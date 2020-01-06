Where to Find Young 5s Programs Near Grand Rapids

My son has a July birthday, and my husband and I are currently on the fence about sending him to Young Fives or Kindergarten in the Fall. While we do feel he is academically ready, we are unsure if he is emotionally ready. That’s why I am researching Young Fives programs in West Michigan.

I have heard from many friends who have placed their children in Young Fives, that watching them grow both personally and academically an extra year, was the best choice they could have ever made.

Pushing my son into Kindergarten next year just because of his age is not the right answer. I want school to be a positive place. And of course, as his parents, we want to set him up for success!

Grand Rapids Young Fives programs are important to many families.

Young Fives. Development Kindergarten. Transitional Kindergarten. Pre-Kindergarten. Whatever you call it, these programs have been a life saver for kids who aren’t quite ready to start kindergarten in the fall. Young Fives offers a little more structure than preschool, and their curriculum guides your child to kindergarten readiness.

Although many public schools have stopped offering Young Fives, some offer an all day, every day program. Many families, however, have turned to Private and Charter schools for more flexible Young Fives programs.