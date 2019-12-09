2019-20 Christmas & Winter Break Activity Guide
“Mom, how many days until Christmas break?”
If your house is like mine, you’ve been questioned for weeks about when the holiday break starts. Between school concerts, cookie exchanges, and family gatherings, it won’t be long until winter break is here!
Winter Break in West Michigan Starts Dec 20 or 23, 2019
Some schools are starting break with either a half day or full day off on Friday, December 20, while other districts are starting break on Monday, December 23. Most schools are resume on Monday, January 6, 2020.
So what will you do with your two weeks of winter break? Our city is packed with a wide range of activities happening throughout the break, so be sure to check them out and ensure fun for everyone in the family!
Use our guide to help plan your days and make Winter Break 2019 the most memorable one your kids have seen yet!
Get Creative at The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner
This award-winning studio offers good clean fun for the whole family! All ages are welcome and no experience is necessary. Don’t worry if you’re “not creative…” Their helpful staff will help anyone feel like an artist!
Visit during Open Studio hours over winter break for an impromptu creative day out to paint pottery (no reservation necessary, seating is FCFS). The studio opens at 11am (1pm on Sundays), but check their holiday hours before you head over.
Register your crafty kids for one of their popular Kids Night Out or Camp Mud Potter’s Wheel classes for ages 7-15. Details and online registration are available at www.themudroom.us/events. But don’t wait long, these classes sell out!
Need a night out for yourself? The Mud Room can help with that, too! Sign up for a Potter’s Wheel class for adults, or schedule a night out with your mom friends to make your own Wood Signs.
The Mud Room first opened its doors in Ada in 1996 and soon became a popular destination for those looking to get creative in West Michigan. The studio is now conveniently located at Knapp’s Corner and welcomes all ages for parties, workshops and even more of the creative fun our readers have enjoyed for the past 23+ years!
“Thank you for making my daughter’s birthday special. The girls had a lot of fun and the girl who ran the party was very knowledgeable and patient. She made sure that each of the girl’s pottery turned out. My daughter and I love The Mud Room and once every couple of months like to go there for a mother daughter day!”
1971 E. Beltline Ave NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-259-7269 | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM
Embrace the Holiday Season With These Christmas Events
Holiday events still left on your bucket list? Sneak in some of these festive activities over winter break.
If your family loves the magic of the snow and twinkling lights this time of year, grab some hot chocolate, a few blankets, and take a ride around town checking out the Christmas light displays throughout your neighborhood. The GRKIDS Holiday Lights Tour lists houses with some pretty amazing light displays, all recommended by our readers.
Or, you can see over a million lights twinkling while riding on the Memory Lane Train through the Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ball Park.
Safaris and Christmas? Together? Why yes, at the Christmas Experience at Deer Tracks Junction. Not only will you find Santa, but visitors can take a Wildlife Safari tour with the Grinch! Or visit the Critter Barn’s Live Nativity where families can get a glimpse of the magic of the first Christmas.
Stop in to Frederik Meijer Gardens and enjoy the Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World where you will find dozens of internationally decorated trees and can explore the railway garden exhibition, a seasonal favorite in many households.
Bring on the Competition at BattleGR
At BattleGR our main goal is to help you create memories you won’t soon forget. We do this through tactical laser tag. We offer tons of different scenario based laser tag games, so you feel like you are in the middle of the action.
We are perfect for getting the kids off the couch and moving. Each game you have to work as a team to complete the mission! We have special events every month that you can check out @ www.battlegr.com/location. We do recommend a reservation as space is limited. You can also call us to make a reservation or ask questions.
4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Suite E | Grand Rapids MI 49534| 616-345-0698
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
R-Athletics is Grand Rapids’ Premier Gymnastics, Ninja Zone, Cheer and Rush Facility!
R-Athletics offers programs for athletes ages 2 through 18 years of age, including National Champions earning college scholarships. Your child will love the variety of classes and physical activities.
