2019-20 Christmas & Winter Break Activity Guide

Mom, how many days until Christmas break?

If your house is like mine, you’ve been questioned for weeks about when the holiday break starts. Between school concerts, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings, it won’t be long until winter break is here!

Winter Break in West Michigan Starts Dec 20 or 23, 2019

Some schools are starting break with either a half day or full day off on Friday, December 20, while other districts are starting break on Monday, December 23. Most schools are resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.

winter snowballs things to do winter break

So what will you do with your two weeks of winter break? Our city is packed with a wide range of activities happening throughout the break, so be sure to check them out and ensure fun for everyone in the family!

Use our guide to help plan your days and make Winter Break 2019 the most memorable one your kids have seen yet!

Get Creative at The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner

This award-winning studio offers good clean fun for the whole family! All ages are welcome and no experience is necessary. Don’t worry if you’re “not creative…” Their helpful staff will help anyone feel like an artist!

Visit during Open Studio hours over winter break for an impromptu creative day out to paint pottery (no reservation necessary, seating is FCFS). The studio opens at 11am (1pm on Sundays), but check their holiday hours before you head over.

Register your crafty kids for one of their popular Kids Night Out or Camp Mud Potter’s Wheel classes for ages 7-15. Details and online registration are available at www.themudroom.us/events. But don’t wait long, these classes sell out!

Need a night out for yourself? The Mud Room can help with that, too! Sign up for a Potter’s Wheel class for adults, or schedule a night out with your mom friends to make your own Wood Signs.

The Mud Room first opened its doors in Ada in 1996 and soon became a popular destination for those looking to get creative in West Michigan. The studio is now conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner and welcomes all ages for parties, workshops and even more of the creative fun our readers have enjoyed for the past 23+ years!

“Thank you for making my daughter’s birthday special. The girls had a lot of fun and the girl who ran the party was very knowledgeable and patient. She made sure that each of the girl’s pottery turned out. My daughter and I love The Mud Room and once every couple of months like to go there for a mother daughter day!”

Angie M.

1971 E. Beltline Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-259-7269 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOKINSTAGRAM

Embrace the Holiday Season With These Christmas Events

Holiday events still left on your bucket list? Sneak in some of these festive activities over winter break. 

If your family loves the magic of the snow and twinkling lights this time of year, grab some hot chocolate, a few blankets, and take a ride around town checking out the Christmas light displays throughout your neighborhood. The GRKIDS Holiday Lights Tour lists houses with some pretty amazing light displays, all recommended by our readers.

Or, you can see over a million lights twinkling while riding on the Memory Lane Train through the Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ball Park.

Safaris and Christmas? Together? Why yes, at the Christmas Experience at Deer Tracks Junction. Not only will you find Santa, but visitors can take a Wildlife Safari tour with the Grinch! Or visit the Critter Barn’s Live Nativity where families can get a glimpse of the magic of the first Christmas.

Stop in to Frederik Meijer Gardens and enjoy the Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World where you will find dozens of internationally decorated trees and can explore the railway garden exhibition, a seasonal favorite in many households.

BattleGR Tactical Games

Bring on the Competition at BattleGR

At BattleGR our main goal is to help you create memories you won’t soon forget. We do this through tactical laser tag. We offer tons of different scenario based laser tag games, so you feel like you are in the middle of the action.

We are perfect for getting the kids off the couch and moving. Each game you have to work as a team to complete the mission! We have special events every month that you can check out @ www.battlegr.com/location. We do recommend a reservation as space is limited. You can also call us to make a reservation or ask questions.

4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Suite E | Grand Rapids MI 49534| 616-345-0698
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

BattleGR Tactical Games
R-Athletics

R-Athletics is Grand Rapids’ Premier Gymnastics, Ninja Zone, Cheer and Rush Facility!

R Athletics

R-Athletics offers programs for athletes ages 2 through 18 years of age, including National Champions earning college scholarships. Your child will love the variety of classes and physical activities.

Special Events:

  • Date Night Drop Off – 1st and 3rd Saturday 6:00-10:00 PM
  • Fun Friday – 2nd and 4th Friday 6:45-8:45 PM
  • Lunch and Learn – Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • Open Gym Monday – Thursday 2:00-3:00 PM and Saturday 1:00-2:00 PM

Holiday Events including Turkey Trot, Black Friday, Drop/Shop, Holiday FUN!

Check out our website for all special events.

Call to schedule a FREE trial class!

2845 Thornhills Avenue SE | Grand Rapids MI 49546| 616-957-4900
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

R-Athletics

Take Them Outdoors!

