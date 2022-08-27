Catch Air to Close Permanently in Early September

Catch Air Grand Rapids

Catch Air 2978 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Catch Air is a Grand Rapids, MI indoor play facility for children 10 and younger.

Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

After 10 years in business, Catch Air announced via Facebook that its last day in business will be Sunday, Sept 4, 2022.

Fans of the children’s play area left hundreds of comments, many thanking the owners for providing wonderful memories and a play space for their kids over the years.

Patrons can visit Catch Air one last time before it closes permanently on Sept 4, 2022.

About Catch Air

My kids love going to Catch Air! Whenever we have mom-daughter dates, they ask to come here.

It’s great because both my toddler and 6-year old enjoy Catch Air because they have something for a wide range of ages.

Catch Air is on 28th Street across from Woodland Mall in Kentwood. Outfitted with a variety of obstacle courses and slides, my kids never tire of playing here. I’m the one trying to keep up! Thankfully, they have a seating area too for parents to catch their breath. You can relax for a moment with a refreshment and still supervise your kids in the play area. Catch Air also has two 70-inch touch screen TVs with hundreds of interactive games Most of the climbing and play toys are tucked away inside the massive play structure. Your kids will love to explore this area. Outside of the play structure, kids can run, jump or climb their way through the 3-story maze, or bounce around in the two huge inflatables. And, at the top of each hour, Catch Air has a fun bubble dance break! The lights are turned down, music plays, and everyone dances amidst a shower of bubbles. It’s a blast! My kids love that part too!

Tiny Town is for Little Kids There’s a separate play area for kids under 48 inches tall called Tiny Town. It’s a toddler magnet and gives parents peace of mind knowing that their kid can play without having to watch for the older, more rambunctious kids.

Fun for the Big Kids, Too Catch Air is designed for kids up to age 10. Everything is interactive and encourages kids to move, climb, run and innovate. There’s even a ball-shooting pit! Catch Air Safety Checks Your hand is stamped when you check in with invisible ink. Everyone in your party has the same number stamped on their hand and that is checked again when you leave.

Details About Visiting Catch Air No outside food or beverages are allowed. They do sell pizza, snacks, and beverages on site. Admission: Walk-ins are always welcome during normal business hours

Children 2 and under: $12

Children 3 to 10: $15

*They allow 2 free adults per group, not per child, $5 for each additional adult. Adults must arrive at the same time to be free. Hours: Monday: Closed

Tuesday & Thursday: 10am – 2pm

Wednesday – Sensory Friendly Day: 10am – 2pm

Friday – Sunday: 10am – 5pm For hours and admission rates, please see their website.