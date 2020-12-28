Ski Hills & Ski Resorts in Michigan: Complete List of Places You Can Ski or Snowboard in 2021, Plus Pro Tips for Beginners

Where to Go Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan this Winter
Ski resorts in Michigan and ski hills might be smaller than the runs you’ll find out west, but for many Midwesterners, these ski places are accessible and offer a great chance to get outside and enjoy outdoor winter fun in the Mitten State.
Whether you’re looking for a ski resort in Michigan with lodging and amenities, or a one-day skiing in Michigan getaway, you’ll find all of the places you can ski and snowboard in Michigan on this list. You’ll also find tips for those of you who are thinking about getting started with skiing.
Why It Might Be Time to Give Skiing a Try
I grew up in Michigan, up north in Traverse City.
Snow was a way of life that I sometimes enjoyed but mostly just tolerated. My school had an ice rink where my friends and I skated every day at lunch. We had a sledding hill too. I took my roll-up sled to school with me on the school bus. I had a pretty sweet childhood!
People assume that, because I grew up in northern Michigan, surrounded by snow, that I also grew up downhill skiing. Surprise! My parents weren’t into skiing and my friends growing up weren’t either. And, I’m afraid of heights, so I didn’t push to learn.
It wasn’t til I turned 40 that I wanted to learn how to ski. I wanted my three kids to know how to do this Michigan thing so they would be able to go on ski trips with their friends when the time came. I wanted to be able to make these memories with my family.
It took was letting my good friend Stephanie (her family lives and breathes skiing in the winter!) know I was finally ready to tackle my fear and learn. She stepped up, patiently explaining away all of my qualms and fears and assuring me that learning to ski wasn’t scary if you put the right pieces into play.
Here’s a recap of my introduction to skiing and the Pro Tips that Stephanie shared with me along the way.
Ski Trip Pro Tips
Steph helped me realize that just because you’re skiing, you don’t have to freeze to death.
It’s amazing how good you can feel outside in Michigan in the winter if you just learn how to dress. (Sounds silly, but there really is a strategy here that you can apply to most all winter sports and activities!)
Tip #1: Skiing Success Starts With Good Planning
If you can plan a trip to Disney, you can take your family on a ski trip.
(Bonus – If you start skiing when the kids are young, most places let kids under age six ski free.) There are a few logistics to work out before you go, but once you’ve got that figured out, you’re golden.
Checklists, advance reservations, and equipment roundups will make your ski trip so much more enjoyable.
In this series of videos, follow along as I learned how to pack for our first ski trip and what to expect as we finally become a ski family.
Tip #2: Calm Nerves with a Little Education
Nervous first-time skier?
I sure was, especially when thinking about the chairlift. (I did try skiing once when I was in middle school. My experience involved no lesson and a black diamond ski run. Plus, I managed to jump/fall off of the chairlift. No wonder I didn’t want to learn how to ski after that!)
Thankfully, Steph explained why I didn’t need to be afraid of the chairlift, adding, “Your friends, if they try to get you to start on the chairlift, they’re not your friends.”
She also talked me through how I would get my kids started skiing.
A few key takeaways:
- You will not start on a chairlift – there’s something called a magic carpet (kind of like a people mover) that beginners start out on.
- Ski instructors will teach you how to use the chairlift.
- Crystal Mountain is a great place for kids and beginners to learn how to ski.
- Take a lesson when you’re first starting out. Schedule kids for at least a half-day lesson (more on this in the video). Do not let your spouse or significant other teach you how to ski. Kids and adults usually take separate lessons.
- The beginner area is filled with other people learning how to ski- they are in the same place as you and won’t make you feel rushed. All of the advanced skiers will be on other hills.
- Learn the French Fry and Pizza techniques in a lesson to get the basics down.
- If you’re a beginner, call the ski resort and they will walk you through getting everything you want scheduled – the websites can be confusing for new skiers.