Michigan winters can be blustery and cold, but they are also beautiful. Soak up the beauty of the season with a Snowshoe Hike at Blandford Nature Center.

If your family likes a little more action outdoors, grab a sled and spend the day flying down hills. Our Winter Outdoor Play Guide has a list of local sledding hills around Grand Rapids.

Air Zoo

Fly high at the Air Zoo!

This Holiday break combat the cabin fever, get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days!

December 26-27 and January 2-3, 11am- 3pm, there will be FREE special activities for the family included with admission: •

  • Themed crafts and games
  • Special Guest Visitors
  • Interactive demonstrations

Want to celebrate the beginning of 2020 but can’t stay up until midnight? Celebrate New Year’s Eve early on Dec. 31st with a Countdown to Noon balloon drop, face painting and take-home party hats and noise makers. The fun starts at 11 am and goes until 3 pm and is free with admission. Check airzoo.org for more info!

6151 Portage Road | Portage, MI 49002| 269-382-6555
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Air Zoo

Baby It’s Cold Outside, So Let’s Play Indoors!

If the cold weather has you rethinking life in the Midwest, there are still plenty of options to have fun AND stay warm over Christmas Break. Stop in at Gymco or Horizon Kids Complex during their open gym hours and take advantage of one of the many open gym options available over Winter Break. Or let them bounce and play the day away with indoor jungle gyms and inflatables at Jester’s Court.

Check out BattleGR for laser tag and other tactical games. Check out laser tag (and maybe even some go-kart riding and ninja courses) at Craig’s Cruisers. Or step into virtual reality with VR games, parties, and more at Amped Reality.

Need some time to re-center yourself and your family after this busy holiday season? Sign up for Family Yoga at Renew Mama and have your family practice yoga poses, play games and reconnect.

If you are longing for the 80 degree days of summer already, grab your bathing suit and spend the day splashing around at Holland Aquatic Center, where kids can go down a 150 foot water slide and re-live some of the joys of summer. Or drop by the Kroc Center for more indoor water fun!

Jester's Court

Bounce and jump at Jester’s Court!

Jester’s Court is West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center, where the affordable cost of admission gets you unlimited play time. A place where kids can play and parents can relax!

Our facility features action-packed fun for kids 12 years and younger (during open play), special family nights, and all ages (during private parties). We offer open play 6 days a week as well as BIRTHDAY PARTIES, PRIVATE PARTIES, FUNDRAISERS and FIELD TRIPS.

Featuring a huge enclosed jungle gym, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, jumps, interactive games and more that will keep your kids happy, healthy, and active. Please check Facebook for our winter hours.

3707 Northridge Dr NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-784-5437
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Jester's Court
MVP Athletic Clubs

Get out of the cold and get moving at MVP Athletic Clubs

MVP Athletic Clubs offer a variety of programs and activities to keep your kids active all winter long. From holiday day camps, to fun-filled Kid’s Night Out programs on Friday evenings,to year-round swim and tennis lessons, MVP has what your family needs to stay active and have fun all throughout the year!

4035 Burton St. SE | Grand Rapids 49546| 616-254-8800
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

MVP Athletic Clubs

Sit Back and Enjoy The Show!

Start a new holiday tradition with the Grand Rapids Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker!

Spend the afternoon at your local movie theater taking in a family film. And, if you have someone in your family with special needs, check out a Sensory-Friendly Movie at Celebration Cinema, allowing everyone to enjoy the fun.

Need a few laughs after a busy holiday season? Check out River City Improv for a night of laughter and entertainment. And even better, they aim to keep comedy non offensive, perfect for a family outing.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Play and Explore at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

This holiday season, visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for Snowflake Break for family fun including making themed crafts, playing games and exploring the museum! Snowflake Break is included with your ticket purchase. Additionally, see historic Grand Rapids built from LEGO bricks, complete with operating trams, showcasing Grand Rapids during the early 20th century.

Take pictures with the Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train, see 15 historic Santas from around the world and find 12 elves hidden throughout the museum. Visit the GRPM’s Planetarium to see Let it Snow, featuring festive classics with a stunning finale by the Trans Siberian Orchestra.

272 Pearl St. NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-929-1700
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Grand Rapids Public Museum
Holland Community Aquatic Center

Have Fun in the Water at Holland Community Aquatic Center

Visit the Holland Community Aquatic Center for some fun in the water this holiday season! Try the Aqua Track, take the Zipline into the pool or ride the 150 foot water slide! Little ones can enjoy the Splash Zone that includes tumble buckets, a tire swing and lemon drops.

