Camp Newaygo Summer Camp: Water Sports, Zip-Lining, Art, and Even Ukelele Lessons

Engaging Overnight and Day Camps on Pickeral Lake at Camp Newaygo

Discover the joys of camping together



Our three, two-day Mom & Me Weekends in June are for young children and their moms, grandmothers, aunts, or other special female adults. Our Family Camp in May is a chance for everyone to come out to camp.



Sing, canoe, fish, hike, create, and recharge on these special weeks. Spend the night in our dorms, cabins, or hotel-style accommodations - with all meals provided. Visit our website for this year's dates, rates, and more details.



Girls' Overnight and Co-ed Day Camps



Our Girls' Overnight Summer Camp is intentionally small which creates a strong sense of community and allows campers to explore a variety of activities. Girls grow their resiliency, establish a love of the outdoors, and make long-lasting friendships.



Sessions are for girls ages 7 to 17 and range from a four day/three night mini-week to one, two, and multi-week sessions.



Our Co-ed Adventure Day Camp offers days of outdoor fun with classic camp activities and a new adventure each week.



Nine weeks of summer adventures end with a full week of camp's Spanish Immersion Program.



All genders of campers entering 1st through 7th grade in the fall of 2023 are welcome at Day Camp.



Camp Newaygo is accredited by the American Camp Association. Our staff engage in two weeks of staff training before campers arrive and are CPR. First Aid, and Waterfront Lifeguard-certified by the American Red Cross.

