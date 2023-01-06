Camp Newaygo Summer Camp: Water Sports, Zip-Lining, Art, and Even Ukelele Lessons

By / January 6, 2023
camp newaygo tubing

Discover Both Overnight and Day Camps in Newaygo, MI

Camp Newaygo
5333 S Centerline Road, Newaygo, MI 49337

Camp Newaygo, a Girls’ Overnight Camp and Co-ed Day Camp and program of TrueNorth Community Services, sits on 104 acres of land along a chain of lakes in the Manistee National Forest Region of West Michigan.

Our facilities and programs are accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA).

Camp Newaygo Details

Weeks Camp is Offered
June 19, June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31 - 2023

This Summer Camp At-A-Glance
AGES: Elementary, Middle School, High School Kids
TYPE OF CAMP: Overnight, Day Camp
CAMP CATEGORY: Adventure & Outdoor Skills, Art, Design & Making, Field Trips & Excursions, STEM or STEAM, Water Sports

camp newaygo overnight

What to Expect at Camp Newaygo

Fostering a love of the outdoors

For 96 summers, Camp Newaygo has been the place to be for West Michigan families. There is nothing like spending summers on Pickerel Lake, singing songs and making friends surround by woods and nature.

Join us around the campfire this summer!


camp newaygo mom and me

Engaging Overnight and Day Camps on Pickeral Lake at Camp Newaygo


A pristine location with plenty to explore

Camp Newaygo has over 100 acres located at the edge of the Manistee Forest on a chain of four lakes.

All of our programs create an engaging atmosphere for campers with a variety of activities including: ziplining, archery, kayaking, ceramics, darkroom photography, fencing, outdoor cooking, paddle boarding, sailing, swimming, tubing, ukulele lessons, wilderness trips and more.


Discover the joys of camping together

Our three, two-day Mom & Me Weekends in June are for young children and their moms, grandmothers, aunts, or other special female adults. Our Family Camp in May is a chance for everyone to come out to camp.

Sing, canoe, fish, hike, create, and recharge on these special weeks. Spend the night in our dorms, cabins, or hotel-style accommodations - with all meals provided. Visit our website for this year's dates, rates, and more details.

Girls' Overnight and Co-ed Day Camps

Our Girls' Overnight Summer Camp is intentionally small which creates a strong sense of community and allows campers to explore a variety of activities. Girls grow their resiliency, establish a love of the outdoors, and make long-lasting friendships.

Sessions are for girls ages 7 to 17 and range from a four day/three night mini-week to one, two, and multi-week sessions.

Our Co-ed Adventure Day Camp offers days of outdoor fun with classic camp activities and a new adventure each week.

Nine weeks of summer adventures end with a full week of camp's Spanish Immersion Program.

All genders of campers entering 1st through 7th grade in the fall of 2023 are welcome at Day Camp.

Camp Newaygo is accredited by the American Camp Association. Our staff engage in two weeks of staff training before campers arrive and are CPR. First Aid, and Waterfront Lifeguard-certified by the American Red Cross.


