on the rise across much of the state, and especially West Michigan. These are the tics that can carry Lyme Disease , a disease that if left untreated, can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system, according to the CDC.

While this may sound scary, you should still enjoy outdoor adventures with your family, so long as you take precautionary steps.

We spoke with Erik Foster, Medical Entomologist at the Michigan State Health Department, about the tick situation in Michigan and smart moves families can make to protect themselves while still enjoying the great Michigan out of doors.

1 – Arm Yourself – With Facts

“It takes 36-48 hours for Lyme disease transmission to begin ,” says Erik Foster. This was news to me (and good news). If we go on a hike and I find a tick on my kid that night, I won’t freak out. Chances are, I got it in time.

There are five common ticks in Michigan, and only the black-legged tick carries Lyme Disease . The American Dog Tick does not carry it, though this is the tick that Erik says people send in the most to get tested.

Want to know which wicked tick is the trouble maker? Take a look at this pic from the State of Michigan.

Or this one from the CDC of 5 ticks hiding on a poppyseed muffin. (Can you see them??) See how easily they can go undetected? The baby black-legged ticks are TINY. (Sorry–don’t let this put you off of eating poppyseed muffins!)

These helpful links from the State of Michigan and the CDC are full of images and information to help you protect your family from ticks and their diseases.

2 – Use Repellants When Heading Outdoors

Erik says it doesn’t matter which kind of repellant you use as much as simply using repellant. There are many options out there (Consumer Reports has a few to recommend ), whether you are comfortable with DEET or want a chemical-free application.

“Read the label for the times you’re supposed to reapply it,” advises Erik. “Tics are gonna behave like ticks. They don’t care about our (repellant) preferences. They care about finding a host and feeding.”

Clothing repellants are also helpful, especially when applied to shoes and pants.

3- Check for Ticks After Spending Time Outdoors

“Getting those ticks off of you quickly is the most important thing to do in preventing lyme disease ,” says Erik.