Where to Find Young 5s Programs Near Grand Rapids

My son has a July birthday, and my husband and I are currently on the fence about sending him to Young Fives or Kindergarten in the Fall.  While we do feel he is academically ready, we are unsure if he is emotionally ready.  That’s why I am researching Young Fives programs in West Michigan.

I have heard from many friends who have placed their children in Young Fives, that watching them grow both personally and academically an extra year, was the best choice they could have ever made.

Pushing my son into Kindergarten next year just because of his age is not the right answer. I want school to be a positive place. And of course, as his parents, we want to set him up for success!

Grand Rapids Young Fives programs are important to many families.

Young Fives. Development Kindergarten. Transitional Kindergarten. Pre-Kindergarten. Whatever you call it, these programs have been a life saver for kids who aren’t quite ready to start kindergarten in the fall. Young Fives offers a little more structure than preschool, and their curriculum guides your child to kindergarten readiness.

Although many public schools have stopped offering Young Fives, some offer an all day, every day program. Many families, however, have turned to Private and Charter schools for more flexible Young Fives programs.

Greater Grand Rapids Young 5s Programs | 2020-2021

Check with the public schools in your area, and use our Private and Charter school list here to weigh your options as you decide what best suits your child’s needs.

Thinking another year of traditional preschool would be best for your child? Find just the right place in our gigantic GRKIDS preschool guide.

Do you know of a Grand Rapids area Charter or Private school offering a Young Fives program that is not listed below? Please let us know in the comments.

Young 5s Programs with Multiple Locations

AppleTree Early Care and Preschool

Goddard School – Pre-K Program

Grand Rapids Christian School

National Heritage Academies – Chandler Woods, Cross Creek Charter Academy, Excel Charter Academy, Knapp Charter, Ridge Park Charter Academy, River City Scholars, Vanderbilt Charter Academy, Vanguard Charter Academy, Vista Charter Academy, Walker Charter Academy

Grand Rapids

All Saints Academy – Fabulous 4’s and 5’s Program

Grace Episcopal

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Immanuel St. James Lutheran – Pre-K Program

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School

Our Savior Lutheran

West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science

Northern Greater Grand Rapids

ISJ Academy – Pre-K Program

New Community

NorthPointe Christian

Our Lady of Consolation in Rockford

Eastern Greater Grand Rapids

Ada Christian

Ada Village Preschool – Pre-K Program

Canterbury Creek Farm School

Children’s Workshop Preschool – Pre-K Program

Eastminster Preschool

Forest Hills Presbyterian Preschool

Mayflower Preschool

St. Robert’s Catholic School

St. Stephen Catholic School

Southern Greater Grand Rapids

Byron Center Christian – Junior Kindergarten

Creative Play Station Christian

Dutton Christian School – Early 5’s

Legacy Christian

Milestones Child Development Center

Moline Christian

St. Mark Lutheran School

Zion Christian – Pre-Kindergarten

Western Greater Grand Rapids

Grandville Christian – Junior Kindergarten

Horizon Complex

Hudsonville Christian

Lamont Christian – Pre-K Program

Maple Tree Preschool

St John Vianney Catholic School

West Side Christian

West Michigan Lakeshore Area Young 5s

Borculo Christian– Pre-K Program

Holland Christian School – Junior Kindergarten

Zeeland Christian School

