All About Visiting Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

Why People Love Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a must-do activity if you’re visiting the Traverse City area in Northern Michigan.
This 7.4-mile scenic driving route takes you to breathtaking overlooks of Lake Michigan and Glen Lake and nearby islands, for starters, and this exact stretch was named “the most beautiful place on earth” by Good Morning America.
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive Overview
8500 Stocking Drive, Empire, Michigan 49630
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive is located 3.5 miles north of Empire, Michigan, on state route M-109.
This 7.4-mile scenic driving route gifts visitors with sweeping panoramic views of the Lake Michigan shoreline and nearby islands.
Lumberman Pierce Stocking wanted to share the beauty of the dunes with other, and with the help of others, the scenic drive was built in 1967. The road opened to the public, three years before Sleeping Bear Dunes would become a national park.
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive is a one-way loop that winds through beech-maple forests and sand dunes with 12 scenic stops.
Stop #9 is the most popular, iconic stop on the route.
This tour is an exciting way to see the picturesque beaches and spots you have visited or are planning to visit during your vacation – but from a very different perspective!
Stops Along Pierce Stocking Drive
There are 12 designated stops on the drive. We’ve put an asterisk next to those that we think are a must-do.
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive Entrance
The entrance to Pierce Stocking Drive is gated and is located on S Dune Hwy, Empire, MI 49630.
If Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive Entrance is closed to motor traffic, you may still bike or walk (or ski) in season.
Map showing the 12 Stops on Pierce Stocking Drive
STOP 1 – COVERED BRIDGE
The Covered Bridge is the first stop on the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive tour and is a beloved spot for an unforgettable photo.
Pull off and take a picture with the lovely wooden bridge in the background.
Stop 2 – GLEN LAKE OVERLOOK*
After a steep climb through hardwood forest, you’ll come to a pull-off for stop #2, the Glen Lake Overlook.
Hop out and feast your eyes on the turquoise waters of Glen Lake in the distance – it’s your first glimpse of the vast beauty found at the Sleeping Bear Dunes.
This is definitely a picture-taking spot!
And be sure to note the narrowing of the lake in the middle. That’s what locals call “the narrows.”
To the left, the profile of the hill rising up resembles an alligator. It stands to reason that area is called Alligator Hill. It’s a favorite Sleeping Bear Dunes hiking spot.
Stop 3 – DUNE OVERLOOK & PICNIC MOUNTAIN AREA*
DUNE OVERLOOK
We like to think of stop #3, the Dune Overlook, as the “teaser” dune.
It’s a nice taste of what’s to come.
Perched on one of the tallest dunes in the park, you’re treated to 360-degree views.
Picnic Mountain, while not a numbered stop on the route, is a great place to stop if you’re looking for a nice place to picnic. Restrooms and drinking water are available. You can also walk to stop #3 from here – a nice perk on busy days in the summertime.
From here, try to locate:
- Glen Lake
- DH Day Farm (it has a huge white barn)
- Lake Michigan
- Pyramid Point
- Dune Climb
- North & South Manitou Islands
THE PIERCE STOCKING HISTORICAL MARKER INSCRIPTION
“Pierce Stocking, a native of northern Lower Michigan, worked as a lumberman and spent much of his leisure time in the woods. He wanted to share his love of nature with others and conceived the idea of constructing a scenic drive onto the Sleeping Bear Dunes.
Stocking envisioned people of all ages and degrees of physical fitness experiencing the sand dunes and the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan. At the same time, he hoped to protect the fragile dunes and woods from excessive human use by concentrating activity along the road and at scenic overlooks and picnic areas.
In 1967, Pierce Stocking fulfilled his dream with the opening of the scenic drive to the public. The drive was operated privately until 1977 when it became a part of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.”
Stop 4 – COTTONWOOD TRAIL
The 1.5-mile Cottonwood Hiking Trail loop hike over rolling sand dunes is difficult. While relatively flat, the trail is quite sandy and open to the sun.
Also on this trail: an old abandoned loop of Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive. It was abandoned due to drifting sand; you’ll see the road surface buried under several feet of sand in places as you hike.
