Tuesday December 24, 2019

Date: 12/24

Location: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum – 303 Pearl ST NW

Grand Rapids

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is excited to host the train formerly shown Breton Village Mall again this holiday season. The train was acquired last year. This year we've added to the train and modified it to fit in our feature exhibit space. During Christmas Break (December 23, 2019 [...]

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Woodland Mall – 3195 28th St SE

Kentwood

Capture your Holiday Memories at Woodland Mall Visit Santa in Center Court November 9th - December 24th No reservations required! Visiting Santa is always free. Photo packages are available and prices range from $29.99 - $49.99. Shorten your wait time by purchasing a FastPass to Santa. Just pre-purchase your photo [...]

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Frederik Meijer Gardens for Families – 1000 East Beltline NE

Grand Rapids

Excitement surrounds this time of year as the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition brings the glow of over 300,000 colorful lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and 46 international trees and displays. Ring in the season with our most beloved winter exhibition. Honoring holiday cultures around the [...]

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: RiverTown Crossings Mall – 3700 Rivertown Parkway

Grandville

Post-worthy pics with Santa! ‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season in Grandville, MI, look no further—we’re offering photos with Santa at RiverTown Crossings! Packages & Pricing Package A – Digital and Print for $44.99 Digital Files (up to 3 [...]

Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum – 11 Sheldon Ave NE

Grand Rapids

Experience the joy of giving at GRCM! At GiftWorks, kids can create, wrap and share a handmade gift with someone special. GiftWorks features a new handmade gift each week and is free with museum admission. Offered daily during the holiday season.

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Cabela’s Grandville – 3000 44th SW

Grandville

FREE photo with Santa! *Free 4x6 studio quality photo in-store! Other photo packages and Christmas cards available for purchase. A Bass Pass is required and provides a time slot to see Santa, allowing you to explore Santa's Wonderland® or shop the store while waiting in a virtual line. Bass Passes [...]

Time: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Schulers Books and Music- 28th Street – 2660 28th Street SE

Grand Rapids

We've made our lists, decorated the tree, and finished almost all of the shopping. Come and settle in with your family for our 2nd annual Christmas Eve storytime. Following the reading there will be some caroling and we will make Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses!

Time: 11:00 am

Date: 12/24

Location: Deer Tracks Junction, LLC – 7850 14 Mile Rd.

Cedar Springs

THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT! Santa will be at Deer Tracks Junction – FOR TOUR GUESTS ONLY – every weekend starting the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, with special times available the week before Christmas. See below for exact times and dates. Bring your camera to take pictures with Santa, [...]

Time: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Fifth Third Ballpark – 4500 West River Drive

Comstock Park

West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive-thru light show, is now celebrating it’s 22nd year, of entertaining people of all ages. The event is located at Fifth Third Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, exit 91, off US 131. Enjoy nearly two miles, over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, [...]

Time: 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Hughes Musical Christmas Show – 10679 Deer Ridge Ct

Zeeland

Christmas light display synchronized to music. Show runs from Dec 1st to Dec 31st every year.

Time: 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Date: 12/24

Location: Algoma Baptist Church – 10515 Grange Ave. NE

Rockford

You are invited to an outdoor retelling of the birth of Christ story with live actors. There are live animals to pet for the kids. Enjoy some refreshments indoors. Each performance at 6, 6:30 and 7 pm lasts about 15 minutes. Everything is free!

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm