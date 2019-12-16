Things you can do Any Winter Day in Grand Rapids

Winter can be packed full of things to do with school activities and holiday events, but it doesn’t mean we don’t get bored some days. If you’re wondering what to do with your kids on these long cold days, look no further! We have ideas for every day this winter.

With our Event Calendar you can wake up, open your phone and find something fun to do before you even get out of bed. Our calendar is packed full of daily events for your kids.

With Christmas in the mix I’m always looking for something to entertain the kids but not break the bank. If you’re on the hunt for budget-friendly ideas, be sure to check out our list of free and inexpensive winter activity ideas to keep you busy without spending a fortune.

If you’re like me and off of work for awhile around the holidays, you’ll want to read all about what activities are available over winter break so you don’t get a case of cabin fever!