Tip #3: Use Skiing Together as a Time to Connect with Your Kids
We live in Michigan. We can either to fight winter learn to embrace it.
That’s why, for my kids’ sake, I put myself out there and learned how to ski as an adult.
Skiing is really a whole-family activity. You can all ski together, no matter each person’s ability. You can all ride the chairlift together, ski down separate hills, and meet at the bottom for your next ride up. Chairlift chats with your kids and teens will likely be some of the highlights of your trip.
Plus, Steph promises that even “cold” people will be comfortable skiing as long as they’re properly dressed. Watch this segment for more…
Tip #4: Use a Packing List for Your Ski Trip
Prepping for our first family ski trip has made me realize that I have a lot to learn when it comes to dressing for outdoor winter fun.
Just slapping on snow pants, mittens, and hats, might be fine for school recess, but it won’t keep you or your kids warm for a long day on the ski hill.
Learning how to be warm and have fun in the snow makes winter so much more enjoyable.
Watch this segment to see what made her ski essentials list and hear why everyone should wear a helmet and beginner skiers don’t need poles.
And… learn all about how her family uses cinch sacks to stay organized (this is a brilliant idea I can see working for any sport that requires lots of gear.)
Tip #5: Learn How to Dress for the Winter Weather
This section has more packing tips, plus Stephanie explains how to layer your clothing and really dress for outdoor Michigan activities.
What’s covered in this video:
- what to put in your cinch sack
- how to label your gear
- how to layer your clothing (no cotton next to the skin – synthetic or wool socks, synthetic long underwear for your base layer.)
- waterproof gloves with zipper pockets for hand warmers. (use nail polish to put your last initial on the gloves – this will help you tell the black gloves apart.)
- what kind of snow pants you’ll want for skiing
- how to best dry wet ski gloves
- a balaclava will help keep your face and neck warm – or get a neckwarmer (neck up).
Tip #6: Know What to Expect at the Ski Rental
What to expect at ski rental:
- Plan on longer than you might expect for ski rentals – you’ll need to try on sizes, swap sizes, and get everyone fit for equipment. There may be lines.
- Identify yourself as a first-time skier and the rental people will give you extra assistance.
- Provide (your true) height, weight, shoe size and skier experience level to get appropriate equipment.
- You may want to reserve equipment ahead of time if skiing during a holiday or school break.
- If you’re staying at a resort and renting ski equipment, check to see if you can get fitted for your rentals the night before you start sking. It’s a nice perk that lets you get out on the slopes earlier the next morning.
Watch this segment to see:
- how ski rental works
- how to put your skis together for easy carrying
- how to clip your boots into the skis
Where to Go Skiing in Michigan
Snowboarding and downhill skiing resorts and ski hills are spread across Michigan, meaning that you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find a place to ski.
Upper Peninsula Ski Resorts & Ski Hills
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Ski Brule in Iron River, MI
About This Destination
Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere.
Snowboard or Ski at Ski Brule
150 acres of skiable terrain
17 Trails: 35% beginner, 35% intermediate, 24% advanced, 6% expert
11 Lifts (5 chairlifts, 2 t-bars, 3 rope tows, 1 paddle tow)
3 Terrain Parks
2 Terrain Trails
100% Snowmaking
Night skiing (TBD for 2020 / 2021 season)
Lesson Details
** NO LESSONS FOR THE 2020/2021 SEASON. WILL RETURN IN 2021/2022. **
Private, semi-private and group lessons
Ages 4+
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Silver Mountain, St. Ignace in St. Ignance, MI
About This Destination
Community sledding area just west of St. Ignace off US-2 at Cheeseman Rd.
Snowboard or Ski at Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
Snowboarding and skiing *may* be available depending on snow conditions.
3 downhill runs for skiers and snowboarders
Perfect for beginners
No rentals available
Warming shack and snack bar
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort in Iron Mountain, MI
About This Destination
The only full-service, Ski-In/Ski-Out resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This family-friendly resort will create memories for many years and teach your family to enjoy skiing.
