WIN a Mega VR Party Package and Escape Room Tix to Amped Virtual Reality

Step Inside Amped Reality & Be Transported to an Out of This World Experience

As the seasons change and colder weather creeps in, most of us might be moving to indoor activities and might be on the lookout for indoor places to play.

Amped Virtual Reality will get you out of the house with their engaging activities and multiplayer games that you and your crew can play and enjoy together.

Don a headset and get your heart pumping as you scale cliffs in The Climb, step back in time and follow along the Apollo 11 mission, walk with the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Blue, and so much more!

Read on to see what VR games you can find at Amped, learn about their VR escape rooms, and see how birthday parties work.