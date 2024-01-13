Check It: GR’s New Zoology Hangout is all about Scaly Fun!

How About a Starter Snake?

The staff here is knowledgeable and friendly. We asked SOOOO many questions and they answered every single one without making us feel like we were being a nuisance. We learned SO many cool facts about the animals, including tarantulas.

Plus, the staff members make you feel safe and comfortable.

If you are afraid of snakes but want to face your fear, they have a starter snake. Its an Saharan Sand Boa and they refer to it as basically a noodle because it burrows under the sand and doesn’t have a lot of core strength.

You have to support the entire snake or it flops around like a noodle.

But don’t worry, if snakes and spiders aren’t for you, you can pet the tortoises or the lizards.

PS- The zoo puts the animals first. If they can tell the animals need a break or should not be handled, the staff respect that and leave the creatures in their exhibits.