Our List of Michigan-Inspired Baby Names

If you’re expecting and want some Michigan-centric baby name inspiration, here’s your list of baby names. (In no particular order.)

Edsel (Ford). Okay, so this one is a no brainer. With throwback names being all the rage right now, you can be on trend while also giving a silent nod to the famed Ford Company president and important Detroit art benefactor. Totally vintage. Totally better than Ethel.

Ford. This one scores you double points for Michigan madness. Because in addition to the invention of the automobile by that Ford, we’re also home to the 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford.

Vernor. I think that maybe this is the most iconic Michigan name you can give your child. And Vern’s a cool nickname! Who’s game? If you have a thing for the best ginger ale in America, created right here in Detroit, you may be a good candidate.

Stevie (Wonder). Only smooth-singing musical savants need apply. Or if you think your kid may become a hardcore humanitarian.

Aretha. The name Aretha packs a powerful punch, yet still maintains a distinct air of femininity. It’s the kind of girl all girls dream of being.

Detroit. Just do it.

Chevelle. For parents who have a burning nostalgia for four on the floor.

Izzo. I love the nicknames Ozzy and Izzy. Go Green. Go White. Go with Izzo!

(Bob) Seger. Old Time Detroit N Roll rock in its hay day. Timeless. Iconic.

(Lewis) Cass. Cass sounds like a hard core name, if you ask me. And also could swing to the preppy side. Cass covers all the bases!

Frederik. The shoes of Frederik Meijer are big ones to fill, with his Meijer store dynasty, incredible philanthropy, and world-class Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park that is an amazing gift to West Michigan.

Sparky. This name is waiting for the right Detroit Tigers diehard fan. Is it you?

Gordie (Howe). And here’s one for the Red Wings fans out there. There can be only one Mr. Hockey, but there is no limit to admirers honoring him by giving this name to their kids.

(Barry) Gordy. If you don’t like Gordie with an ie, how about with a y? A definite nod to the iconic sounds of Motown.

Smokey (Robinson). Another Motown great, Smokey’s career was built on his great songwriting skills.

Malcolm (X). Did you know that this famed civil rights leader was raised in Lansing? Neither did I! Spread this tidbit of knowledge by naming your child Malcolm and telling everyone why.

Sojourner (Truth). Sojourner is just a beautiful name and she did beautiful things with her life fighting in the abolitionist movement. And she lived in Battle Creek.