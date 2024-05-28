All About Visiting Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

Stop 10 – SLEEPING BEAR DUNE OVERLOOK

Stop at the Sleeping Bear Dune Overlook to see the very dune the park is named after. The Sleeping Bear Dune is the large dune, about a mile away to the north, along the edge of the bluff.

Learn the interesting story about how Sleeping Bear Dunes earned its name here. The Ashininaabek people used the bear as a landmark and tell this story to explain its origin.

Today, the dune is shrinking due to erosion, so it no longer has a bear shape like it used to. It was once about 234 feet high and densely vegetated, giving it the profile of a sleeping bear.

Waves chipping away at the base of the dune have been eroding it over the last 100 years. In 1961, the dune was 132 feet high. By 1980, it was down to 103 feet. Sadly, it’s likely the dune will completely disappear sometime in the future.