Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan: Complete List of Places You Can Ski or Snowboard in 2021, Plus Pro Tips for Beginners

Ski resorts in Michigan and ski hills might be smaller than the runs you’ll find out west, but for many Midwesterners, these ski places are accessible and offer a great chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor winter fun in the Mitten State.

Whether you’re looking for a ski resort in Michigan with lodging and amenities, or a one-day skiing in Michigan getaway, you’ll find all of the places you can ski and snowboard in Michigan on this list. You’ll also find tips for those of you who are thinking about getting started with skiing.

Why It Might Be Time to Give Skiing a Try

I grew up in Michigan, up north in Traverse City.

Snow was a way of life that I sometimes enjoyed but mostly just tolerated. My school had an ice rink where my friends and I skated every day at lunch. We had a sledding hill too. I took my roll-up sled to school with me on the school bus. I had a pretty sweet childhood!

People assume that, because I grew up in northern Michigan, surrounded by snow, that I also grew up downhill skiing. Surprise! My parents weren’t into skiing and my friends growing up weren’t either. And, I’m afraid of heights, so I didn’t push to learn.

It wasn’t til I turned 40 that I wanted to learn how to ski. I wanted my three kids to know how to do this Michigan thing so they would be able to go on ski trips with their friends when the time came. I wanted to be able to make these memories with my family.

It took was letting my good friend Stephanie (her family lives and breathes skiing in the winter!) know I was finally ready to tackle my fear and learn. She stepped up, patiently explaining away all of my qualms and fears and assuring me that learning to ski wasn’t scary if you put the right pieces into play.

Here’s a recap of my introduction to skiing and the Pro Tips that Stephanie shared with me along the way.

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort in Michigan, where I learned how to ski

Ski Trip Pro Tips

Steph helped me realize that just because you’re skiing, you don’t have to freeze to death.

It’s amazing how good you can feel outside in Michigan in the winter if you just learn how to dress. (Sounds silly, but there really is a strategy here that you can apply to most all winter sports and activities!)

Tip #1: Skiing Success Starts With Good Planning

If you can plan a trip to Disney, you can take your family on a ski trip.

(Bonus – If you start skiing when the kids are young, most places let kids under age six ski free.) There are a few logistics to work out before you go, but once you’ve got that figured out, you’re golden.

Checklists, advance reservations, and equipment roundups will make your ski trip so much more enjoyable.

In this series of videos, follow along as I learned how to pack for our first ski trip and what to expect as we finally become a ski family.

Tip #2: Calm Nerves with a Little Education

Nervous first-time skier?

I sure was, especially when thinking about the chairlift. (I did try skiing once when I was in middle school. My experience involved no lesson and a black diamond ski run. Plus, I managed to jump/fall off of the chairlift. No wonder I didn’t want to learn how to ski after that!)

Thankfully, Steph explained why I didn’t need to be afraid of the chairlift, adding, “Your friends, if they try to get you to start on the chairlift, they’re not your friends.”

She also talked me through how I would get my kids started skiing.

A few key takeaways:

You will not start on a chairlift – there’s something called a magic carpet (kind of like a people mover) that beginners start out on.

Ski instructors will teach you how to use the chairlift.

Crystal Mountain is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski.

is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski. Take a lesson when you’re first starting out. Schedule kids for at least a half-day lesson (more on this in the video). Do not let your spouse or significant other teach you how to ski. Kids and adults usually take separate lessons.

The beginner area is filled with other people learning how to ski- they are in the same place as you and won’t make you feel rushed . All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills.

. All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills. Learn the French Fry and Pizza techniques in a lesson to get the basics down.

If you’re a beginner, call the ski resort and they will walk you through getting everything you want scheduled – the websites can be confusing for new skiers.

Tip #3: Use Skiing Together as a Time to Connect with Your Kids

We live in Michigan. We can either to fight winter learn to embrace it.

That’s why, for my kids’ sake, I put myself out there and learned how to ski as an adult.

Skiing is really a whole-family activity. You can all ski together, no matter each person’s ability. You can all ride the chairlift together, ski down separate hills, and meet at the bottom for your next ride up. Chairlift chats with your kids and teens will likely be some of the highlights of your trip.