We recommend you save your energy for the stops ahead if time is short or if you are only visiting the dunes for one day.
Along the open path, you’ll see dune plants and wildlife while getting a nice view of Glen Lake and the Dune Climb.
(Watch for poison ivy near the trailhead.)
Stop 5 – DUNE ECOLOGY
Dune Ecology is a stop devoted to the plants growing in the dunes. Some visitors make this a quick stop, but for someone interested in the science and vegetation of the dunes, it’s very informative.
Stop 6 – LEAVING THE SAND DUNES
This is a transitional area where the dunes stop and the forest starts. We don’t recommend stopping at #6, Leaving The Sand Dunes, as you can see the main point of this marker from your car.
Essentially, the open dunes give way to the forest in places the winds aren’t able to penetrate. If the winds don’t keep the sand open, trees and vegetation take root, forming forests and more.
Stop 7 – BEECH-MAPLE FOREST
Stay in your car for this one, too. You’re driving through a Beech-Maple Forest.
Under all of the trees are sand dunes. Dominant trees here are sugar maple and American beech but you will also find other hardwoods like black cherry, hemlock, and basswood trees.
Stop 8 – CHANGES OVER TIME
The National Park Service has designated this area as a place to contemplate the major changes the dunes have experienced over the years.
The instructions at Changes Over Time are: “Imagine how this land must have looked just after the glacier melted about 11,800 years ago. It was a landscape of sand and gravel stretching in every direction. No trees would have blocked your view. Only a few hardy plants struggled to survive. From this bleak beginning, plants, by their living and dying, have slowly created a layer of topsoil covering these sandy hills. Living communities of plants and animals have transformed this once-sterile ground into the productive forest that now surrounds you.”
Most visitors make this a quick stop or skip it altogether.
Stop 9 – LAKE MICHIGAN OVERLOOK*
This is what you’ve come for! The Lake Michigan Overlook may very well be the pinnacle of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive.
You’ll definitely want to park the car, take the walk down to the platform overlooking Lake Michigan, and get your camera ready.
On a clear day, you’ll be able to scan the turquoise waters for a view of North Manitou Island to the north and South Manitou Island to the northwest.
Look to the south to see Point Betsie.
Stop #9, Pathway to the Platform Overlooking Lake Michigan
Most visitors spend at least a half hour here, gazing down at majestic Lake Michigan, snapping photos, and experiencing our state in a way they might not have known existed.
STOP 9 Warning: $3000 Rescue Fee – Climbing Down the Dune is NOT Recommended
Avoid hefty rescue fees by looking (and not climbing down) the massive sand dune at the Lake Michigan Overlook stop #9. While it might take someone only 15 minutes to get to the bottom, the extremely strenuous climb back up can take two or more hours.
Stop 10 – SLEEPING BEAR DUNE OVERLOOK
Stop at the Sleeping Bear Dune Overlook to see the very dune the park is named after. The Sleeping Bear Dune is the large dune, about a mile away to the north, along the edge of the bluff.
Learn the interesting story about how Sleeping Bear Dunes earned its name here. The Ashininaabek people used the bear as a landmark and tell this story to explain its origin.
Today, the dune is shrinking due to erosion, so it no longer has a bear shape like it used to. It was once about 234 feet high and densely vegetated, giving it the profile of a sleeping bear.
Waves chipping away at the base of the dune have been eroding it over the last 100 years. In 1961, the dune was 132 feet high. By 1980, it was down to 103 feet. Sadly, it’s likely the dune will completely disappear sometime in the future.
Stop 11 – NORTH BAR LAKE OVERLOOK & PICNIC AREA
Stop #11 at the North Bar Lake Overlook offers a picnic area along with a nice view of North Bar Lake off in the distance.
Fun fact: North Bar Lake used to be a bay on Lake Michigan.
Waves on the lake carrying sand and dirt eventually closed off the bay, turning it into a lake. This same process also formed Torch Lake, among others.
Thus North Bar Lake is unique, then, since it nearly touches Lake Michigan!
It’s literally just steps away from the big lake, offering visitors the luxury of warmer, more shallow waters with a view of gorgeous Lake Michigan merely feet away. The best of both worlds with a cool backstory to boot.