Snowboard or Ski at Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort
220 acres of skiable terrain
27 trails and slopes
3 terrain parks
5 lifts: 1 triple and 2 double chairlifts, 2 surface tows
80 acres of night skiing
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private and group lessons
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Mt. Zion Rec Complex in Ironwood, MI
About This Destination
The Mt. Zion Recreational Complex is located on the campus of Gogebic Community College in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The ski hill operates as an on-campus laboratory for GCC’s Ski Area Management Program and offers downhill, cross-country, snowboard, and snowtubing to visitors. Rental equipment is available. Lessons and learning programs available, too.
Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Zion Rec Complex
20 acres of skiable terrain with 9 total trails.
300' vertical.
The longest run is 0.75 miles.
2 chairlifts.
25% easy, 50% intermediate, 25% difficult runs.
Average snowfall: 200 inches.
Includes a terrain park with a halfpipe.
Lesson Details
Lessons and "learn to ski, learn to snowboard" programs available.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Mont Ripley in Hancock, MI
About This Destination
Mont Ripley welcomes all snow enthusiasts. The ski area is owned by Michigan Technological University and sits in the middle of Houghton and Hancock.
Snowboard or Ski at Mont Ripley
24 Trails
440' Vertical Drop
112 Acres of Skiable Terrain
100% Night Skiing and Snowmaking
Six Different Glade Runs
Three Lifts
Powder Bowls, Beginner Hills to Expert Runs, Cruisers to Bumps, Racers to Glades
Terrain Parks with Jumps and Slides
Groomed
Rentals available
Lesson Details
We offer affordable, high-quality programs and lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities. Lessons are important! We teach you safe techniques that make skiing and snowboarding more fun!
Rental equipment is included in the price of our Children's Programs!
Private and semi-private lessons, all ages and abilities.
Kids program (group lessons) for ages 5 - 8 and a different class (private lessons) for kids ages 2 - 4.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Marquette Mountain Resort in Marquette, MI
About This Destination
Where you'll find 170 skiable acres of the Upper Peninsula's finest snow just 5 minutes from lively downtown Marquette.
Snowboard or Ski at Marquette Mountain Resort
169 acres of slopes
600 ft vertical drop
25 trails
15% easy, 50% difficult, 35% very difficult
3 chair lifts, 1 surface lift
LED lighting throughout the mountain for night skiing
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Group or private lessons at levels for experienced skiiers or total newbies. For 2020, group lessons are restricted to up to four people from the same household.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at John & Melissa Besse Sports Park in Gladstone, MI
About This Destination
The Gladstone City Ski Hill is located off of M-35 on North Bluff Drive in the John & Melissa Besse Sports Park. Offering beginner and intermediate skiing, the hill also has three (3) tube runs, with a lift, and a snowboard terrain park with a 1/2 pipe. The Ski Chalet includes a concession stand that is also rented out in the off season (April through October) for wedding receptions, graduation parties, family reunions and other community events.
Snowboard or Ski at John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
3 rope tows
1 wire rope tow
Beginner to Intermediate ski area
Concession Stand
Snowmaking with power tilled grooming
Lesson Details
Ski & Snowboard lesson program
Concession Stand
Snowmaking with power tilled grooming
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Big Valley Ski and Tube in Newberry, MI
About This Destination
A ski and tubing destination operated by Luce County Parks in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Ice skating rink.
Open Friday evenings, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Check Facebook for updated conditions and open/closed status.
Snowboard or Ski at Big Valley Ski and Tube
Daily: $5.00
Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Tubes
Tube Run (2 lanes)
Lighting (Stay tuned for new and special events)
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain in Wakefield, MI
About This Destination
Indianhead Mountain Resort & Blackjack Ski Resort have combined to offer 56 trails, 3 terrain parks, 15 lifts, 410 Skiable acres and endless variety!