Plus, Steph promises that even “cold” people will be comfortable skiing as long as they’re properly dressed. Watch this segment for more…

Tip #4: Use a Packing List for Your Ski Trip

Prepping for our first family ski trip has made me realize that I have a lot to learn when it comes to dressing for outdoor winter fun.

Just slapping on snow pants, mittens, and hats, might be fine for school recess, but it won’t keep you or your kids warm for a long day on the ski hill.

Learning how to be warm and have fun in the snow makes winter so much more enjoyable.

Watch this segment to see what made her ski essentials list and hear why everyone should wear a helmet and beginner skiers don’t need poles.

And… learn all about how her family uses cinch sacks to stay organized (this is a brilliant idea I can see working for any sport that requires lots of gear.)

Printable Ski Trip Packing List

Tip #5: Learn How to Dress for the Winter Weather

This section has more packing tips, plus Stephanie explains how to layer your clothing and really dress for outdoor Michigan activities.

What’s covered in this video:

what to put in your cinch sack

how to label your gear

your gear how to layer your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.)

your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.) waterproof gloves with zipper pockets for hand warmers. (use nail polish to put your last initial on the gloves – this will help you tell the black gloves apart.)

what kind of snow pants you’ll want for skiing

how to best dry wet ski gloves

a balaclava will help keep your face and neck warm – or get a neckwarmer (neck up).

Tip #6: Know What to Expect at the Ski Rental

What to expect at ski rental:

Plan on longer than you might expect for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines.

for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines. Identify yourself as a first-time skier and the rental people will give you extra assistance.

and the rental people will give you extra assistance. Provide (your true) height, weight, shoe size and skier experience level to get appropriate equipment.

You may want to reserve equipment ahead of time if skiing during a holiday or school break.

ahead of time if skiing during a holiday or school break. If you’re staying at a resort and renting ski equipment, check to see if you can get fitted for your rentals the night before you start sking. It’s a nice perk that lets you get out on the slopes earlier the next morning.

Watch this segment to see:

how ski rental works

works how to put your skis together for easy carrying

how to clip your boots into the skis

Where to Go Skiing in Michigan

Snowboarding and downhill skiing resorts and ski hills are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a place to ski.

Upper Peninsula Ski Resorts & Ski Hills

Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Ski Brule in Iron River, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere. Snowboard or Ski at Ski Brule 150 acres of skiable terrain

17 Trails: 35% beginner, 35% intermediate, 24% advanced, 6% expert

11 Lifts (5 chairlifts, 2 t-bars, 3 rope tows, 1 paddle tow)

3 Terrain Parks

2 Terrain Trails

100% Snowmaking

Night skiing (TBD for 2020 / 2021 season) Lesson Details ** NO LESSONS FOR THE 2020/2021 SEASON. WILL RETURN IN 2021/2022. ** Private, semi-private and group lessons

Ages 4+ Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Silver Mountain, St. Ignace in St. Ignance, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing About This Destination Community sledding area just west of St. Ignace off US-2 at Cheeseman Rd. Snowboard or Ski at Silver Mountain, St. Ignace Snowboarding and skiing *may* be available depending on snow conditions.

3 downhill runs for skiers and snowboarders

Perfect for beginners

No rentals available

Warming shack and snack bar Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort in Iron Mountain, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination The only full-service, Ski-In/Ski-Out resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This family-friendly resort will create memories for many years and teach your family to enjoy skiing. Snowboard or Ski at Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort 220 acres of skiable terrain

27 trails and slopes

3 terrain parks

5 lifts: 1 triple and 2 double chairlifts, 2 surface tows

80 acres of night skiing

Rentals available Lesson Details Private and group lessons Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Mt. Zion Rec Complex in Ironwood, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing About This Destination The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too. Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Zion Rec Complex 20 acres of skiable terrain with 9 total trails.

300' vertical.

The longest run is 0.75 miles.

2 chairlifts.

25% easy, 50% intermediate, 25% difficult runs.

Average snowfall: 200 inches.

