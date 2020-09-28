Moelker Orchards is Your Fall Go-To for Apple Picking, Donuts, Pumpkin Patch & More

Cooler Temperatures are Bringing Fall Favorites to Moelker Orchards
As much as I love Michigan summer, there’s something special about the weather cooling down and fall settling into place.
Quintessential to a West Michigan fall is a trip to an apple orchard. But while it often makes for a cute photo opportunity, kids want to do more than just pick fruit.
Moelker Orchards is the place to go for fall fun when your kids start asking, “what’s next?” after picking two apples. (Please tell me it’s not just my kids!)
FALL FUN AT MOELKER ORCHARDS
5 Perfectly Fall Things You Can Do at Moelker Orchards
Here’s what you can expect on a trip to Moelker Orchards in northwest Grand Rapids.
01 – Pick the Tastiest Apples in America
Michigan apples are the best. We all know it’s true! Moelker offers u-pick Gala, McIntosh, Empire, Jonagold, Idared, and Fuji apples.
Their first u-pick varieties should be ready for picking during the week of September 19, 2020.
They also have 21 other varieties of apples pre-picked that you can purchase, including favorites such as Honeycrisp, Fuji and Granny Smith. You can check their website to see which varieties are ready for picking.
Seasonally, you can find a variety of other fruit available–plums, cherries, peaches, and pears to name a few.
02 – Devour Delectable Donuts, Homemade Fudge and Apple Cider
What’s a trip to an apple orchard without a warm donut? Moelker’s Old Bell Bakery offers classic donuts, muffins, cookies, and fruit breads. If you need something even sweeter, they have homemade fudge.
If you aren’t much of a baker and you want to look like one–grab some of their apple dumplings or ready-to-bake pies. When everyone comes asking for your recipes, you’ll just have to send them to Moelker instead.
03 – Select the Perfect Pumpkin
Whether you just want some fall decor or are on the hunt for the perfect pumpkin to carve, Moelker Orchards has all the options you need.
You can check out their pumpkin patch starting October 1, 2020. They have wagons and wheelbarrows to help you with the heavy lifting too.
04 – Sample Pies Galore at a Pie Flight Party
November 14, 2020 is your next opportunity to try a little bit of everything!
Moelker’s pie flights allow you to try 3 different varieties of Moelker’s homemade pie. Feeling hungry? You can also do a “round trip” and try six varieties–yum!
05 – Take a Picture by the Gigantic 300 Year Old Walnut Tree
Three-hundred years is a long time to be growing; the walnut tree at Moelker Orchards is a photo opportunity you don’t want to miss!
See how many people it takes to wrap all the way around it. Do you think you have enough?!
MORE DETAILS
Plan Your Visit to Moelker Orchards Today
All that talk about apples, pumpkins, and donuts has me ready for sweater weather. Start your fall feeling festive with some family memories at Moelker!
Moelker Orchards Farm Market is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. They are located at 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534.