Snowboard or Ski at Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain
INDIANHEAD MOUNTAIN STATS
638' Vertical Drop
230 skiable acres
30 wide open runs
9 lifts and tows including a Magic Carpet
2 Terrain parks
50% expert, 33% intermediate, 17% beginner
Snow making
BLACKJACK MOUNTAIN STATS
490' Vertical Drop: 490 feet
170 skiable acres
26 trails
6 lifts: 4 doubles, 1 rope two, 1 handle tow
2 terrain parks
5% Expert Double Black Diamond Runs, 35% Advanced Black Diamond Runs, 40% intermediate, 20% beginner
Night Skiing
Lesson Details
Indianhead Mountain's Totem Pole beginner area has tripled in size. Along with a new Ski Carpet 100 feet longer than the older tow it replaces, the entire beginner area has been re-contoured and shaped to provide a more spacious and user friendly area for beginners and ski school lessons.
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Upper Peninsula
Skiing at Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Bessemer, MI
About This Destination
Big Powderhorn Mountain is tucked away in Michigan’s beautiful Upper Peninsula. Your escape to the Northwoods begins with 17 feet of average natural snowfall, renowned grooming, family friendly specials, and a down-home staff who treats you like family. Throw in a charming Bavarian style village with complimentary shuttle service and you have the makings for an unforgettable winter getaway!
Snowboard or Ski at Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort
45 Trails
622 Feet of Vertical
9 Double Chairlifts
253 Skiable Acres
3 Unique Terrain Parks
27% beginner, 40% intermediate, 31% advanced, 2% expert
Snowmaking
Lesson Details
No lessons offered for 2020 / 2021 season. Check their website for current status.
Northern Michigan Ski Resorts & Ski Hills
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Otsego Resort in Gaylord, MI
About This Destination
Located on the east edge of Gaylord, formerly private family golf/ski facility Otsego Club is now open to the public!
Offers dining, alpine log-style ambiance, conference facilities for 500, 36 holes of Championship golf on the Tribute and the Classic golf courses. Amenities also include a four-season outdoor thermal pool, lighted tennis courts, and a 1200 acre wildlife preserve.
Snowboard or Ski at Otsego Resort
29 runs/5 terrain parks and 5 lifts
400 ft vertical drop
Lesson Details
Private Lessons:
One Hour Lesson | COST: $70
$40 per additional person
TIME: One hour Private Lessons occur every hour on the hour from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm on scheduled
Ski School - call for availability
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at The Homestead in Glen Arbor, MI
About This Destination
The Homestead is a beachfront resort offering a wide range of unique lodging choices supported by luxurious facilities designed for romantic getaways, family vacations, weddings, reunions and corporate meetings.
Snowboard or Ski at The Homestead
16 acres of skiable terrain
15 trails: 25% beginner, 55% intermediate, 20% advanced
1 terrain park
100% Snowmaking
5 lifts: 2 triple, 1 double, 1 magic carpet, 1 tow rope
Night skiing
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons for all ages and abilities
Due to Covid-19 safety policies only private and semi-private (same household) lessons will be offered to registered guests or club members only. No group lessons are available.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Nub's Nob Ski Area in Harbor Springs, MI
About This Destination
Nub’s Nob offers 53 ski slopes and trails on 3 separate peaks, friendly staff, fresh homemade food, an award winning lodge and the most highly decorated snow making and snow grooming Crew in the Midwest.
Snowboard or Ski at Nub's Nob Ski Area
248 acres of skiable terrian, 97% covered by snowmaking.
53 runs: 9 experts only, 8 most difficult, 21 more difficult, 15 easiest, 2 award winning terrain parks. (20% Most Difficult, 50% More Difficult, 30% Easiest.)
9 chairlifts and a rope tow: Three quads, four triples, two doubles, one rope tow (servicing the race arena)
Some night skiing available. There is no night skiing on Sundays or Tuesdays.
