Grand Rapids Griffins: 6 Things to Know Before You Go to a Hockey Game

A Grand Rapids Hockey Game is Exciting, Both On and Off the Ice Grand Rapids Griffins Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Cheering for the Grand Rapids Griffins is one of our favorite things to do in Grand Rapids, even if you’ve not watched a lot of hockey before.



Our team puts everything into the game, making it a lot of fun to watch.



And in between plays there’s great food, entertainment, t-shirt cannons and lots to see. Van Andel Arena prides itself on its customer service, from the food vendors to the ushers. So even if it’s your first time to a game, you’ll find plenty of friendly faces to help you out.

6 Things to Know Before Going to a Grand Rapids Griffins Game

Here are some great tips for making the most of your night in downtown Grand Rapids watching the Griffins.

1 – Get Deals on Your Tickets The Griffins has various bundle packages like Friends & Family 4-packs or group outing discounts. You can also sign up to receive ticket deals via text.



And GRKIDS readers get special deals throughout the season. (We miiight be brewing up something for Star Wars Night in January… stay tuned.) GRKIDS Griffins deals →

2 – Parking Downtown If you are driving to the game, consider where you’ll park beforehand.



There’s a parking ramp across Fulton Street, right in front of Van Andel. Prices typically run around $12.



There’s also a skywalk connecting the Van Andel to other parking structures in the city.



On super cold days, you can park at the Louis-Campau Public Ramp (943 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids) and walk through the heated walkways to get to the arena. It’s especially nice when the game gets out and the temps have dropped or the snow has started.



There are are several public parking ramps and lots along the Skywalk path, as well as parking provided by the Amway Grand, JW Marriott, and Marriott Courtyard hotels.

3 – Arrive Early for Extra Experiences Explore activities on the concourse and watch the teams warm-up during the hour prior to game start.



Doors open an hour before the game starts and it is definitely worth it to get there early to enjoy the pre-game happenings.



On a typical night, you’ll find booths sponsored by local businesses as well as from various clubs associated with the team.



This year the home opener included an incredible balloon animal artist and even a bounce house!



A big hit for kids is the Griffins Kids Club table where you can find coloring sheets and crayons and more.

Grand Rapids Griffins home opener included balloon animals.

Kids also love the free arcade area that includes arcade and pinball games.

The hour before the game starts also allows you to watch the teams warm-up on the ice.

The official start also features a high-octane sequence with some pyrotechnics and a rock-concert atmosphere as the Griffins take to the ice.

High Five Alley Lets you Cheer on Your Players as They Head out to the Ice

The first 60 people to meet right outside of Section 120 at 6:50 can participate in High Five Alley.

Staff leads you down to the ice entrance where you can line up along the hallway and cheer and give players high fives as they head out to the game. It’s a fun bonus to the evening.

4 – Concessions There are many food options on the concourse, so you can make it dinner and a game if you wanted.



Or if you grabbed dinner beforehand, there are tons of snacks. Find popcorn, dippin dots, soft pretzels, cotton candy, beer and more.



Options are limited for those with dietary restrictions, but you can find lighter fare like salads if you look around or even a bunless burger.

5 – Game Time Entertainment Goes Beyond the Puck Most people (like me) are thrilled enough watching the players and the game. These guys are fast and very talented.



But if you’ve got kids along, or maybe your date is still learning the awesomeness of hockey, there is plenty to keep them entertained during the game.



Kids who want to be on the jumbo screen can get silly (and creative) as they grab the attention of the video team placed throughout the audience.



There are games on the ice in between periods that are fun to watch, and of course the t-shirt cannon comes out to blast Griffins merch into the crowd.



Even more happens during the game. A Griffin’s hockey game is a fully entertaining.

6 – Dress for the Ice & Consider Noise Blocking Headphones Given that it’s ice hockey, the arena is a on the chillier side, so you probably want to wear long sleeves or bring a warm hat.



If you are attending with small children, some elements of the game get very loud (like home team goals). If someone in your party is noise sensitive, bring ear muffs or ear plugs.

Griffins Promo Deals We love to partner with the Griffins for fun family deals. We will post them here as we get more information.

The Griffins play at Van Andel Arena (130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) and a full schedule of upcoming games can be found here.