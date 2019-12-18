What Are You Doing This Christmas Eve?
There is just something magical about Christmas Eve – the stillness, the quiet, the anticipation. But it can be hard to find ways to fill your day until the festivities begin, especially when kids are ramped up about the big day!
We have compiled a list of things to do on Christmas Eve as well as where you can find family-friendly Christmas Eve services.
Christmas Eve Events in Grand Rapids
If you need to keep your kids busy on Christmas Eve, we can help you find the perfect way to spend your day. Whether it’s squeezing in a last-minute picture with Santa or seeing some lights, you can add some sights and sounds of the season to your day.
Tuesday December 24, 2019
Former Breton Village Train on display at Ford Museum
Date: 12/24
Location: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum – 303 Pearl ST NW
Grand Rapids
The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is excited to host the train formerly shown Breton Village Mall again this holiday season. The train was acquired last year. This year we've added to the train and modified it to fit in our feature exhibit space. During Christmas Break (December 23, 2019 [...]
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Holiday Photos with Santa at Woodland Mall
Date: 12/24
Location: Woodland Mall – 3195 28th St SE
Kentwood
Capture your Holiday Memories at Woodland Mall Visit Santa in Center Court November 9th - December 24th No reservations required! Visiting Santa is always free. Photo packages are available and prices range from $29.99 - $49.99. Shorten your wait time by purchasing a FastPass to Santa. Just pre-purchase your photo [...]
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Date: 12/24
Location: Frederik Meijer Gardens for Families – 1000 East Beltline NE
Grand Rapids
Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays. Ring in the season with our most beloved winter exhibition. Honoring holiday cultures around the [...]
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Photos with Santa at Rivertown Crossings
Date: 12/24
Location: RiverTown Crossings Mall – 3700 Rivertown Parkway
Grandville
Post-worthy pics with Santa! ‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season in Grandville, MI, look no further—we’re offering photos with Santa at RiverTown Crossings! Packages & Pricing Package A – Digital and Print for $44.99 Digital Files (up to 3 [...]
Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
GiftWorks! Make It, Take It, Gift It!
Date: 12/24
Location: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – 11 Sheldon Ave NE
Grand Rapids
Experience the joy of giving at GRCM! At GiftWorks, kids can create, wrap and share a handmade gift with someone special. GiftWorks features a new handmade gift each week and is free with museum admission. Offered daily during the holiday season.
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Santa's Wonderland
Date: 12/24
Location: Cabela’s Grandville – 3000 44th SW
Grandville
FREE photo with Santa! *Free 4x6 studio quality photo in-store! Other photo packages and Christmas cards available for purchase. A Bass Pass is required and provides a time slot to see Santa, allowing you to explore Santa's Wonderland® or shop the store while waiting in a virtual line. Bass Passes [...]
Time: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
2nd Annual Christmas Eve Storytime
Date: 12/24
Location: Schulers Books and Music- 28th Street – 2660 28th Street SE
Grand Rapids
We've made our lists, decorated the tree, and finished almost all of the shopping. Come and settle in with your family for our 2nd annual Christmas Eve storytime. Following the reading there will be some caroling and we will make Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses!
Time: 11:00 am
SOLD OUT! Christmas Experience at Deer Tracks Junction!
Date: 12/24
Location: Deer Tracks Junction, LLC – 7850 14 Mile Rd.
Cedar Springs
THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT! Santa will be at Deer Tracks Junction – FOR TOUR GUESTS ONLY – every weekend starting the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, with special times available the week before Christmas. See below for exact times and dates. Bring your camera to take pictures with Santa, [...]
Time: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Christmas Lite Show
Date: 12/24
Location: Fifth Third Ballpark – 4500 West River Drive
Comstock Park
West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive-thru light show, is now celebrating it’s 22nd year, of entertaining people of all ages. The event is located at Fifth Third Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, exit 91, off US 131. Enjoy nearly two miles, over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, [...]
Time: 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Hughes Musical Christmas Light Show
Date: 12/24
Location: Hughes Musical Christmas Show – 10679 Deer Ridge Ct
Zeeland
Christmas light display synchronized to music. Show runs from Dec 1st to Dec 31st every year.
Time: 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Algoma Baptist Church Live Nativity
Date: 12/24
Location: Algoma Baptist Church – 10515 Grange Ave. NE
Rockford
You are invited to an outdoor retelling of the birth of Christ story with live actors. There are live animals to pet for the kids. Enjoy some refreshments indoors. Each performance at 6, 6:30 and 7 pm lasts about 15 minutes. Everything is free!
Time: 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Family-Friendly Church Services
Many area churches have family-friendly service times on Christmas Eve. Whether yours are little or big, there is a service for you to experience with your kids – before they hurry to bed to await the (early) morning!
Tuesday December 24, 2019
Resurrection Life Christmas Eve Services
Location: Resurrection Life Church – 5100 Ivanrest Ave SW Grandville
Let’s celebrate the peace, hope, and joy of the birth of Christ. Dan Seaborn will be speaking and children’s ministry for ages 3 and under will be available. Invite your family and friends! • Tuesday, December 24 / 3 & 5 pm / Worship Center
Time: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Basilica of St. Adalbert Christmas Eve Mass
Location: Basilica of St. Adalbert – 654 Davis NW Grand Rapids
Join us for our children's Christmas Eve Mass. Find more local Christmas Eve Masses here.
Time: 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Holy Redeemer Parish Christmas Eve Masses
Location: Holy Redeemer Parish – 2700 Baldwin St. Jenison
Join us for Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Find more local Christmas Eve Masses here.
Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Immaculate Heart of Mary Christmas Eve Mass
Location: Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church – 1935 Plymouth Ave SE Grand Rapids
Join us for our children's Christmas Eve Mass Find more local Christmas Eve Masses here.
Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cathedral of St. Andrew Christmas Eve Mass
Location: Cathedral of St. Andrew – 301 Sheldon Ave SE Grand Rapids
Join us for our children's Christmas Eve Mass beginning at 4:30 p.m. Find more local Christmas Eve Masses here.
Time: 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Christmas Eve Live Nativity and Candlelight Service
Location: Grand Rapids First – 2100 44th St SW Wyoming
Christmas Eve at Grand Rapids First – Your New Holiday Tradition! A Christmas Eve event for the whole family! Invite your family and friends for an amazing musical celebration and beautiful candlelight service at 6:00 pm on Christmas Eve. Deaf Interpretation provided. Christmas Eve Live Nativity Come early or stay [...]
Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saint Mary's Catholic Church Christmas Eve Mass
Location: Saint Mary’s Catholic Church – 423 First Street N.W. Grand Rapids
Join us for carols, readings, and Christmas Eve Mass Find more local Christmas Eve Masses here.
Time: 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Aldersgate Outdoor Children’s Live Nativity and Indoor Candlelight Service
Location: Aldersgate United Methodist Church – 4301 Ambrose, NE Grand Rapids
Come join us on Christmas Eve for a free Outdoor Children’s Live Nativity performance, light refreshments, and a candlelight service. Festivities begin at 6pm with children re-enacting the story of Jesus’ birth and singing Christmas carols. Children of all ages are welcome to participate in the live nativity but must [...]
Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Prelude Concert and Midnight Mass
Location: Cathedral of St. Andrew – 301 Sheldon Ave SE Grand Rapids
Join us for the prelude of carols, strings, and brass before Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. The concert and Mass will also be aired live on FOX 17 and on the Diocese of Grand Rapids Facebook page, beginning at 11 p.m. Mass will be re-aired on FOX 17 at 4:30 [...]
Time: 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