Includes a terrain park with a halfpipe. Lesson Details Lessons and "learn to ski, learn to snowboard" programs available. Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Mont Ripley in Hancock, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Mont Ripley welcomes all snow enthusiasts. The ski area is owned by Michigan Technological University and sits in the middle of Houghton and Hancock. Snowboard or Ski at Mont Ripley 24 Trails

440' Vertical Drop

112 Acres of Skiable Terrain

100% Night Skiing and Snowmaking

Six Different Glade Runs

Three Lifts

Powder Bowls, Beginner Hills to Expert Runs, Cruisers to Bumps, Racers to Glades

Terrain Parks with Jumps and Slides Groomed Rentals available Lesson Details We offer affordable, high-quality programs and lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities. Lessons are important! We teach you safe techniques that make skiing and snowboarding more fun! Rental equipment is included in the price of our Children's Programs! Private and semi-private lessons, all ages and abilities. Kids program (group lessons) for ages 5 - 8 and a different class (private lessons) for kids ages 2 - 4. Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Marquette Mountain Resort in Marquette, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Where you'll find 170 skiable acres of the Upper Peninsula's finest snow just 5 minutes from lively downtown Marquette. Snowboard or Ski at Marquette Mountain Resort 169 acres of slopes

600 ft vertical drop

25 trails

15% easy, 50% difficult, 35% very difficult

3 chair lifts, 1 surface lift

LED lighting throughout the mountain for night skiing

Rentals available Lesson Details Group or private lessons at levels for experienced skiiers or total newbies. For 2020, group lessons are restricted to up to four people from the same household. Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at John & Melissa Besse Sports Park in Gladstone, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination The Gladstone City Ski Hill is located off of M-35 on North Bluff Drive in the John & Melissa Besse Sports Park. Offering beginner and intermediate skiing, the hill also has three (3) tube runs, with a lift, and a snowboard terrain park with a 1/2 pipe. The Ski Chalet includes a concession stand that is also rented out in the off season (April through October) for wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions and other community events. Snowboard or Ski at John & Melissa Besse Sports Park 3 rope tows

1 wire rope tow

Beginner to Intermediate ski area

Concession Stand

Snowmaking with power tilled grooming Lesson Details Ski & Snowboard lesson program

Concession Stand

Snowmaking with power tilled grooming Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Big Valley Ski and Tube in Newberry, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Ice Skating About This Destination A ski and tubing destination operated by Luce County Parks in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Ice skating rink.

Open Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Check Facebook for updated conditions and open/closed status. Snowboard or Ski at Big Valley Ski and Tube Daily: $5.00

Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Tubes

Tube Run (2 lanes)

Lighting (Stay tuned for new and special events) Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain in Wakefield, MI

Destination Offers Snowmobiling

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Winter Event

Lodging About This Destination Indianhead Mountain Resort & Blackjack Ski Resort have combined to offer 56 trails, 3 terrain parks, 15 lifts, 410 Skiable acres and endless variety! Snowboard or Ski at Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain INDIANHEAD MOUNTAIN STATS 638' Vertical Drop

230 skiable acres

30 wide open runs

9 lifts and tows including a Magic Carpet

2 Terrain parks

50% expert, 33% intermediate, 17% beginner

Snow making BLACKJACK MOUNTAIN STATS

490' Vertical Drop: 490 feet

170 skiable acres

26 trails

6 lifts: 4 doubles, 1 rope two, 1 handle tow

2 terrain parks

5% Expert Double Black Diamond Runs, 35% Advanced Black Diamond Runs, 40% intermediate, 20% beginner

Night Skiing Lesson Details Indianhead Mountain's Totem Pole beginner area has tripled in size. Along with a new Ski Carpet 100 feet longer than the older tow it replaces, the entire beginner area has been re-contoured and shaped to provide a more spacious and user friendly area for beginners and ski school lessons. Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula Skiing at Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Bessemer, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Big Powderhorn Mountain is tucked away in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula. Your escape to the Northwoods begins with 17 feet of average natural snowfall, renowned grooming, family friendly specials, and a down-home staff who treats you like family. Throw in a charming Bavarian style village with complimentary shuttle service and you have the makings for an unforgettable winter getaway! Snowboard or Ski at Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort 45 Trails

622 Feet of Vertical

9 Double Chairlifts

253 Skiable Acres

3 Unique Terrain Parks

27% beginner, 40% intermediate, 31% advanced, 2% expert

Snowmaking Lesson Details No lessons offered for 2020 / 2021 season. Check their website for current status.