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private and group lessons
Cross-Country Ski Academy for ages 5 - 15 (eight sessions).
Ski Academy for ages 7 - 14 (eight sessions)
Skiers learn in small groups with the same instructor and friends each week. Each lesson grows from the last lesson. Skiers are introduced to all aspects of the ski area, including race, terrain park, bumps, and powder.
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, MI
About This Destination
Crystal Mountain Resort is located in the Michigan’s northern lower peninsula in Benzie County. This golf, ski & spa resort destination is just over a two hour drive from Grand Rapids, MI, or approximately 30 miles southwest of Traverse City, MI.
Snowboard or Ski at Crystal Mountain
Crystal Mountain’s skiable area covers over 100 acres and has 58 downhill slopes, 27 of which are lighted for night skiing. Plus, you’ll find 3 terrain areas and 8 lifts (2 carpet lifts.)
Groomed trails
22% of runs marked easiest, 48% more difficult, and 30% black diamond
Snowmaking on 98% of their terrain
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private, group, family and kid lessons available.
Ski lessons for ages 3 and up. Children age 6 and under must be accompanied by a skiing friend or relative age 18 or up.
Also offers cross-country skiing lessons.
Rentals not included in cost of class.
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac, MI
About This Destination
Caberfae Peaks offers the best skiing and snowboarding value in the state of Michigan! As the closest big ski resort to the majority of residents, it takes less time to get to Caberfae Peaks than other resorts. Which means more time spent on the slopes and less time spent on the road. Caberfae Peaks offers huge vertical drops with consistently great snow!
Snowboard or Ski at Caberfae Peaks
Snow-making
34 runs, 5 lifts (1 Quad, 2 Triples, 1 Double, 1 Flying Carpet), 485' vertical drop, 2 peaks
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons available from ages 4 and up. All day Cabby Kids learn-to-ski and snowboard program for kids ages 3 - 12.
Rentals not included in class price.
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs, MI
About This Destination
Michigan’s largest ski resort and the highest vertical terrain in the Lower Peninsula! Boyne Highlands Resort is a family-owned, four-season resort offering the most skiable acreage in Michigan and the highest vertical skiing and snowboarding in the Lower Peninsula.
Snowboard or Ski at Boyne Highlands Resort
55 beautifully groomed and maintained downhill runs, and a wide variety of terrain parks suited to riders and skiers of every ability.
16 beginner acres, 8 chairlifts including 1 high-speed 4-seat lift, 2 magic carpet conveyor lifts
Designated night-skiing days throughout the season.
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Groups lessons for adults and youth of all ages and all learning styles, we're firm believers that everyone - at any age - has the capacity to improve.
Whether you're looking for skiing, snowboarding or even cross-country skiing help, we have specialized options to suit your needs. Choose from half day, all day, private and group lessons.
Rentals also available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Petoskey Winter Sports Park in Petoskey, MI
About This Destination
Seasonal park with ice rinks, sledding/skiing/snowboarding hills & a warming house with concessions.
Snowboard or Ski at Petoskey Winter Sports Park
One 0.2km beginning ski and snowboard hill with one tow rope. Elevation info: 219 m - 241 m (Difference 22 m). Valley run available.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area in Charlevoix, MI
About This Destination
Rated one of the top three small ski areas in the U.S. by Ski Magazine, Mt. McSauba offers truly affordable family skiing. More than just a ski slope, Mt. McSauba is a winter recreation playground. There is a skating rink with a warming cabin on the south side, a lighted sledding hill on the north side and behind the towering dune, a cross-country ski trail.
Snowboard or Ski at Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
Serviced by four tow ropes, most of Mt. McSauba’s six runs are on the front facing the day lodge but on the backside is Tornado Alley, so named because it catches the wind blowing off Lake Michigan. At the top of the Alley, you enjoy a panorama of the lake and the frozen shoreline and then can tackle the Mt. McSauba’s longest run, a 1,100-foot-long intermediate slope with a vertical drop of 150 feet.