December 23, 26-27, 30-31 & January 2-3 bring the whole family for extended Family Splash Hours! All features will be out from 12:00-4:00pm & 6:00-8:30pm each day.

Call ahead or check the website for specific pricing. Age and height requirements apply to some features.

550 Maple Ave | Holland, MI 49423 | 616-393-7595
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Holland Community Aquatic Center

Learning Doesn’t Have To Stop During Break

There are lots of great ways to keep your kids learning while still having fun. 

Start with a trip to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and stop in for one of their Curiosity Labs where kids can enjoy science through a variety of hands-on activities.

Looking for some budget-friendly activities over break? You can enjoy fun activities like GiftWorks (make it, take it, gift it!) at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Or take a Snowflake Break at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, including family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture.

The Mud Room’s Camp Mud will teach your aspiring artist how to use a spinning Potter’s Wheel.

 

Amped Reality

Experience Virtual Reality at Amped Reality

AMPED REALITY offers over 40 Virtual Reality experiences so the entire family can have fun! Kids can stay active and build relationships with multi-player games!

Younger kids can be inside a DISNEY movie or play Angry Birds or Fruit Ninja. Older kids can be inside MINECRAFT or swing like Spider-man! Older people can play Beat Saber, complete spy missions (like a virtual escape room), Explore with Google Earth, or just relax in comfortable chairs!

Memberships offer affordable options for your children and friends to have fun all winter long.

We offer BIRTHDAY PARTIES, CORPORATE EVENTS, STEM EDUCATION, and FUNDRAISERS, too.

2923 28th St. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-608-5508
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Amped Reality
Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Make handmade gifts to share at The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum!

Experience the joy of giving this holiday season with GiftWorks at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Offered daily during the holidays, GiftWorks features a new handmade craft each week for kids to create, wrap and share with someone special.

GiftWorks is free with museum admission and offered daily from November 24 – December 30. Check website for details and times.

  • Dec 17-20 decorate a picture frame
  • Dec 21-22 make a wreath
  • Dec 23-27 decorate a medallion
  • Dec 28-30 design a Shrinky Dink charm

11 Sheldon Avenue NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-235-4726
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Try Something New for Winter Break!

Winter Break is a great time to go somewhere new.

Drive over to the Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville, and let your child learn through sensory play. Or check out the Coopersville Farm Museum, where you can please both the artist and animal lover, including their Christmas Fair with art and craft vendors.

Has it been a while since you’ve spent a day in downtown Grand Rapids? Start with a stop at the Grand Rapids Public Library. Find new reading material for the whole family to enjoy over Christmas break.

Next grab a bite to eat (and give yourself time to explore) at the Downtown Market. Check out 15 Things to Do At the Downtown Market with Kids to make sure you don’t miss a thing during your visit. Finish the day ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the perfect way to end a winter day in GR.

Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers

Fun Memories Start ‘where the Fun Never ends!’ at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s premier destination for family fun this winter, with over 120,000 square feet of indoor recreation! Give the gift of fun this holiday season. Plus, dine in our amazing buffet with offerings that include: full salad bar, pasta, breadsticks, pizza (gluten and dairy free pizza is available upon request), roasted chicken, mac-n-cheese, cookies, ice cream, Pepsi products and more!

Indoor offerings include:

  • Go-Karts
  • Laser Tag
  • Cruiser Coaster
  • Ninja Course
  • Virtual Reality
  • Arcade
  • Bumper Cars
  • Frog Hopper

5730 Clyde Park Ave SW | Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-235-4726
WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

Craig's Cruisers Family Fun Centers

Cheer On Your Favorite Team!

Winter break is a great time to check out a game with your sports enthusiasts. You can find both the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Drive with home games over Christmas break.

And if you are looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, check out the Grand Rapids Griffins New Year’s Eve Celebration PROMO CODE DEAL. Enjoy a special night out, cheering on our Griffins and then stay for an indoor firework display after the game.

DISCOUNT GRIFFINS TICKETS

Griffins-Promo-Code

Winter Break Things to Do – Day by Day

Looking for something to do on a specific day of winter break? Use this calendar of winter break events to find your fun!