Special Events:
- Date Night Drop Off – 1st and 3rd Saturday 6:00-10:00 PM
- Fun Friday – 2nd and 4th Friday 6:45-8:45 PM
- Lunch and Learn – Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Open Gym Monday – Thursday 2:00-3:00 PM and Saturday 1:00-2:00 PM
Holiday Events including Turkey Trot, Black Friday, Drop/Shop, Holiday FUN!
Check out our website for all special events.
Call to schedule a FREE trial class!
2845 Thornhills Avenue SE | Grand Rapids MI 49546| 616-957-4900
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Take Them Outdoors!
Michigan winters can be blustery and cold, but they are also beautiful. Soak up the beauty of the season with a Snowshoe Hike at Blandford Nature Center.
If your family likes a little more action outdoors, grab a sled and spend the day flying down hills. Our Winter Outdoor Play Guide has a list of local sledding hills around Grand Rapids.
Fly high at the Air Zoo!
This Holiday break combat the cabin fever, get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days!
December 26-27 and January 2-3, 11am- 3pm, there will be FREE special activities for the family included with admission: •
- Themed crafts and games
- Special Guest Visitors
- Interactive demonstrations
Want to celebrate the beginning of 2020 but can’t stay up until midnight? Celebrate New Year’s Eve early on Dec. 31st with a Countdown to Noon balloon drop, face painting and take-home party hats and noise makers. The fun starts at 11 am and goes until 3 pm and is free with admission. Check airzoo.org for more info!
6151 Portage Road | Portage, MI 49002| 269-382-6555
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Baby It’s Cold Outside, So Let’s Play Indoors!
If the cold weather has you rethinking life in the Midwest, there are still plenty of options to have fun AND stay warm over Christmas Break. Stop in at Gymco or Horizon Kids Complex during their open gym hours and take advantage of one of the many open gym options available over Winter Break. Or let them bounce and play the day away with indoor jungle gyms and inflatables at Jester’s Court.
Check out BattleGR for laser tag and other tactical games. Check out laser tag (and maybe even some go-kart riding and ninja courses) at Craig’s Cruisers. Or step into virtual reality with VR games, parties, and more at Amped Reality.
Need some time to re-center yourself and your family after this busy holiday season? Sign up for Family Yoga at Renew Mama and have your family practice yoga poses, play games and reconnect.
If you are longing for the 80 degree days of summer already, grab your bathing suit and spend the day splashing around at Holland Aquatic Center, where kids can go down a 150 foot water slide and re-live some of the joys of summer. Or drop by the Kroc Center for more indoor water fun!
Bounce and jump at Jester’s Court!
Jester’s Court is West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center, where the affordable cost of admission gets you unlimited play time. A place where kids can play and parents can relax!
Our facility features action-packed fun for kids 12 years and younger (during open play), special family nights, and all ages (during private parties). We offer open play 6 days a week as well as BIRTHDAY PARTIES, PRIVATE PARTIES, FUNDRAISERS and FIELD TRIPS.
Featuring a huge enclosed jungle gym, inflatable slides, obstacle courses, jumps, interactive games and more that will keep your kids happy, healthy, and active. Please check Facebook for our winter hours.
3707 Northridge Dr NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-784-5437
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Get out of the cold and get moving at MVP Athletic Clubs
MVP Athletic Clubs offer a variety of programs and activities to keep your kids active all winter long. From holiday day camps, to fun-filled Kid’s Night Out programs on Friday evenings,to year-round swim and tennis lessons, MVP has what your family needs to stay active and have fun all throughout the year!
4035 Burton St. SE | Grand Rapids 49546| 616-254-8800
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Sit Back and Enjoy The Show!
Start a new holiday tradition with the Grand Rapids Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker!
Spend the afternoon at your local movie theater taking in a family film. And, if you have someone in your family with special needs, check out a Sensory-Friendly Movie at Celebration Cinema, allowing everyone to enjoy the fun.
Need a few laughs after a busy holiday season? Check out River City Improv for a night of laughter and entertainment. And even better, they aim to keep comedy non offensive, perfect for a family outing.
Play and Explore at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!