80 Acres of Ungroomed Trails
Lesson Details
Group lessons are for ages 4 - 17 years. Private lessons are available for younger children.
Ski and Snowboard lessons are offered in small groups for the ultimate learning experience. Two sessions run one lesson per week for four weeks, and includes 2 day passes for practicing the skills learned.
Rentals available
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, MI
About This Destination
With 1,500 acres to explore, there’s a lot to see and do at Treetops.
Snowboard or Ski at Treetops Resort
24 runs, beautifully groomed slopes that are suitable for skiers of all abilities, from beginner to expert. 3 triple chair lifts.
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Group lessons for newbies, age 7 - Adults
The goal of this lesson is to get the student skiing or riding easy green terrain on their own, and riding the chair lift.
Young child lessons, ages 3 - 6. The goal of these lessons is to get your young child used to snowsports and focus on having fun in an isolated and safe environment. Choose Ski-Wees for little skiers and Riglet for baby boarders! Helmets are required.
Private lessons for up to 3 people also available. Children 12 & under through seniors 70+.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Hanson Hills Recreation Area in Grayling, MI
About This Destination
Hanson Hills Recreation Area Offers a variety of Outdoor, year-round recreational activities.
Winter Time Activities include: Downhill Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country Skiing, and TUBING!!
Summer Time Activities include: Mountain Biking/Hiking, and Softball Leagues. They also have two Disc Golf Courses.
Snowboard or Ski at Hanson Hills Recreation Area
Equipment rentals are available.
Hanson Hills has night skiing.
125 skiable acres with 11 trails.
Lesson Details
Learn to Ski or Snowboard Lessons, Cross-Country Skiing Lessons.
Programs start at age 5 through adult.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Mt. Holiday in Traverse City, MI
About This Destination
Mt. Holiday is a small nonprofit ski hill in the Traverse City area. Ski, snowboard, snow tube, zipline, hike or bike at this location.
Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Holiday
12 runs with a vertical rise of 180 ft
30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced runs
Lesson Details
Our Ski and Snowboard lessons are 1.5 hours and include your lift ticket for the day. Rentals are not included. Reservations are recommended.
$50 for one person
$20 for each additional person
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort in Boyne Falls, MI
About This Destination
Located in Boyne Falls, Michigan, Boyne Mountain Resort has been a favorite Midwest destination since 1948.
Boyne Mountain offers 60 runs on 415 skiable acres, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire snow biking, Michigan’s largest indoor waterpark, The Spa at Boyne Mountain, Zipline Adventures, two golf courses, disc golf, lift-serviced mountain biking, beach activities, kids programs, lodging, meeting and wedding facilities, and real estate.
Snowboard or Ski at Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
415 skiable acres, 500 feet of vertical and some of the longest runs in Michigan.
60 trails, 12 lifts.
29% beginner, 41% intermediate, 30% expert runs
140 inches snowfall, average
90% snowmaking
Lesson Details
Offers kids ski lessons and camps for kids.
Lodging Available
Snowboarding & Skiing - Northern Lower Peninsula
Skiing at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, MI
About This Destination
Shanty Creek Resorts n Bellaire, Michigan is a four-season destination resort spanning nearly 5,000 acres across three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss and Cedar River, each with lodging, dining, golf, and downhill skiing and cross country trails.
Schuss Mountain ski resort and Summit Mountain’s two-mountain experience provides 53 downhill slopes, five terrain parks, 30km of cross country trails, and a multi-lane alpine tubing park located at one one of the best ski resorts in Michigan.
Snowboard or Ski at Shanty Creek Resort
Combining variety, terrain, and well-maintained conditions with friendly guest service and everyday low rates create a spectacular Shanty Creek winter getaway.
Add alpine tubing, 28km of cross country trails, and a host of family-friendly winter activities, you'll find Schuss Mountain at Shanty Creek Resort simply delivers A Better Value.