2019/2020 Winter Break Big List of Events & Activities

Saturday December 21, 2019

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Sunday December 22, 2019

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Monday December 23, 2019

School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at  10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!!  Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Winter Break Camp: Animal Exploration

Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at  10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center ‭Monday, December 23‬ Animal Exploration Day: Let’s find out where they all go in the winter (Ages: 5-12yo) 10 am – 2 |read more… Winter Break Camp: Animal Exploration

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp (6-10yrs)

Renew Mama Studio – 5161 Northland Dr NE Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp Winter break making you wish for school to start back up again?? Bring your little ones for an afternoon of Winter fun and give yourself a |read more… Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp (6-10yrs)

GRG Holiday Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at  1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym

Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at  1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Tuesday December 24, 2019

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Thursday December 26, 2019

Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp

MVP Athletic Club (Holland) – 650 S. Waverly Road Holland at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Register at the Athletic Club service |read more… Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  10:00 am - 1:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Winter Break Camp: Engineering Day

Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at  10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center ‭Thursday, December 26‬ Engineering Day: Inside and out reusing/recycling natural materials (Ages: 6-14yo) 10 am – 2 pm $10/per day Bring your |read more… Winter Break Camp: Engineering Day

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at  11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

GRG Holiday Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at  1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym

Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at  1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Friday December 27, 2019

Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp

MVP Athletic Club (Holland) – 650 S. Waverly Road Holland at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Register at the Athletic Club service |read more… Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp

Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at  9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  10:00 am - 1:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at  10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!!  Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Winter Break Camp: Winter Survival Day

Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at  10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center ‭Friday, December 27‬ Winter Survival Day: Shelter, fire and food (Ages: 6-14yo) 10 am – 2 pm $10/per day Bring your lunch |read more… Winter Break Camp: Winter Survival Day

Camp Mud Potter's Wheel @ THE MUD ROOM

The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at  10:30 am - 12:00 pm

These creative workshops over Winter Break allow kids to explore the potter’s wheel, glass fusing and more! Ages 7 and up. Class sizes are limited, so sign up early. Camp Mud Potter's Wheel @ THE MUD ROOM

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at  11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Camp Mud Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at  1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

These creative workshops over school breaks allow kids to learn while exploring their creativity! Each student will mold a lump of clay into a bowl, vase or cup on a |read more… Camp Mud Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at  1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Saturday December 28, 2019

Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 11:00 am

Parents and kids can enjoy cookies and cocoa during this family friendly Potter’s Wheel class! Ages: 7 to Adult Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Winter Break Camp: Adventure Race Day

Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at  10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center ‭Saturday, December 28‬ Adventure Race Day: Use a compass to navigate the property in order to find challenges and checkpoints. (Ages: 8-16yo) |read more… Winter Break Camp: Adventure Race Day

Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at  11:15 am - 12:15 pm

Parents and kids can enjoy cookies and cocoa during this family friendly Potter’s Wheel class! Ages: 7 to Adult Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Kids GloGa

The Yoga Zen – 9379 Cherry Valley Ave. Suite A Caledonia at  7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

"GloGa" = Glow in the dark yoga! This is not your typical kid’s yoga class! Children ages 6-12(ish) will experience an age-appropriate yoga practice including breathing instruction, stretching, yoga poses, |read more… Kids GloGa

Sunday December 29, 2019

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Monday December 30, 2019

Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at  10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!!  Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Kids Yoga & Parent Cycle30

Eastown- Wealthy St. – Wealthy St. Grand Rapids at  11:00 am - 11:45 am

Are you looking for a fun reason to get out of the house as winter break continues into its second week? Why not start your New Year's Resolution early and |read more… Kids Yoga & Parent Cycle30

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

GRG Holiday Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at  1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Free Family Movie Day: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Frauenthal Center – 425 W. Western Ave. Muskegon at  3:00 pm

Tickets: FREE, no ticket required The Frauenthal Center will be showing the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet at 3:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019. Video game bad guy Ralph and |read more… Free Family Movie Day: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 1:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kids Night Out @ THE MUD ROOM

The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at  6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

A creative celebration for the New Year! Kids will use unique techniques to create a Snowflake Plate! Ages: 7 and up (drop off class) Kids Night Out @ THE MUD ROOM

New Year's Eve Family Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Family fun roller skating celebrating New Year's Eve $10.00 for kids $5.00 for parents Includes all skate rental Food and Drinks also included New Year's Eve Family Skating

Wednesday January 1, 2020

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Thursday January 2, 2020

Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex

Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at  9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex

Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at  9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at  9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag

MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at  10:00 am - 1:00 pm

AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break

Snowflake Break

Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at  10:00 am - 3:00 pm

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at  11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at  12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

GRG Holiday Open Gym

Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at  1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym

Family Roller Skating

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at  1:30 pm - 4:30 pm

Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating

Holiday Splash Time

Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at  6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time

Check the events calendar for even more fun things to do on winter break!

