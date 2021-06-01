Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Reopens In June!

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Sets Reopening Timeline
|Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The day we have all been waiting for is here!
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is reopening!
The GRCM has put this downtime to good use – taking time to revamp exhibits, protocols, website, communications, and playful practices.
New things to look forward to include:
- all new bubble tower – come play with the all-new accessible tower and bubble tables
- all-new Spin Zone
- all new Purple Cow ice cream shop in the brand new Little GR Meijer exhibit. Go ahead and check out with the REAL scanners!
- updated Playroom Gift Shop with a new vendor products, and pay with Apple Pay!
They do want all visitors to know that being a “hands on” museum will still remain very difficult right now, and ask for your patience.
To that end, all guests, including members, must make a reservation to visit.
Reservations are first come, first served – registrations will go live to the public on June 15. Members will be rewarded with two “member appreciation days” on June 22 and June 24.
Registration for members-only days opens on June 14 at 8am.
(Not a member? Join now to get early entry to GRCM.)
How things will work:
- You will pre-register with the new state-of-the-art online portal.
- They will be doing temperature checks at the door.
- They will require masks for everyone age 2 and up.
- Please, no food or drink inside the museum.
Visit their website to learn more about our new hours, new protocols, and how they’re “playing it safe” as they reopen.
Support GRCM by shopping our Amazon Wish List!
Please click the link below to find the comprehensive Wish List, “Museum Manipulatives and Re-Opening Needs” and ship items directly to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum!
Don’t forget to utilize Smile.Amazon.com and select “Grand Rapids Children’s Museum” as your Charity, allowing the museum to receive additional monetary donations from Amazon. Thank you!
GRCM REOPENING WEEK HOURS
|Member Appreciation Days
|June 22
|9am — 2pm
|Member Appreciation Days
|June 24
|12pm — 7pm
|Open to the Public
|June 25
|9am — 3pm
|Open to the Public
|June 26
|9am — 3pm