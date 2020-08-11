20 Amazing Things to Do in Walker, Sparta & Comstock Park

Where you an Find all the Family Fun for Northwest Grand Rapids Area
There’s a lot of big fun to be had in northwest Grand Rapids – the Berlin Raceway in Marne, West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park, Blandford Nature Center in Comstock Park, the Coopersville train, and Millennium Park in Walker.
But don’t worry, if you prefer a smaller venue for adventure, you still have options, too.
Northwest Grand Rapids is the perfect combination of exciting fun with a small town feel.
What it’s Like to Live on Northwest Side
There’s a lot that people love about living northwest of GR. Read on to see which town speaks to you the most.
Life in Walker
Why people love to live here: Walker residents have the best of both worlds: 10 minutes or less from downtown GR, and less than 30 minus to Lake Michigan! But right here in our own area we’re home to some of the most visited fun in our area like epic Millennium Park and the animals at Blanford Nature Center.
You should know: Walker doesn’t have a downtown area. This sprawling city is comprised of 4 neighborhood areas: Alpine, Northwest, Standale and South Walker.
Life in Comstock Park
Why people love to live here: Comstock Park is a quiet community north of Grand Rapids with friendly neighbors. Residents love the rural area with lots of wildlife, .
You should know: Springtime flooding is common for residents living near the east side of Comstock Park (where Grand River runs).
Life in Sparta
Why people love to live here: This small town loves to party by way of car shows, fireworks on the 4th, Christmas, concerts, festivals including its most popular, the Celtic festival, just to name a few.
You should know: It is home to a new vineyard and brewpub, Stoney Ridge Vineyards.
THINGS TO DO
20 Things Your Family Will Love in Comstock Park, Walker & Sparta
01) Listen to the Engines Roar at Berlin Raceway
Berlin Raceway
2060 Berlin Fair Drive, Marne, MI 49435
Race cars, monster trucks, fireworks, special events–let your kids experience all the fun, noise, speed and excitement at the Berlin Raceway!
02) Attend a Celebration or Hit up the Splash Pad at Rogers Park
Rogers Park
152 N. State Street, Sparta MI
Located in the heart of Sparta, Rogers Park is a big community gathering spot. Kids love the splash pad, playground and Nash Creek exploring, and everyone enjoys the happenings at the bandshell, vollyeball courts and paved trails.
Be sure to check out Concerts in the Park and Movies in the Park, as well as various other events and festivals throughout the summer.
03) Cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps
Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Dr. NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Adults and kids of all ages will have a blast cheering on our home baseball team– so bring the whole family! Grab a front-row seat to get in on the action or pick up lawn tickets to enjoy a ballpark hot dog while you lounge on your picnic blanket.
04) Explore the Outdoors and More at Blandford Nature Center
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
With 143 acres of natural beauty for you and your little nature-lover to explore, you’re guaranteed to come back again and again.
Highlights include hiking trails, a Wildlife Education Center, farm animals, snowshoe rental, cross country ski trails, Nature Nook playscape, art exhibits, wildlife observation areas- as well as special events, classes and camps.
05) Play and Learn at the Library
Walker Branch, 4293 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI 49534
Alpine Township Branch, 5255 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Comstock Park Branch, 3943 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
KDL Libraries have so much to offer! Since each branch has its own unique children’s area, including hands-on activities, puzzles, dress up stations, interactive toys, iPads and more- you can stop in any time for loads of educational fun.
KDL libraries also host story times, classes and special events for ALL ages, so be sure to check their website for upcoming classes and events. Three great libraries in this community are the Walker, Alpine and Comstock Park locations.
06) Meet the Critters at Coopersville Farm Museum
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
Head to the Coopersville Farm Museum for their special events. Let your kiddos pet the animals, make a craft and enjoy other activities at Kids, Crafts and Critters on the last Saturday of every month from 10 AM to 1 PM.
Come back later in the week to enjoy some acoustic folk music at Jam Night- held the first and third Tuesday of every month from 6 PM – 9 PM.
07) Play Mini-Golf at AJ’s Family Fun Center
AJ’s Family Fun Center
4400 Ball Park Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Go-karts, kiddie-karts, mini-golf, arcade games, batting cages and bumper boats… families will have a blast at AJ’s!
08) Splash Around at Millennium Park
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Cool off at the splash pad, grab some snacks at the concession stand, and then head to the beach – right in Walker.