This holiday season, visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for Snowflake Break for family fun including making themed crafts, playing games and exploring the museum! Snowflake Break is included with your ticket purchase. Additionally, see historic Grand Rapids built from LEGO bricks, complete with operating trams, showcasing Grand Rapids during the early 20th century.
Take pictures with the Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train, see 15 historic Santas from around the world and find 12 elves hidden throughout the museum. Visit the GRPM’s Planetarium to see Let it Snow, featuring festive classics with a stunning finale by the Trans Siberian Orchestra.
272 Pearl St. NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-929-1700
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Have Fun in the Water at Holland Community Aquatic Center
Visit the Holland Community Aquatic Center for some fun in the water this holiday season! Try the Aqua Track, take the Zipline into the pool or ride the 150 foot water slide! Little ones can enjoy the Splash Zone that includes tumble buckets, a tire swing and lemon drops.
December 23, 26-27, 30-31 & January 2-3 bring the whole family for extended Family Splash Hours! All features will be out from 12:00-4:00pm & 6:00-8:30pm each day.
Call ahead or check the website for specific pricing. Age and height requirements apply to some features.
550 Maple Ave | Holland, MI 49423 | 616-393-7595
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Learning Doesn’t Have To Stop During Break
There are lots of great ways to keep your kids learning while still having fun.
Start with a trip to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and stop in for one of their Curiosity Labs where kids can enjoy science through a variety of hands-on activities.
Looking for some budget-friendly activities over break? You can enjoy fun activities like GiftWorks (make it, take it, gift it!) at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Or take a Snowflake Break at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, including family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture.
The Mud Room’s Camp Mud will teach your aspiring artist how to use a spinning Potter’s Wheel.
Experience Virtual Reality at Amped Reality
AMPED REALITY offers over 40 Virtual Reality experiences so the entire family can have fun! Kids can stay active and build relationships with multi-player games!
Younger kids can be inside a DISNEY movie or play Angry Birds or Fruit Ninja. Older kids can be inside MINECRAFT or swing like Spider-man! Older people can play Beat Saber, complete spy missions (like a virtual escape room), Explore with Google Earth, or just relax in comfortable chairs!
Memberships offer affordable options for your children and friends to have fun all winter long.
We offer BIRTHDAY PARTIES, CORPORATE EVENTS, STEM EDUCATION, and FUNDRAISERS, too.
2923 28th St. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 | 616-608-5508
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Make handmade gifts to share at The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum!
Experience the joy of giving this holiday season with GiftWorks at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Offered daily during the holidays, GiftWorks features a new handmade craft each week for kids to create, wrap and share with someone special.
GiftWorks is free with museum admission and offered daily from November 24 – December 30. Check website for details and times.
- Dec 17-20 decorate a picture frame
- Dec 21-22 make a wreath
- Dec 23-27 decorate a medallion
- Dec 28-30 design a Shrinky Dink charm
11 Sheldon Avenue NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-235-4726
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Try Something New for Winter Break!
Winter Break is a great time to go somewhere new.
Drive over to the Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville, and let your child learn through sensory play. Or check out the Coopersville Farm Museum, where you can please both the artist and animal lover, including their Christmas Fair with art and craft vendors.
Has it been a while since you’ve spent a day in downtown Grand Rapids? Start with a stop at the Grand Rapids Public Library. Find new reading material for the whole family to enjoy over Christmas break.
Next grab a bite to eat (and give yourself time to explore) at the Downtown Market. Check out 15 Things to Do At the Downtown Market with Kids to make sure you don’t miss a thing during your visit. Finish the day ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the perfect way to end a winter day in GR.
Fun Memories Start ‘where the Fun Never ends!’ at Craig’s Cruisers
Craig’s Cruisers is West Michigan’s premier destination for family fun this winter, with over 120,000 square feet of indoor recreation! Give the gift of fun this holiday season. Plus, dine in our amazing buffet with offerings that include: full salad bar, pasta, breadsticks, pizza (gluten and dairy free pizza is available upon request), roasted chicken, mac-n-cheese, cookies, ice cream, Pepsi products and more!
