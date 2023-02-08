Wedgwood Christian Services Found One Simple Trick to Building  an Amazing Relationship With Your Kids

How to Connect With Tweens & Teens

While it can be easy to think of things to do with younger kids, tweens and teens can be more challenging.



“They don’t know what they like from day to day,” Kari laughs.



She suggests letting them take the lead. Anything you can do in tandem with them is valuable.



Teens and tweens are reporting in higher numbers that they are feeling lonely.



“Even though they are surrounded by screens and devices, they are lacking that real human connection,” Kari says.



Simple things like going for a walk around the block, cooking dinner together or baking cookies together can be good activities for this age group.



Kari warns against forcing them to talk to you. Just being present with them and showing them that you want to spend time with them can go a long way.



Another method to connect with this age group is to just have times where your phone is put away, whether it’s while you’re making dinner or for an hour or so afterwards.



When the phone is gone, it’s a sign that you’re approachable.



“Just be available to them.”