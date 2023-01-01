Milestones Summer Camp: Large Playgrounds and Lots of Hands-On Activities

Discover Milestones Summer Camp in West Michigan
Milestones Summer Camp
4527 Cascade Rd, Ste. B, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers summer camp programing for School Age children at our six locations: Belmont, Cascade, Caledonia, Jenison, Wyoming and Portage.
Milestones Summer Camp Details
Weeks Camp is Offered
- 2023
TYPE OF CAMP: Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Field Trips & Excursions
What to Expect at Milestones Child Development Center
Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques and authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.
With Over 15 Years of Experience, Milestones Brings Summer Adventure to Kids
Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds. School Age children can find an exciting adventure with Milestones this summer!
