New Entertainment Hub “Soar n Bounce” Coming to Rivertown Crossings in 2025

What’s Happening?

Grandville, MI – Rivertown Crossings will soon introduce a new exciting indoor attraction, “Soar n Bounce,” slated to open in 2025 at the former Younkers site in the mall.

Following the example of Woodland Mall, Rivertown’s addition of a family fun center will enhance its attractions and help it stay current.

Facility Rendering 📷Soar n Bounce via Facebook

What’s Cool?

This place will be packed with fun stuff. Think trampoline zones, foam pits, and ninja courses to battle it out.

There’s dodge ball, soccer & bumper balls, and a ton of kid-friendly areas with ball pits, slides, and even a Lego area.

The soft play area will certainly be a draw for toddlers.

Feeling brave? There’s a ropes course, sky zip line, and rock climbing in the works, too.

They’re also planning party rooms, too, so you can throw a birthday bash here.

It looks like loads of activities will keep everyone entertained at 3668 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville MI, 49418.

Stay Tuned

We’ll keep you posted with all the latest as we hear more. This is a big deal for fun in Grandville!

Check out their website for a sneak peek of what’s coming.

📷Soar n Bounce via Facebook

