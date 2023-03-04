Mind-blowing Bubble Magic coming to Grand Rapids at the Gazillion Bubble Show!

Gazillion Bubble Show at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Saturday, April 22
1pm AND 4:30pm
GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Straight from the GRKIDS calendar, it’s The Gazillion Bubble Show!
The Gazillion Bubble Show is filled with mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces that will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again.
It’s Unbubblievable
Audiences are delighted with an unbubblievable experience, awashed with a bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble.
Experience it for yourself at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Saturday, April 22 — with two show times, one at 1pm (noon doors) and one at 4:30 pm (3:30 doors).