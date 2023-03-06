WIN! Ultimate Date Night Experience at Saugatuck’s Art Out Loud Film Festival – includes Food, Music, Art & Conversation

Bonus: Kickoff the Weekend at Outdoor Adventure Night

Saugatuck Dunes State Park, 6 – 8 pm, Friday, March 24

Get amped up for the films with us on Friday evening with a lantern-guided hike at the Saugatuck Dunes State Park!



Start by crafting a paper lantern at the SCA’s new Mobile Art Truck, then navigate the lantern-lit path to the waterside. You’ll be walking over sandy spots and up and down hills on the Beach Trail, so be ready for that. The hike is a 1.2-mile loop.





Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park



Eagle-eyed hikers will want to be on the look out for hidden treasures and giveaways from Woosah Outfitters and Landsharks. If you find a Woosah token, you can redeem it for prizes at their store!



Outdoor Coffee Company will be onsite with complimentary hot chocolate and coffee to warm you up, too.



Outdoor Adventure Night is free, open-to-the-public, and family-friendly.



