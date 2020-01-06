Where to Find Young 5s Programs Near Grand Rapids
My son has a July birthday, and my husband and I are currently on the fence about sending him to Young Fives or Kindergarten in the Fall. While we do feel he is academically ready, we are unsure if he is emotionally ready. That’s why I am researching Young Fives programs in West Michigan.
I have heard from many friends who have placed their children in Young Fives, that watching them grow both personally and academically an extra year, was the best choice they could have ever made.
Pushing my son into Kindergarten next year just because of his age is not the right answer. I want school to be a positive place. And of course, as his parents, we want to set him up for success!
Grand Rapids Young Fives programs are important to many families.
Young Fives. Development Kindergarten. Transitional Kindergarten. Pre-Kindergarten. Whatever you call it, these programs have been a life saver for kids who aren’t quite ready to start kindergarten in the fall. Young Fives offers a little more structure than preschool, and their curriculum guides your child to kindergarten readiness.
Although many public schools have stopped offering Young Fives, some offer an all day, every day program. Many families, however, have turned to Private and Charter schools for more flexible Young Fives programs.
Greater Grand Rapids Young 5s Programs | 2020-2021
Check with the public schools in your area, and use our Private and Charter school list here to weigh your options as you decide what best suits your child’s needs.
Thinking another year of traditional preschool would be best for your child? Find just the right place in our gigantic GRKIDS preschool guide.
Do you know of a Grand Rapids area Charter or Private school offering a Young Fives program that is not listed below? Please let us know in the comments.
Young 5s Programs with Multiple Locations
AppleTree Early Care and Preschool
Goddard School – Pre-K Program
National Heritage Academies – Chandler Woods, Cross Creek Charter Academy, Excel Charter Academy, Knapp Charter, Ridge Park Charter Academy, River City Scholars, Vanderbilt Charter Academy, Vanguard Charter Academy, Vista Charter Academy, Walker Charter Academy
Grand Rapids
All Saints Academy – Fabulous 4’s and 5’s Program
Immanuel St. James Lutheran – Pre-K Program
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science
Northern Greater Grand Rapids
ISJ Academy – Pre-K Program
Our Lady of Consolation in Rockford
Eastern Greater Grand Rapids
Ada Village Preschool – Pre-K Program
Children’s Workshop Preschool – Pre-K Program
Forest Hills Presbyterian Preschool
Southern Greater Grand Rapids
Byron Center Christian – Junior Kindergarten
Creative Play Station Christian
Dutton Christian School – Early 5’s
Milestones Child Development Center
Zion Christian – Pre-Kindergarten
Western Greater Grand Rapids
Grandville Christian – Junior Kindergarten
Lamont Christian – Pre-K Program
St John Vianney Catholic School
West Michigan Lakeshore Area Young 5s
Borculo Christian– Pre-K Program
Holland Christian School – Junior Kindergarten
St. Robert in Ada also has a preschool, young 5s program, kindergarten, and 1st grade (starting this fall).
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics in Spring Lake has a Young 5s program starting in fall 2019 as well.
St. Robert Catholic School will offer young 5s starting in the fall of 2019. This will be a Monday through Thursday full day program (8-3).
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science also has a free young 5s program, M-F all day.
Creative PlayStation Christian Preschool in Allegan has a wonderful Y5s program (MWF 1/2 days). My son was starting to read before Kindergarten with their program! Zion Christian in Byron Center also has a Y5 program (2 full-days/wk).
Dutton Christian School has a Young 5’s Kindergarten (5 half-days) in addition to a progressive Kindergarten (starts with a MWF schedule, then adds Tuesdays mid year, before eventually adding Thursdays as well).
Kenowa Hills Public schools offers a free young fives program. It is offered at each of the elementary buildings and runs all day everyday Monday through Friday!
Will an out of district child be able to Enroll? Grandparents live in kenowa hills