WIN! Ultimate Date Night Experience at Saugatuck’s Art Out Loud Film Festival – includes Food, Music, Art & Conversation

On the hunt for a cool date night experience in West Michigan? Look no further!
Saugatuck’s Art Out Loud Film Festival on Saturday, March 25, will check all of your date night (and day date!) boxes – food, art, entertainment, ambiance and adventure are all on the menu.
Take a look at what’s in store at this year’s Art Out Loud event and you’ll want to put this perfect-for-a-date event on your calendar.
We’re even going to help make that happen for one lucky couple – read on to see how to enter and to learn more about Art Out Loud.
Art Out Loud Festival Highlights
The annual film festival is slated for Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts (400 Culver St., Saugatuck, MI).
This festival features an amazing selection of short films from all over the world, which are curated into three unique playlists.
Playlist 1: Big Green World
Playlist 2: Indomitable Spirit
Playlist 3: The Medley
Art Out Loud at Saugatuck Center for the Arts
Plus – you’ll get to enjoy not only the films but also some great music, delicious food, stunning art, and outdoor activities.
This event is all about celebrating the power of film to inspire and spark meaningful conversations. Get an all-access pass for the full experience. (This experience is best for ages 16+.)
Art Out Loud Festival Schedule
March 25, 2023
|9 – 10 am
|Coffee Social Hour
|10 am – 12:15 pm
|Playlist 1: Big Green World
|Big Green World playlist – Watch shorts that are inspired by love for the outdoors, animals, and creating a better future.
|12:15 – 12:45 pm
|The Journal Project mini-tour
|Find artist Ruth Crowe in the gallery giving mini-tours of her exhibition The Journal Project. Learn more about her relatable collection of layered stories inspired by 40 years worth of her own journal entries – and how her exhibition came together.
|2 – 4:15 pm
|Playlist 2: Indomitable Spirit
|Indomitable Spirit – a playlist of shorts features stories of those who never give up in the face of adversity and find a way to keep going.
|4:15 – 4:45 pm
|The Journal Project mini-tour
|With artist Ruth Crowe
|6 – 7 pm
|Social Cocktail Hour featuring hands-on activity with artist Ruth Crowe
|Before the evening screenings, grab a beer, wine, cocktail, or mocktail at the bar and enjoy the company of friends, neighbors, and family while you soak in the beautiful live jazz piano music of Rufus Ferguson and friends throughout the lobby and gallery. While you’re chatting and sipping, enjoy hands on activities to tap into your creative side. All Access Pass holders get their first drink on us!
|7:00 – 9:30 pm
|Playlist 3: The Medley
|Medley – a playlist highlighting moments of extraordinary awakening and motivation with a focus on extreme sports and outdoor adventure.
|9:30 – 11 pm
|After Party featuring film-inspired snacks by Mindy Trafman + Music by Rufus Ferguson
Example of food creations by Chef + SCA Creative Fellow Mindy Trafman
|Of course, the party doesn’t stop when the films do. Tickets to the Medley include access to the Art Out Loud After Party including a culinary experience unlike any other with Chef + SCA Creative Fellow Mindy Trafman. Plus, enjoy a unique culinary experience by Chef Mindy Trafman – All guests receive a snack during happy hour (think walking charcuterie board) and TWO different small plates inspired by the themes of the films. While you converse with your community, enjoy your food (and another drink from the bar), Rufus Ferguson will join us for the second set of his moving music.
The Prize: Two All Access Passes – ENTER to WIN
Saturday, March 25, is a day full of adventure and special deals for All Access Pass Holders!
They receive:
• Admission to ALL weekend screenings
• Your first drink on us!
• Theater snacks
• Early access to the theater pre-show to get the “best seats in the house”
• Deals, perks, swag, and treats from partner businesses like Uncommon Grounds Coffee Roasters, GROW, and Guardian Brewing Company
Each pass is valued at $75 – making this prize worth $150!
FINE PRINT: This giveaway will close on March 15, 2023, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.
Bonus: Kickoff the Weekend at Outdoor Adventure Night
Saugatuck Dunes State Park, 6 – 8 pm, Friday, March 24
Get amped up for the films with us on Friday evening with a lantern-guided hike at the Saugatuck Dunes State Park!
Start by crafting a paper lantern at the SCA’s new Mobile Art Truck, then navigate the lantern-lit path to the waterside. You’ll be walking over sandy spots and up and down hills on the Beach Trail, so be ready for that. The hike is a 1.2-mile loop.
Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park
Eagle-eyed hikers will want to be on the look out for hidden treasures and giveaways from Woosah Outfitters and Landsharks. If you find a Woosah token, you can redeem it for prizes at their store!
Outdoor Coffee Company will be onsite with complimentary hot chocolate and coffee to warm you up, too.
Outdoor Adventure Night is free, open-to-the-public, and family-friendly.