Schuss Mountain delivers some of the midwest’s best ski terrain—from long, gentle corduroy groomed runs to steep GS racing slopes, and plenty of beautiful hardwood glades (Pro Tip: Head to the Red Lift). Also home to the award-winning Monster Park.
Lift ticket rates vary—by day, by age, and by type.
Sundays at Schuss are special. Starting Dec 6, we encourage you and your friends and family to spend some quality time on the slopes*. From noon to close you get a full-access lift ticket, rental equipment, and a station-by-station lesson for just $35.
After church or after brunch, head to Schuss Mountain.
Lesson Details
With industry-respected leadership from Michigan Snowsports Industry president Steve Kershner and Michigan Ski Coach Hall of Fame member Rick Vantongeren, our certified PSIA and AASI instructors provide individual and group lessons for all abilities in all disciplines.
Choose from Private Lessons, Group Lessons, and specially-designed programs for children ages 5-12. For beginners to advanced, including race clinics and cross-country skiing.
After a quick ride on the SkiBra, Schuss Mountain’s Super Kids beginner area delivers a safe and fun learning environment, while Shanty Creek Resort's “terrain-based teaching” allow skiers to progress with confidence.
Lower Michigan Ski Resorts & Ski Hills
Snowboarding & Skiing - West MI
Skiing at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area in Belmont, MI
About This Destination
Cannonsburg Ski Area, established in 1965, offers outdoor activities and events all year round and is loocated15 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids, MI.
During the winter season, Cannonsburg offers skiing, snowboarding, multiple terrain parks, fat biking, and the largest tubing facility in the state.
Snowboard or Ski at Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area
Cannonsburg features 9 lifts and 21 runs from beginner to advanced, including 3 chair lifts, 4 rope tows and two Magic Carpets.
Lesson Details
Weekend learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level, running on both days of the weekend. Specifically designed to help those aged 5-12 years old learn, progress, and feel more confident on the hill.
Snowboarding & Skiing - West MI
Skiing at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven, MI
About This Destination
We are The “local ski hill” located on the shores of Lake Michigan. Our focus is on community, friends and family… a place where parents always ski FREE!!!
Snowboard or Ski at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl
7 acres of area open for skiing and snowboarding
6 slopes with adjoining hills
5 rope tows
All slopes lit for night skiing
Snowmaking
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Group and private lessons for ages 5+. Special Little Shredders class for ages 4 - 6.
Please bring waterproof gloves or mittens, glove protectors (optional), warm waterproof jacket, waterproof snow pants. Helmets are required and are available for use during lessons free of cost if you do not own one. Rental equipment available.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside
Skiing at Mt. Brighton in Brighton, MI
About This Destination
Since 1960, Mt. Brighton Ski Area in Southeast Michigan has been an uplifting family winter destination on the Midwest snow sports scene. Skiers and riders from Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Northwest Ohio can easily access 25 trails and five lifts covering 130 acres.
Snowboard or Ski at Mt. Brighton
130 acres terrain, 230 ft vertical rise, 24 trails, 5 chair lifts, 7 surface lifts,
30% beginner, 40% intermediate, 30% advanced/expert
100% snowmaking
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private and small group lessons available
All abilities, ages 3+. Parent must attend with children ages 3 - 6.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside
Skiing at Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort in Holly, MI
About This Destination
Nestled in Groveland Township near Holly, Michigan, there's no other ski area quite like Mt. Holly. The Resort first opened its doors in December of 1956 and boasted Southeastern Michigan's first ski area to include snowmaking in its master plan.
Snowboard or Ski at Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort
350 vertical feet of skiing and riding
100 skiable acres spread over 16 trails
Night skiing is also available
13 lifts (7 chairlifts and 6 surface lifts, including a high-speed chair - 1 carpet & rope on the bunny trail)
100% snowmaking coverage
30% Beginner, 50% intermediate, 20% advanced
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons available for all ages. Price does not include rentals.
