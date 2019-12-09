2019-20 Christmas & Winter Break Activity Guide

“Mom, how many days until Christmas break?”

If your house is like mine, you’ve been questioned for weeks about when the holiday break starts. Between school concerts, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings, it won’t be long until winter break is here!

Winter Break in West Michigan Starts Dec 20 or 23, 2019

Some schools are starting break with either a half day or full day off on Friday, December 20, while other districts are starting break on Monday, December 23. Most schools are resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.

So what will you do with your two weeks of winter break? Our city is packed with a wide range of activities happening throughout the break, so be sure to check them out and ensure fun for everyone in the family!

Use our guide to help plan your days and make Winter Break 2019 the most memorable one your kids have seen yet!