Indoor offerings include:
- Go-Karts
- Laser Tag
- Cruiser Coaster
- Ninja Course
- Virtual Reality
- Arcade
- Bumper Cars
- Frog Hopper
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW | Wyoming, MI 49509 | 616-235-4726
WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM
Cheer On Your Favorite Team!
Winter break is a great time to check out a game with your sports enthusiasts. You can find both the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Drive with home games over Christmas break.
And if you are looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, check out the Grand Rapids Griffins New Year’s Eve Celebration PROMO CODE DEAL. Enjoy a special night out, cheering on our Griffins and then stay for an indoor firework display after the game.
Winter Break Things to Do – Day by Day
Looking for something to do on a specific day of winter break? Use this calendar of winter break events to find your fun!
Saturday December 21, 2019
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Sunday December 22, 2019
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Monday December 23, 2019
School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!! Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Winter Break Camp: Animal Exploration
Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center Monday, December 23 Animal Exploration Day: Let’s find out where they all go in the winter (Ages: 5-12yo) 10 am – 2 |read more… Winter Break Camp: Animal Exploration
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp (6-10yrs)
Renew Mama Studio – 5161 Northland Dr NE Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp Winter break making you wish for school to start back up again?? Bring your little ones for an afternoon of Winter fun and give yourself a |read more… Winter Wonderland Yoga Camp (6-10yrs)
GRG Holiday Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym
Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Tuesday December 24, 2019
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Thursday December 26, 2019
Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp
MVP Athletic Club (Holland) – 650 S. Waverly Road Holland at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Register at the Athletic Club service |read more… Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Winter Break Camp: Engineering Day
Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center Thursday, December 26 Engineering Day: Inside and out reusing/recycling natural materials (Ages: 6-14yo) 10 am – 2 pm $10/per day Bring your |read more… Winter Break Camp: Engineering Day
Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
GRG Holiday Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym
Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Friday December 27, 2019
Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp
MVP Athletic Club (Holland) – 650 S. Waverly Road Holland at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Register at the Athletic Club service |read more… Holland MVP's Holiday Sports Camp
Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!! Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Winter Break Camp: Winter Survival Day
Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center Friday, December 27 Winter Survival Day: Shelter, fire and food (Ages: 6-14yo) 10 am – 2 pm $10/per day Bring your lunch |read more… Winter Break Camp: Winter Survival Day
Camp Mud Potter's Wheel @ THE MUD ROOM
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
These creative workshops over Winter Break allow kids to explore the potter’s wheel, glass fusing and more! Ages 7 and up. Class sizes are limited, so sign up early. Camp Mud Potter's Wheel @ THE MUD ROOM
Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Camp Mud Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
These creative workshops over school breaks allow kids to learn while exploring their creativity! Each student will mold a lump of clay into a bowl, vase or cup on a |read more… Camp Mud Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
Rockford MVP Sports Clubs – 515 E Division Rockford at 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Kids out of school for break? We have day camps for kids ages 3 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, arts and crafts. Daily rates available. Register at the |read more… Holiday Camp at Rockford MVP
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Saturday December 28, 2019
Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Parents and kids can enjoy cookies and cocoa during this family friendly Potter’s Wheel class! Ages: 7 to Adult Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Winter Break Camp: Adventure Race Day
Howard Christensen Nature Center – 16190 Red Pine Drive Northwest Kent City at 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Winter Break Camp at Howard Christensen Nature Center Saturday, December 28 Adventure Race Day: Use a compass to navigate the property in order to find challenges and checkpoints. (Ages: 8-16yo) |read more… Winter Break Camp: Adventure Race Day
Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at 11:15 am - 12:15 pm
Parents and kids can enjoy cookies and cocoa during this family friendly Potter’s Wheel class! Ages: 7 to Adult Family Potter's Wheel Class @ THE MUD ROOM
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Kids GloGa
The Yoga Zen – 9379 Cherry Valley Ave. Suite A Caledonia at 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
