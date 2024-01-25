Cha-Ching! Family Fun & $1,000 Prize at Trail.Club’s Outdoor Treasure Hunt, Jan-Apr 2024

Follow the Clues, Find the Cash: It’s Trail.Club Treasure Hunt Time!

Grand Rapids, get ready to break out your sleuthing skills because Trail.Club is launching an exciting family-friendly Treasure Hunt where one lucky winner will make away with a $1,000 cash prize!

The hunt starts January 25 and involves trekking around and exploring West Michigan trails to solve the puzzle and win prizes.

Interested? Read on for the sweet, sweet details.