Mind-blowing Bubble Magic coming to Grand Rapids at the Gazillion Bubble Show!

Gazillion Bubble Show at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Saturday, April 22
1pm AND 4:30pm
GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The Gazillion Bubble Show is filled with mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces that will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again.

It’s Unbubblievable

Audiences are delighted with an unbubblievable experience, awashed with a bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble.

Experience it for yourself at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Saturday, April 22 — with two show times, one at 1pm (noon doors) and one at 4:30 pm (3:30 doors).