Kinderspark Ski lessons for beginner skiers ages 5-10 on Saturdays in January & February
Snowboarding & Skiing - Eastside
Skiing at Pine Knob in Clarkston, MI
About This Destination
Located in Oakland County between Detroit and Flint, Pine Knob is your destination ski resort in Southeast Michigan. Whether you are a beginner or expert, family or individual, we are the place for you to enjoy the slopes this season!
Snowboard or Ski at Pine Knob
80 acres of skiable terrain
17 runs: 20% beginner, 20% intermediate, 40% advanced, 20% expert
3 terrain parks
13 lifts: 6 chairlifts, 4 tow ropes, 3 wonder carpets
Groomed trails, 100% snowmaking
Rentals available
Lesson Details
We teach alpine and telemark skiing and snowboarding for all ages and all abilities.
Private, semi-private and group lessons
Kinderspark lessons for ages 5 - 10
Moms, Pops and Tots for preschoolers and a caregiver
Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan
Skiing at Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles, MI
About This Destination
When the temperature drops, head to the historic Timber Ridge Ski Area, Southwest Michigan’s oldest ski hill. We’re a popular destination for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and other snow sports in the Gobles, MI area.
Snowboard or Ski at Timber Ridge Ski Area
44 skiable acres
16 runs: 44% beginner, 38% intermediate, 19% expert
10 lifts: 2 double, 1 triple, 1 quad, 6 rope tows
2 terrain parks
50 acres of night skiing
100% snowmaking
Lesson Details
Private and group lessons for all ages
Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan
Skiing at Snow Snake Ski & Golf in Harrison, MI
About This Destination
Snow Snake is a year-round outdoor activity center featuring golf and ziplines in the summer and snow sports in the winter (downhill skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.)
Snowboard or Ski at Snow Snake Ski & Golf
Best for beginner and intermediate skiers.
43 acres park includes tow ropes, a magic carpet and a chairlift, serving 10 runs.
Terrain park
Rental equipment available.
Snowmaking
Lesson Details
Group, private, and semi-private lessons offered for ages 7 and above.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan
Skiing at Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego, MI
About This Destination
Bittersweet Ski Resort is a resort and recreational facility in Otsego, MI. The resort contains 350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows. The indoor lodge is where you'll find the restaurant, bar, and the full service ski shop.
To ensure you feel safe when you are visiting with us, we have certified Ski Patrol fully staffed at all times ready to help at the drop of a snowflake. If you would like to improve your skills while on the hill, we offer private, semi-private, and group lessons through our onsite ski school, where all lessons are taught by certified ski instructors.
There's always fun to be had at Bittersweet Ski Resort, whether it's a casual day on the hill, or a competitive day where we host a series of races. We also host events for skiers and snowboarders of all ages!
Come on out to Bittersweet and enjoy the snow with us!
Snowboard or Ski at Bittersweet Ski Resort
350 vertical feet, 20 runs, 7 chairs lifts, 2 wonder carpets, and 2 rope tows.
Lesson Details
The Bittersweet Ski School offers private, semi-private, and group lessons for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels. Our certified instructors will help you build your skills so you can enjoy our slopes with confidence.
Snowboarding & Skiing - Central Lower Michigan
Skiing at Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area in Jones, MI
About This Destination
Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is located in the southwest Michigan near a town called Jones. We have 11 runs of varied terrain, serviced by two quad chairlifts, one triple chairlift and a separate learning area with surface tows.
Snowboard or Ski at Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area
225′ Vertical Feet
11 Runs, Lighted for Night Skiing
7 lifts: 2 quad chairs, 1 triple chair, 4 rope tows
Terrain Park
100% Snow Making
Rentals available
Lesson Details
Private, semi-private and group lessons available
Valley Kids for ages 4 - 12 (skiing) and 7-12 (snowboarding)
Discover Michigan – Learn to Ski Program for age 10 and older for snowboarding and 7 and older for skiing