Northern Michigan Ski Resorts & Ski Hills

The Great Fireplace at Caberfae Ski Resort in Michigan

Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Otsego Resort in Gaylord, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Located on the east edge of Gaylord, formerly private family golf/ski facility Otsego Club is now open to the public!

Offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses. Amenities also include a four-season outdoor thermal pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve. Snowboard or Ski at Otsego Resort 29 runs/5 terrain parks and 5 lifts

400 ft vertical drop Lesson Details Private Lessons:

One Hour Lesson | COST: $70

$40 per additional person

TIME: One hour Private Lessons occur every hour on the hour from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on scheduled Ski School - call for availability Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at The Homestead in Glen Arbor, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Lodging About This Destination The Homestead is a beachfront resort offering a wide range of unique lodging choices supported by luxurious facilities designed for romantic getaways, family vacations, weddings, reunions and corporate meetings. Snowboard or Ski at The Homestead 16 acres of skiable terrain

15 trails: 25% beginner, 55% intermediate, 20% advanced

1 terrain park

100% Snowmaking

5 lifts: 2 triple, 1 double, 1 magic carpet, 1 tow rope

Night skiing

Rentals available Lesson Details Private, semi-private and group lessons for all ages and abilities Due to Covid-19 safety policies only private and semi-private (same household) lessons will be offered to registered guests or club members only. No group lessons are available. Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Nub's Nob Ski Area in Harbor Springs, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding About This Destination Nub’s Nob offers 53 ski slopes and trails on 3 separate peaks, friendly staff, fresh homemade food, an award winning lodge and the most highly decorated snow making and snow grooming Crew in the Midwest. Snowboard or Ski at Nub's Nob Ski Area 248 acres of skiable terrian, 97% covered by snowmaking. 53 runs: 9 experts only, 8 most difficult, 21 more difficult, 15 easiest, 2 award winning terrain parks. (20% Most Difficult, 50% More Difficult, 30% Easiest.) 9 chairlifts and a rope tow: Three quads, four triples, two doubles, one rope tow (servicing the race arena) Some night skiing available. There is no night skiing on Sundays or Tuesdays. Rentals available Lesson Details Private and group lessons Cross-Country Ski Academy for ages 5 - 15 (eight sessions).

Ski Academy for ages 7 - 14 (eight sessions)

Skiers learn in small groups with the same instructor and friends each week. Each lesson grows from the last lesson. Skiers are introduced to all aspects of the ski area, including race, terrain park, bumps, and powder. Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, MI OUR REVIEW »

Destination Offers Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Sleigh Rides

Ice Skating

Lodging About This Destination Crystal Mountain Resort is located in the Michigan’s northern lower peninsula in Benzie County. This golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI. Snowboard or Ski at Crystal Mountain Crystal Mountain’s skiable area covers over 100 acres and has 58 downhill slopes, 27 of which are lighted for night skiing. Plus, you’ll find 3 terrain areas and 8 lifts (2 carpet lifts.) Groomed trails 22% of runs marked easiest, 48% more difficult, and 30% black diamond Snowmaking on 98% of their terrain Rentals available Lesson Details Private, group, family and kid lessons available. Ski lessons for ages 3 and up. Children age 6 and under must be accompanied by a skiing friend or relative age 18 or up. Also offers cross-country skiing lessons. Rentals not included in cost of class. Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Caberfae Peaks offers the best skiing and snowboarding value in the state of Michigan! As the closest big ski resort to the majority of residents, it takes less time to get to Caberfae Peaks than other resorts. Which means more time spent on the slopes and less time spent on the road. Caberfae Peaks offers huge vertical drops with consistently great snow! Snowboard or Ski at Caberfae Peaks Snow-making

34 runs, 5 lifts (1 Quad, 2 Triples, 1 Double, 1 Flying Carpet), 485' vertical drop, 2 peaks