The little ones can play in the kid-friendly, shallow water. If your older kids are feeling adventurous, they can rent a kayak, paddle boat, canoe or stand-up paddle board.
A full day of fun for everyone!
09) Enjoy the Music of the Standale Summer Concert Series
Walker Community Park
700 Cummings Ave. NW, Walker, MI 49534
Enjoy free family fun with outdoor concerts throughout the summer. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of music, food vendors, and kid’s face painting.
10) Pet the Goats at Schwallier’s
Schwallier’s Country Basket
1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Schwallier’s Country Basket in Sparta has everything you need for a perfect fall outing- farm animals, a corn maze, kids play area, tractor rides through the orchard, donuts and pick your own pumpkins!
11) Have a Blast at Jester’s Court
Jester’s Court
3707 Northridge Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
If you’re looking for fun, you certainly can’t go wrong with West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center!
The kids will stay busy for hours with the enclosed jungle gym, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, jumps and interactive games.
And the little ones have a spot all to themselves in the Toddler Court, which includes a toddler-sized themed inflatable and safe play area.
12) Experience the Berlin Fair
Berlin Fairgrounds
2008 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne, MI 49435
Did you know the Berlin Fair is Michigan’s longest running fair? Taking place annually since 1855, families can enjoy carnival rides, grandstand events, food booths, a mobile zoo, livestock competitions, agricultural exhibits, contests and lots more!
13) Ice Skate at Walker Ice and Fitness Center
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd. NW, Walker, MI 49534
Lace up your skates and take advantage of Open Skate at Walker Ice and Fitness Center!
14) Hop on the Train at Coopersville & Marne Railway
Coopersville & Marne Railway
311 E. Danforth Street, Coopersville, MI 49404
Let your little train-lover take a ride on a real train! The Coopersville & Marne Railway provides passenger service for the seven mile stretch of railway between Coopersville and Marne from April through December. And for an extra special trip, be sure to check out the seasonally themed train events and excursions offered throughout the year!
15) Pick Your Own Strawberries at Krupp Farms
Krupp Farms
8025 Krupp Ave, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Bring the kids to Krupp Farms in Comstock Park and let them help pick strawberries and raspberries. Then reward yourselves with a hot dog and Krupp Farms Strawberry Sundae at the Krupp Farms Milk House!
16) Don’t Miss Town and Country Days
Balyeat Field
190 Olmstead St, Sparta, MI 49345
You won’t want to miss this annual event in Sparta. Four straight days of entertainment, food, shows, carnival rides, farm animals, horse-drawn carriage tours, pony rides, parades, a fun run and more!
17) Make it a Family Night Out at Double Dip Depot
Double Dip Depot
3284 Remembrance NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Play 19 holes on the mini-golf course, grab some corn dogs, cheese fries and frozen cokes for dinner, then finish up with some yummy ice cream! (Good luck choosing between their 18 flavors of hard ice cream, 4 flavors of soft serve, 25 different flurry combinations, shaved ice flavors, smoothies, slushes, glaciers, sundaes and 6 flavors of cone dip!)
18) Take a Bike Ride Along the White Pine Trail
White Pine Trail
3894 Millcreek Ave. NE, Comstock Park, MI, 49321
The White Pine Trail is Michigan’s second-longest rail-trail, stretching for 93.5 miles through five counties and includes miles of beautiful trails for walking, biking and enjoying nature. Comstock Park area is at the southern end of the trail and includes a lovely staging area with parking spots, picnic tables and benches, as well as access to many local businesses and restaurants.
18) Take to the Trails at Wahlfield Park
Wahlfield Park
6811 Alpine Ave, Alpine Township, MI 49321
Wahlfield Park offers an extensive network of trails that explore a hilly mix of woods, creek valley and open fields and the trails are open to walking, mountain biking or cross country skiing.
The park also includes a picnic shelter, a large playground and restrooms.
20) Celebrate the Holiday Season in Sparta
Downtown Sparta, MI 49345
Each year, Sparta ushers in the holiday season with an abundance of holiday events!
Bring the whole family downtown to enjoy visits with Santa, Elf workshops, horse-drawn wagon rides, craft shows, holiday concerts and programs, living nativity, Santa Express rides and the annual Shop Sparta event.
1 thought on “20 Amazing Things to Do in Walker, Sparta & Comstock Park”
Thanks for highlighting kid’s activities in Sparta. Roger’s Park also has a splash pad now!