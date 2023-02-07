What are Kindergarten Requirements? Top Tips for Kids Entering Michigan Kindergarten

The Kindergarten Requirements to Look For, and How to Know if Your Child is Ready

*This article was originally published in 2018. It is still relevant today.

It’s time. Your toddler has turned into a real big kid and is starting school!



Some of these kids attend an area preschool first and some do not, but all of them will be starting either Young 5’s or Kindergarten soon.



Lots of parents wonder what state kindergarten requirements are before deciding between Young 5’s and Kinder.



Miranda Baranek (Thornapple Kellogg schools) has been an Early Childhood Special Education teacher for 13 years. Part of her job is assessing children for kindergarten.



She says that when you are considering kindergarten requirements, you shouldn’t just think about their academic skills. You need to think about the child’s maturity and social skills, too.







This list below will help you think about many ways your child can be prepared for kindergarten – academically and socially.



Children don’t need to know every single thing on this gigantic list.



But, the more skills they can practice and master, the better. It will make the beginning of school go much better – for the child and the teacher.



“When preparing a child, try to make it fun,” suggests Baranek.



“Young children need to learn through play. They are not able to sit still for long periods. Learn letters (and) numbers through play like play-doh, shaving cream and even adding in gross motor fun.”