Rentals available Lesson Details Private, semi-private and group lessons available from ages 4 and up. All day Cabby Kids learn-to-ski and snowboard program for kids ages 3 - 12. Rentals not included in class price. Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Lodging About This Destination Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula! Boyne Highlands Resort is a family-owned, four-season resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan and the highest vertical skiing and snowboarding in the Lower Peninsula. Snowboard or Ski at Boyne Highlands Resort 55 beautifully groomed and maintained downhill runs, and a wide variety of terrain parks suited to riders and skiers of every ability. 16 beginner acres, 8 chairlifts including 1 high-speed 4-seat lift, 2 magic carpet conveyor lifts Designated night-skiing days throughout the season. Rentals available Lesson Details Groups lessons for adults and youth of all ages and all learning styles, we're firm believers that everyone - at any age - has the capacity to improve. Whether you're looking for skiing, snowboarding or even cross-country skiing help, we have specialized options to suit your needs. Choose from half day, all day, private and group lessons. Rentals also available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Petoskey Winter Sports Park in Petoskey, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Downhill Skiing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating About This Destination Seasonal park with ice rinks, sledding/skiing/snowboarding hills & a warming house with concessions. Snowboard or Ski at Petoskey Winter Sports Park One 0.2km beginning ski and snowboard hill with one tow rope. Elevation info: 219 m - 241 m (Difference 22 m). Valley run available. Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area in Charlevoix, MI

Destination Offers Sledding

Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating About This Destination Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail. Snowboard or Ski at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area Serviced by four tow ropes, most of Mt. McSauba’s six runs are on the front facing the day lodge but on the backside is Tornado Alley, so named because it catches the wind blowing off Lake Michigan. At the top of the Alley, you enjoy a panorama of the lake and the frozen shoreline and then can tackle the Mt. McSauba’s longest run, a 1,100-foot-long intermediate slope with a vertical drop of 150 feet. 80 Acres of Ungroomed Trails Lesson Details Group lessons are for ages 4 - 17 years. Private lessons are available for younger children. Ski and Snowboard lessons are offered in small groups for the ultimate learning experience. Two sessions run one lesson per week for four weeks, and includes 2 day passes for practicing the skills learned. Rentals available Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Dog Sledding

Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Sleigh Rides

Winter Event

Lodging About This Destination With 1,500 acres to explore, there’s a lot to see and do at Treetops. Snowboard or Ski at Treetops Resort 24 runs, beautifully groomed slopes that are suitable for skiers of all abilities, from beginner to expert. 3 triple chair lifts. Rentals available Lesson Details Group lessons for newbies, age 7 - Adults The goal of this lesson is to get the student skiing or riding easy green terrain on their own, and riding the chair lift. Young child lessons, ages 3 - 6. The goal of these lessons is to get your young child used to snowsports and focus on having fun in an isolated and safe environment. Choose Ski-Wees for little skiers and Riglet for baby boarders! Helmets are required. Private lessons for up to 3 people also available. Children 12 & under through seniors 70+. Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding About This Destination Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities. Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!

Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses. Snowboard or Ski at Hanson Hills Recreation Area Equipment rentals are available.

Hanson Hills has night skiing.

125 skiable acres with 11 trails. Lesson Details Learn to Ski or Snowboard Lessons, Cross-Country Skiing Lessons.

Programs start at age 5 through adult. Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons About This Destination Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location. Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Holiday 12 runs with a vertical rise of 180 ft

30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced runs Lesson Details Our Ski and Snowboard lessons are 1.5 hours and include your lift ticket for the day. Rentals are not included. Reservations are recommended. $50 for one person

$20 for each additional person Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Cross Country Skiing

Snowshoeing

Snowboarding

Ice Skating

Lodging About This Destination Located in Boyne Falls, Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort has been a favorite Midwest destination since 1948. Boyne Mountain offers 60 runs on 415 skiable acres, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, The Spa at Boyne Mountain, Zipline Adventures, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, beach activities, kids programs, lodging, meeting and wedding facilities, and real estate. Snowboard or Ski at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort 415 skiable acres, 500 feet of vertical and some of the longest runs in Michigan.

