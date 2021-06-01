Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Reopens In June!

They do want all visitors to know that being a “hands on” museum will still remain very difficult right now, and ask for your patience.

To that end, all guests, including members, must make a reservation to visit.

Reservations are first come, first served – registrations will go live to the public on June 15. Members will be rewarded with two “member appreciation days” on June 22 and June 24.

Registration for members-only days opens on June 14 at 8am.

All guests, including members, must make a reservation to visit. Reservations are first come, first served – registrations will go live to the public on June 15.

(Not a member? Join now to get early entry to GRCM.)