Stop 12 – PINE PLANTATION
As you come to the last stop on the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, you’ll notice a plot of land where only pine trees have grown, and all are similar in size.
This is an old red pine plantation that was planted after the original hardwood forests had been cut down, but before the land became a National Lakeshore. Pine trees are not natural to the area, but were planted by property owners to improve their land for farming or logging.
The National Park Service is working to gradually thin out the pine plantation to allow a variety of tree species to repopulate the area with native forest growth.
Plan Your Tour of Pierce Stocking Drive
This 12-stop tour will take about 2-3 hours to complete by car, but varies depending if you stop to picnic, take photos, climb a dune, or discuss the history.
A National Park pass is needed to access the scenic drive. You can buy one at the entrance to Pierce Stocking Drive or at these locations. Note – as of March 1, 2023, all transactions are cashless.
Good to know:
- Free interpretive brochures are available at the entrance.
- To take a self-guided tour, you can download the National Parks app on your phone. There are numbered signs on the drive that match up to the guide, so you’ll be able to read up on the area’s history at each of the stops.
- You can bike the drive, but it’s recommended for expert-level cyclists only due to the hills, curves, and traffic.
- The speed limit is 20 mph so that pedestrians, cyclists, and motorized vehicles can share the roadway safely.
Open Times
The drive is open to foot traffic year round.
Vehicle traffic is allowed mid May – early November, weather and staff permitting.
Scenic Drive Hours are sunrise to sunset.
As of May 28, 2024, the drive is open and will remain open til late October/early November except:
2024 Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive Closure – May 30 – June 8: The Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive will be closed Thursday, May 30 to Saturday, June 8 for pavement preservation and resurfacing
The spring opening of the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive to vehicle traffic is weather-dependent. The drive typically opens in May but many variables could delay the date, such as repairs from winter storm damage or a late-season snowfall. The opening of the drive will be announced on social media pages and the website.
Directions to Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive
From Traverse City
Approximately 40 minutes. From Traverse City, take M-72 west all the way until you hit Empire. There you’ll turn right onto Fredrickson Rd, then M-109 N to Pierce Stocking Scenic Dr.
From Grand Rapids
Approximately two hours, 40 minutes. From Grand Rapids, take US-131 N for about 90 miles, then M-115 W for 70 miles. Take S Pioneer Rd, Indian Hill Rd, and M-22 N toward Pierce Stocking Scenic Dr.
Map of Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive
FAQs
Is Pierce Stocking Drive Worth it?
The views are priceless, you’re able to experience Michigan like you’ve never seen it before (think magazine cover), and it’s educational – you’ll get a little glimpse into Michigan’s rich history.
How much does it cost to go on the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive?
Park pass information is here.
Park Entrance Pass – $25.00
Per private vehicle (valid for 1-7 days from date of purchase)
Park Entrance Pass – Motorcycle – $20.00
Per motorcycle (valid for 1-7 days from date of purchase)
Per Person Entrance Pass – $15.00
Visitors 16 years of age or older who enter on foot, bicycle, or as part of an organized group not involved in a commercial tour.
Annual Park Entrance Pass – $45.00
Admits pass holder and all passengers in a noncommercial vehicle. Valid for one year from month of purchase. Cashless payments at all staffed locations. Cash accepted at self-pay stations. Valid for 12 months from month of issue.
How long is Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive?
The one-way loop is 7.4 miles long.
How long does the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive take?
The adventure takes about two hours to drive through. You’ll have to factor in bathroom breaks, discussion time, photo ops, possible dune climbing, and your personal interest level (scenic or educational).
Is Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive Open in the winter?
Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive is open to pedestrian traffic in the winter. Cross-country skiing is welcomed on the drive when snow is adequate.
When is good time to take the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive for Fall Colors?
Mid to end of October is the best time to take in fall colors on the drive.
Can I bike the scenic drive?
Yes, cycling is allowed on the scenic drive, however it’s a challenging route with several extremely steep uphill climbs and descents. Ride carefully and ensure your riding ability and equipment are up for the task before setting out.