60 trails, 12 lifts.

29% beginner, 41% intermediate, 30% expert runs

140 inches snowfall, average

90% snowmaking Lesson Details Offers kids ski lessons and camps for kids. Lodging Available Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula Skiing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Dog Sledding

Snowmobiling

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Cross Country Skiing

Snowboarding

Lodging About This Destination Shanty Creek Resorts n Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails. Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan. Snowboard or Ski at Shanty Creek Resort Combining variety, terrain, and well-maintained conditions with friendly guest service and everyday low rates create a spectacular Shanty Creek winter getaway. Add alpine tubing, 28km of cross country trails, and a host of family-friendly winter activities, you'll find Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort simply delivers A Better Value. Schuss Mountain delivers some of the midwest’s best ski terrain—from long, gentle corduroy groomed runs to steep GS racing slopes, and plenty of beautiful hardwood glades (Pro Tip: Head to the Red Lift). Also home to the award-winning Monster Park. Lift ticket rates vary—by day, by age, and by type.

Sundays at Schuss are special. Starting Dec 6, we encourage you and your friends and family to spend some quality time on the slopes*. From noon to close you get a full-access lift ticket, rental equipment, and a station-by-station lesson for just $35. After church or after brunch, head to Schuss Mountain. Lesson Details With industry-respected leadership from Michigan Snowsports Industry president Steve Kershner and Michigan Ski Coach Hall of Fame member Rick Vantongeren, our certified PSIA and AASI instructors provide individual and group lessons for all abilities in all disciplines. Choose from Private Lessons, Group Lessons, and specially-designed programs for children ages 5-12. For beginners to advanced, including race clinics and cross-country skiing. After a quick ride on the SkiBra, Schuss Mountain’s Super Kids beginner area delivers a safe and fun learning environment, while Shanty Creek Resort's “terrain-based teaching” allow skiers to progress with confidence.

Lower Michigan Ski Resorts & Ski Hills

Snowboarding & Skiing - West MI Skiing at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area in Belmont, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Fat Tire Biking

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Cannonsburg Ski Area, established in 1965, offers outdoor activities and events all year round and is loocated15 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids, MI. During the winter season, Cannonsburg offers skiing, snowboarding, multiple terrain parks, fat biking, and the largest tubing facility in the state. Snowboard or Ski at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area Cannonsburg features 9 lifts and 21 runs from beginner to advanced, including 3 chair lifts, 4 rope tows and two Magic Carpets. Lesson Details Weekend learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level, running on both days of the weekend. Specifically designed to help those aged 5-12 years old learn, progress, and feel more confident on the hill. Snowboarding & Skiing - West MI Skiing at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination We are The “local ski hill” located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Our focus is on community, friends and family… a place where parents always ski FREE!!! Snowboard or Ski at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl 7 acres of area open for skiing and snowboarding

6 slopes with adjoining hills

5 rope tows

All slopes lit for night skiing

Snowmaking Rentals available Lesson Details Group and private lessons for ages 5+. Special Little Shredders class for ages 4 - 6. Please bring waterproof gloves or mittens, glove protectors (optional), warm waterproof jacket, waterproof snow pants. Helmets are required and are available for use during lessons free of cost if you do not own one. Rental equipment available. Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside Skiing at Mt. Brighton in Brighton, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Since 1960, Mt. Brighton Ski Area in Southeast Michigan has been an uplifting family winter destination on the Midwest snow sports scene. Skiers and riders from Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Northwest Ohio can easily access 25 trails and five lifts covering 130 acres. Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Brighton 130 acres terrain, 230 ft vertical rise, 24 trails, 5 chair lifts, 7 surface lifts, 30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced/expert 100% snowmaking Rentals available Lesson Details Private and small group lessons available All abilities, ages 3+. Parent must attend with children ages 3 - 6. Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside Skiing at Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort in Holly, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Nestled in Groveland Township near Holly, Michigan, there's no other ski area quite like Mt. Holly. The Resort first opened its doors in December of 1956 and boasted Southeastern Michigan's first ski area to include snowmaking in its master plan. Snowboard or Ski at Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort 350 vertical feet of skiing and riding

100 skiable acres spread over 16 trails

Night skiing is also available

13 lifts (7 chairlifts and 6 surface lifts, including a high-speed chair - 1 carpet & rope on the bunny trail)

100% snowmaking coverage

30% Beginner, 50% intermediate, 20% advanced

Rentals available Lesson Details Private, semi-private and group lessons available for all ages. Price does not include rentals.

