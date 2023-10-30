WIN a Mega VR Party Package and Escape Room Tix to Amped Virtual Reality

Step Inside Amped Reality & Be Transported to an Out of This World Experience
As the seasons change and colder weather creeps in, most of us might be moving to indoor activities and might be on the lookout for indoor places to play.
Amped Virtual Reality will get you out of the house with their engaging activities and multiplayer games that you and your crew can play and enjoy together.
Don a headset and get your heart pumping as you scale cliffs in The Climb, step back in time and follow along the Apollo 11 mission, walk with the dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Blue, and so much more!
Read on to see what VR games you can find at Amped, learn about their VR escape rooms, and see how birthday parties work.
Find Activities for Every Age at Amped VR
You don’t need to be a video game enthusiast to enjoy your time here.
Amped VR is a hit with date night couples, company parties and birthday kids, even if they’ve never picked up a controller.
Swim with dolphins, travel the world, draw with light, go on a roller coaster, or be inside the MINECRAFT video game. With over 40 experiences to choose from, it’s the perfect place for anyone in your group.
Amped Virtual Reality is suited best for ages 4 – 104.
How VR Works: Don a Headset and be Pulled Into any Reality you Could Imagine
From the outside, Amped Virtual Reality looks like an average storefront in the Ridgemoor Plaza on 28th Street (just west of Woodland Mall).
Once you step in, though, you kind of feel like you’re in another dimension.
Their most popular offering is virtual reality games at individual stations. Lit by black light, there are two large rooms with several stations.
Stations are marked by white cubes for sitting (if you wish), a headset, and a large screen overhead.
The player wears the headset, and everyone else can watch their adventures on the large screen.
3 More Things You can do at Amped VR
Go beyond the VR games and expand your experience with these different experiences.
Book a virtual escape room (or bring the experience to you with their mobile escapes rooms). Book a party, or send your kids to summer camp here. There’s lots to do at Amped VR!
New! VR Escape Rooms Will Have Your Whole Crew Focused on Beating the Clock
Amped Virtual Reality offers five-star virtual reality experiences and VR Escape rooms. Escape rooms are a very popular activity for groups. Join the wave of excitement in a virtual setting at Amped!
Along with your group, you will wear a headset playing the same game attempting to work together to beat the game and clock together. Experience the heart-pounding thrill by completing these challenges that will test your wit and ability.
There are currently six different escape room experiences to choose from.
– Alice Escape Room
– Sanctum
– House of Fear: Call of Blood
– House of Fear
– Cyberpunk Escape room
They are currently offering two virtual escape room experiences: Alice (in Wonderland) and House of Fear.
Mobile Escape Rooms
Bring Amped VR to you with their mobile escape rooms. Their mobile escape rooms offer, “a unique experience that challenges your intellect and offers an unforgettable escape room adventure.” Recommended for groups two to six people and ages 10 and up.
Kids’ Stuff: Birthday Parties and Summer Camps
Plan ahead for next summer with their Summer camps and stem classes. Their camps are for children ages 8-13. They offer camps with a focus in
– 3D printing
– Coding
– Robotics
– Educational VR that creates a more memorable and immersive experience
You can learn more about their summer camps here.
If you’re celebrating a birthday party or hosting a special event, consider their party packages. They offer five different levels of party packages. Each one includes pizza and soda.
You can also book a Robotech Party for kids ages 4+. Each party guest will get to build their own robot, hang out and eat some snacks, and enjoy a cake too!
For larger groups or corporate events you may even rent the entire facility.
Details about Visiting Amped VR
Amped VR is located at 2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.
Hours and Location
- Wednesday & Thursday: 4 PM – 8 PM
- Friday: 4 PM – 9:30 PM
- Saturday: 11 AM – 9:30 PM
- Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM
- Monday & Tuesday: Closed
Pricing
For individuals, groups, and families of 1-9 people price is per hour and per headset. $28/hr Wed-Th and $34/hr Fri-sun. Or $20/30 minutes. 30 minute sessions cannot be reserved.
Win a VR Party to Amped VR
Amped Virtual Reality is giving away a mega VR experience package, valued at $554!
Prize includes:
- “Hero Zone Free Roam VR” Party Package for 1-6 people
- Three VR Escape Room Date Nights good for two people
How to Enter
To enter, comment at the end of this article with the next thing you want to try at Amped VR. Will it be one of their new games, a birthday party, or maybe the escape rooms?
Prize details: Prize must be redeemed by 11/13/2024. Party recommended for ages 6+, and Escape Room package recommended for people over 12 years old.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 13, 2023, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
Amped Virtual Reality
2923 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 608-5508