"GloGa" = Glow in the dark yoga! This is not your typical kid’s yoga class! Children ages 6-12(ish) will experience an age-appropriate yoga practice including breathing instruction, stretching, yoga poses, |read more… Kids GloGa
Sunday December 29, 2019
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Monday December 30, 2019
Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Horizon Complex – 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Drop your kids off to burn some energy during Thanksgiving Break, Christmas Break & Spring Break!! Jump on the trampolines, climb the ropes, swing into the foam pit, and so |read more… School Vacation Open Gym at Horizon Kids Complex
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Kids Yoga & Parent Cycle30
Eastown- Wealthy St. – Wealthy St. Grand Rapids at 11:00 am - 11:45 am
Are you looking for a fun reason to get out of the house as winter break continues into its second week? Why not start your New Year's Resolution early and |read more… Kids Yoga & Parent Cycle30
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
GRG Holiday Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Free Family Movie Day: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Frauenthal Center – 425 W. Western Ave. Muskegon at 3:00 pm
Tickets: FREE, no ticket required The Frauenthal Center will be showing the movie Ralph Breaks the Internet at 3:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019. Video game bad guy Ralph and |read more… Free Family Movie Day: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Tuesday December 31, 2019
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kids Night Out @ THE MUD ROOM
The Mud Room – 1971 E Beltline Ave NE Grand Rapids at 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
A creative celebration for the New Year! Kids will use unique techniques to create a Snowflake Plate! Ages: 7 and up (drop off class) Kids Night Out @ THE MUD ROOM
New Year's Eve Family Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Family fun roller skating celebrating New Year's Eve $10.00 for kids $5.00 for parents Includes all skate rental Food and Drinks also included New Year's Eve Family Skating
Wednesday January 1, 2020
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Thursday January 2, 2020
Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have mini camps for kids ages 3 to 6! Activities include swimming, games, arts & crafts, music & movement and more! Campers |read more… Holiday Mini Camp (ages 3-6) at MVP Sportsplex
Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
MVP Sportsplex – 4035 Burton Street SE Grand Rapids at 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Kids out of school for a holiday? We have day camps for kids ages 6 to 11! Activities include swimming, sports, games, and arts & crafts! Campers bring their own |read more… Holiday Sports Camp (ages 6-11) at MVP Sportsplex
Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
BattleGR Tactical Games – 4735 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids at 9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Looking for something fun for the kids to do during Holiday break. Join us for 4 hours of Battle Royale Style laser tag. Includes pizza lunch and blue slurp juice. |read more… Kids Drop Off - Battle Royale Style Laser Tag
MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Amped Reality – 2923 28th St SE Kentwood at 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
AMPED REALITY and BRICKS 4 KIDZ have partnered together to offer 3-hour Day Camps! Your 6-13 year old child will experience Fun, Engaging, & Educational play that introduces them to |read more… MINECRAFT, Marvel, & More Day Camps over Christmas Break
Snowflake Break
Grand Rapids Public Museum – 272 Pearl St. NW Grand Rapids at 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits! Visitors |read more… Snowflake Break
Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Air Zoo – 6151 Portage Rd Portage at 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during winter break, there will be |read more… Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
Salvation Army Kroc Center – 2500 S. Division Grand Rapids at 12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
All pools, including the large water slide, water basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area may be used during open swim. Day Pass Rates: ADULT (Ages 12+) $8.50 per day YOUTH (Ages |read more… Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim
GRG Holiday Open Gym
Grand Rapids Gymnastics – 1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301 Grand Rapids at 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
All ages welcome. Come and enjoy some activity time with us. No need to call ahead, just stop by and join in on the fun every week. Parents can stay |read more… GRG Holiday Open Gym
Family Roller Skating
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Avenue Grandville at 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Family Roller Skating Admission is $8.00 Roller Skate Rental is $1.00 extra. Rollerblades are $2.00 extra A parent admission is just $5.00 and also covers any rental needed. Family, friendly |read more… Family Roller Skating
Holiday Splash Time
Holland Aquatic Center – 550 Maple Avenue Holland at 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Join us for extra Family Splash Time during Christmas Break! Bring kids of all ages to enjoy the Apline, Water Slide, Zipline, Aqua Track and the Splash Zone! Holiday Splash |read more… Holiday Splash Time
Leave A Comment