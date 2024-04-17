New Entertainment Hub “Soar n Bounce” Coming to Rivertown Crossings in 2025

What’s Cool?

This place will be packed with fun stuff. Think trampoline zones, foam pits, and ninja courses to battle it out.

There’s dodge ball, soccer & bumper balls, and a ton of kid-friendly areas with ball pits, slides, and even a Lego area.

The soft play area will certainly be a draw for toddlers.

Feeling brave? There’s a ropes course, sky zip line, and rock climbing in the works, too.

They’re also planning party rooms, too, so you can throw a birthday bash here.

It looks like loads of activities will keep everyone entertained at 3668 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville MI, 49418.