Kinderspark Ski lessons for beginner skiers ages 5-10 on Saturdays in January & February Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside Skiing at Pine Knob in Clarkston, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Located in Oakland County between Detroit and Flint, Pine Knob is your destination ski resort in Southeast Michigan. Whether you are a beginner or expert, family or individual, we are the place for you to enjoy the slopes this season! Snowboard or Ski at Pine Knob 80 acres of skiable terrain

17 runs: 20% beginner, 20% intermediate, 40% advanced, 20% expert

3 terrain parks

13 lifts: 6 chairlifts, 4 tow ropes, 3 wonder carpets

Groomed trails, 100% snowmaking

Rentals available Lesson Details We teach alpine and telemark skiing and snowboarding for all ages and all abilities. Private, semi-private and group lessons

Kinderspark lessons for ages 5 - 10

Moms, Pops and Tots for preschoolers and a caregiver Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan Skiing at Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination When the temperature drops, head to the historic Timber Ridge Ski Area, Southwest Michigan’s oldest ski hill. We’re a popular destination for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and other snow sports in the Gobles, MI area. Snowboard or Ski at Timber Ridge Ski Area 44 skiable acres

16 runs: 44% beginner, 38% intermediate, 19% expert

10 lifts: 2 double, 1 triple, 1 quad, 6 rope tows

2 terrain parks

50 acres of night skiing

100% snowmaking Lesson Details Private and group lessons for all ages Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan Skiing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison, MI

Destination Offers Snow Tubing

Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowshoeing About This Destination Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.) Snowboard or Ski at Snow Snake Ski & Golf Best for beginner and intermediate skiers.

43 acres park includes tow ropes, a magic carpet and a chairlift, serving 10 runs.

Terrain park

Rental equipment available.

Snowmaking Lesson Details Group, private, and semi-private lessons offered for ages 7 and above. Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan Skiing at Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons About This Destination Bittersweet Ski Resort is a resort and recreational facility in Otsego, MI. The resort contains 350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows. The indoor lodge is where you'll find the restaurant, bar, and the full service ski shop. To ensure you feel safe when you are visiting with us, we have certified Ski Patrol fully staffed at all times ready to help at the drop of a snowflake. If you would like to improve your skills while on the hill, we offer private, semi-private, and group lessons through our onsite ski school, where all lessons are taught by certified ski instructors. There's always fun to be had at Bittersweet Ski Resort, whether it's a casual day on the hill, or a competitive day where we host a series of races. We also host events for skiers and snowboarders of all ages! Come on out to Bittersweet and enjoy the snow with us! Snowboard or Ski at Bittersweet Ski Resort 350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows. Lesson Details The Bittersweet Ski School offers private, semi-private, and group lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels. Our certified instructors will help you build your skills so you can enjoy our slopes with confidence. Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan Skiing at Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area in Jones, MI

Destination Offers Downhill Skiing

Snowboard Ski Lessons

Snowboarding About This Destination Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is located in the southwest Michigan near a town called Jones. We have 11 runs of varied terrain, serviced by two quad chairlifts, one triple chairlift and a separate learning area with surface tows. Snowboard or Ski at Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area 225′ Vertical Feet

11 Runs, Lighted for Night Skiing

7 lifts: 2 quad chairs, 1 triple chair, 4 rope tows

Terrain Park

100% Snow Making

Rentals available Lesson Details Private, semi-private and group lessons available

Valley Kids for ages 4 - 12 (skiing) and 7-12 (snowboarding)

Discover Michigan – Learn to Ski Program for age 10 and older for snowboarding and 7 and older for skiing

MAP OF SKI HILLS & SKI RESORTS IN MICHIGAN

Find Skiing Near Me

More Winter Sport Guides