Millennium Park Grand Rapids: Complete Guide to Beach, Trails, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boat Rentals, Fishing & More

Millennium Park Grand Rapids: An Outdoor Adventure Oasis

Millennium Park Grand Rapids

1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

Millennium Park is the Crown Jewel of the Kent County Parks System

With over 1,400 acres of outdoor activities, this park has something for everyone.

I hadn’t been to Millennium Park Grand Rapids in over a decade because I thought there was a cost to go. And I don’t like risking packing up the kids for an adventure and paying a big admission, only to have my kids want to go home after five minutes.

But much of Millennium Park is FREE!

(There is a fee to get into Millennium Beach – including splash pad – and boat rentals, but everything else is complimentary, including parking.)

You can play on the playground, walk the beautiful, paved trails system, fly a kite, have lunch, watch the boaters on the lake, and more, for free!

Millennium Park Grand Rapids has just about everything you’d want for an outdoor adventure.

18 Miles of Hiking Trails

Beach and Splash Pad

Boat Rentals (kayak, paddleboard, canoe, rowboat, paddleboat)

Pavilions and grills

Concessions

Modern restrooms and changing areas

Large Playground

Basketball and volleyball courts, cross country skiing

Fishing areas