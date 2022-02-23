REBOUNDERZ – Visit for a Whole Day of Indoor Play
7500 Cottonwood Dr. Jenison, MI 49428
Indoor Trampoline Park, Ninja Warrior Course, Human Foosball, Laser Tag
No matter what your kid likes to do they’ll have a blast at Rebounderz.
When I took my kids to Rebounderz, I figured they’d be glued to the mega trampolines. It topped their list of things to do in Grand Rapids.
But, it turns out, the trampolines were just something to do in between all the other amazing indoor activities at Rebounderz.
I had to drag my kids away from the ninja warrior course, foam pit, and laser tag.
Thank the Lord we didn’t have time for the arcade, because I might have had an anarchy on my hands.
Rebounderz Extreme Fun Center is No Joke
It IS Extremely Fun.
Our Favorite Things to Do at Rebounderz
There are many, many things to do at Rebounderz. Here are some of their main attractions.
Rebounderz’ laser tag facility is addicting.
Their laser tag arena contains over 4,000 square feet of black lights, ramps, hiding corners, and fog.
The Michigan theme is a fun touch, with a lighthouse, nautical elements, and even a ship!
Even my not-into-sports kid asked if we could do more laser tag!
Laser Tag Pro Tip: Before visiting Rebounderz, let the kids know how many rounds of laser tag they can play. Setting expectations ahead of time will save you some drama because once they play 1 game, they will beg for 20 more!
Jump, Flip and Play Dodgeball on the Trampolines
Naturally, we had to get some air at Rebounderz.
My 10-year-old immediately joined kids in the dodgeball arena when we arrived. And I think she would have stayed there the whole night if I had let her.
There’s also basic trampoline fun. I love watching my kids try new things at places like this.
They used to just jump on trampolines. At Rebounderz, they were trying flips and rolls and all sorts of new moves.
The NINJA WARRIOR Obstacle Course is a Fun Workout
I’m glad the kids didn’t know about Ninja Warrior when we first got there. Because once they found it, they ran the course again and again and again, each time begging me to “watch this!”
I watched so much of “this” that my eyes started to cross.
There’s a lot going on in Ninja Warrior Course, and it held challenges for all of my kids, ages 5-10.
Rebounderz’ FOAM PIT has 6 Lanes
I loved watching my little boy try “moves” as he jumped and twirled into the foam blocks.
The foam pit at Rebounderz is great for all ages.
There are 6 separate lanes, ensuring little kids have safe space to jump into the foam.
Free Fall from the JUMP XTREME TOWER
I played the unsafe version of this as a kid.
It was called, “climb the ladder in the barn and jump into a hay pile below.”
This terrifying and exhilarating stunt was always a gamble. Maybe you’d hit a soft patch of hay, maybe you’d find a pitchfork in the hay when you landed (true story – no injuries reported). Maybe you’d chicken out and climb carefully back down the ladder. (ahem… my bff.)
Rebounderz has a much safer, though just as exhilarating option: the Jumpxtreme Tower.
Designed by Rebounderz CEO Mark Gurley, participants can jump from 14 feet high, in any style they want.
And land in a soft pillow.
Repeat.
You are the game-piece in this blown-up version of Foosball.
Kick the ball just like you’re playing soccer, but you have to hold on!
If the Ninja Warrior Course or Laser Tag wears out the kids, a break in the arcade is an excellent choice.
Slam dunk your heart out with the help of the trampolines, no matter your height!
300+ VR games available for you to play.
Obstacles, activities, slides, and swings geared toward younger kids.
I really appreciate places that have a separate area for your youngest kids.
There’s a lot of running and excited energy at Rebounderz that little kids aren’t prepared for. WeeBounderz is a special section just for littles to climb, slide and explore.
My big kids were interested in it, too, so be mindful of the height requirement before letting them enter.
We spent around 2 hours at Rebounderz and still hadn’t experienced everything. I’d highly recommend a day pass when you go, especially if it’s your first time.
Rebounderz makes it easy to spend a day there, with their cafe and free Wi-Fi.
If you’ve got bigger kids, you can let them play to their hearts’ content while you get work done, and you all can take a pitstop for lunch in between.
Just know that you may not get a lot of work done. Because your kids will constantly be begging you to come out and play!
Admission Fees
Rebounderz offers packages in 60-minute increments, or all-day jump passes.
Passes give you access to nearly everything in their facility.
$21.95 will get you one hour of all main activities. All trampoline park visitors will need special grip socks, available for $2.99.
$39.95 gets all main & premium activities. You will still need to buy the jump socks for $2.99.
Pro Tips:
- Sign in goes faster if you register online. Everyone needs a waiver, and adults must show a drivers license.
- Time flies at Rebounderz. Because there are so many different activities to participate in, and because some activities (like the JumpXtreme tower and Foos-ball game) have a wait time, time flies. Plan to spend at least 2 hours here.
- Don’t use your Jump time to play in the arcade. That’s a separate section that doesn’t require a package.
- Check for special days like Toddler Time, Home School days and Sensory-Friendly night for added adventure!
1 thought on “Rebounderz Fun Center: LASER TAG, Ninja Warrior, Trampolines, VR & More”
