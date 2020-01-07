Spending One-on-One Time With Your Favorite Kid is Golden
Take a break from the usual school-to-do list and head out on a memorable mother-son or daddy-daughter date. Kids eagerly anticipate a special night with just mom or dad and finding one with a special theme or dress up option just sweetens the deal. My girls are regularly asking to spend time together with just me, and when we do it, they are over the moon.
These special nights don’t just happen at schools – many organizations host them throughout West Michigan.
We’ve got a fantastic roundup of events going on in and around Grand Rapids for you and your school-aged child. If you know of an event we didn’t list, please leave us a comment below.
Daddy Daughter Dances & Mother Son Events
Saturday January 18, 2020
Sports Night Out
East Grand Rapids High School – 2211 Lake Drive East Grand Rapids at 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
This evening for you and your elementary school-aged person will be a fun filled evening of games and challenges, open swim, a keepsake photo booth, and more. Sign up by |read more… Sports Night Out
Friday February 7, 2020
Daddy Daughter Dance
Holland Civic Center – 150 W. 8th St. Holland at 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
It's that time of year again! Join the City of Holland Parks & Recreation Department for the Annual Daddy Daughter Dance! The dance will be held on Friday, February 7 |read more… Daddy Daughter Dance
Saturday February 8, 2020
Wyoming Daddy Daughter Dance
Wyoming Senior Center – 2380 DeHoop SW Wyoming at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come out for a night to remember with your special girl! Girls, bring your favorite adult date (dad, grandpa, uncle, or special friend). The evening will include dancing, games and |read more… Wyoming Daddy Daughter Dance
Saturday February 22, 2020
Family Luau Dance
KDL Kentwood Library Branch – 4950 Breton SE Grand Rapids at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The City of Kentwood is hosting a fun FAMILY DANCE! Kids are invited to bring their dads, moms, or other relatives to this Hawaiian Luau themed Family Dance featuring refreshments, |read more… Family Luau Dance
Friday March 6, 2020
Mommy & Me Super Hero Night
Renew Mama Studio – 5161 Northland Dr NE Grand Rapids at 6:15 pm - 7:45 pm
Mom and Kids Super Hero Yoga Night! Discover your inner super hero! A night of fun with super hero yoga poses and designing super hero masks, crafts, and more for |read more… Mommy & Me Super Hero Night
Saturday March 21, 2020
Mother & Son Indoor Laser Tag
Wyoming Senior Center – 2380 DeHoop SW Wyoming at 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mom's, spend an exciting evening with your son playing indoor laser tag! This event will include several rounds of laser tag, pizza and pop and other fun games! This event |read more… Mother & Son Indoor Laser Tag
