The Best Grand Rapids Sledding Hills, Plus 4 Luge & Tobogganing Runs in Michigan

By / December 30, 2020 /
sledding hills grand rapids

Create Timeless Memories While Sledding This Winter With Your Family

The age-old pastime of sledding is just one of the ways you can enjoy winter and the snow that it brings. If you’re looking for a sledding hill in Greater Grand Rapids, this list is for you.

Or maybe you’d like to try a different way to slide down hills. If so, check out the Luge run at Muskegon state park or hit up one of the three remaining tobogganing runs in Michigan.

No matter where you find yourself having fun, bundle up, bring some hot cocoa, and stay safe.

Check with property owners before sledding and follow all local laws and regulations. Grand Rapids Kids is not liable for how you may choose to use this information.

Please note: Open/Closed Status for Sledding Hills, Toboggan Runs, and the Luge fluctuates with the weather, and this year, also with State Health Department orders.

Check with your destination on their current status before heading out, and be mindful that some places use ticketing systems to control crowding. You may need advance reservations.

Tobogganing in Lower Michigan

There are only three places with dedicated toboggan runs for tobogganing in Michigan.

Tobogganing is like sledding in that you slide down a hill on a device.

Tobogganing is different from sledding in that riders often travel down ice-covered lanes, or runs, on a specialized type of sled called a toboggan.

Toboggans may look like this, and can be bought at sporting good stores or on Amazon.

toboggan
Traditional Wooden Toboggan

Here’s where you can toboggan on dedicated toboggan runs in Michigan:

Tobogganing - Central Lower Michigan
Tobogganing at Echo Valley - Kalamazoo, MI

131972929 3801214376575456 5374289948198061800 n.png? nc cat=100&ccb=2& nc sid=e3f864& nc ohc=3IvLiR50 SkAX b5 oZ& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

8495 East H Ave.
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Map It

You'll reach speeds up to 60 MPH before coming to a stop at the end of the quarter-mile long runs. An all-season sledding surface known as Everslide has been installed on each toboggan run. At the end of the run our staff returns the toboggans to the starting platform via our overhead lift. No more lugging your group's toboggan back to the top!

Tobogganing - Central Lower Michigan
Tobogganing at Midland City Forest - Midland, MI

16114782 1441897185820418 7206378705824018948 n.jpg? nc cat=106&ccb=2& nc sid=8bfeb9& nc ohc=BfbXHBv P9EAX9G64Dj& nc ht=scontent.fdet1 1

2840 E Monroe Road
Midland, MI 48642
Map It

Our toboggan runs are the one of the last remaining in the state.

City Forest features Michigan’s only hand-packed toboggan runs. 4 snow-packed, iced and elevated toboggan runs, each a tenth of a mile long. Toboggans are hand packed and un-refrigerated so they rely solely on weather conditions.

Toboggans are available for rental at the City Forest chalet during hours of operation. Each seats up to 3 people. No personal toboggans are allowed.

Toboggan runs can cause damage to clothing and other items during use. Please try to wear durable clothing when using the toboggan runs.

Tobogganing - Eastside
Tobogganing at Kensington Metropark - Milford, MI
4570 Huron River Parkway
Milford, MI 48380
Map It

Toboggans must be standard toboggans with attached padding on the seat. No sleds or snowboards are allowed on the toboggan runs.

No rentals

Luge in Lower Michigan

Luge is an Olympic winter sport that involves a rider steering down an ice-covered track, feet first.

There are only four luge tracks in the United States and one of them is located right here in Michigan!

The luge track in Muskegon, MI is 850 feet long, shorter than an Olympic-sized track, but still long enough to give riders a feel for the sport – and a thrill. You can get up to speeds of 30 mph around the six curves on the Michigan Luge!

luge michigan
Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Luge - West MI
Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex - North Muskegon, MI
462 Scenic Drive
North Muskegon, MI 49445
Map It

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States. It's the only kunstbahn track (German for artificial track) made from natural ice and not refrigerated.

Our 850 ft. track was designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley. Shorter in length than the Olympic tracks in Lake Placid and Salt Lake City, the Muskegon track provides an Olympic thrill with the first-time luge athletes in mind. It consists of six curves and two starting areas. Public participants receive equipment and training before sliding at speeds up to 30 mph.

Luge classes for ages 8 and older. Scout Luge and private group packages.

Sledding Hills Around Lower Michigan

This is a list of note-worthy sledding hills around lower Michigan, including the Lakeshore, Lansing, and Eastside areas.

To jump to Grand Rapids Area Sledding Hills, Click Here.

Sledding - West MI
Sledding at Pigeon Creek Park - West Olive, MI
12524 Stanton Street
West Olive, MI 49460
Map It

There is a small lighted hill near the lodge for sledding (no snowboards) that is free to use.

Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park - Battle Creek, MI
7255 B Dr. S.
Battle Creek, MI 49014
Map It

Sleds available at certain times. Call ahead for availability.

Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Bertha Brock Park - Ionia, MI
2311 Bluewater Highway
Ionia, MI 48846
Map It

In winter, huge sledding hill. No sleds provided.

Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park - Holt, MI
881 Grovenburg Rd
Holt, MI 48842
Map It

Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park. Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring! Snow tubes are available to rent for $3.00, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled.

Please note that toboggans, snowboards, and vehicle inner tubes are NOT permitted on the sledding hill. The toboggan run remains closed.

Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Midland City Forest - Midland, MI
2840 E Monroe Road
Midland, MI 48642
Map It

Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for sledding until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents.

Use your own sled or rent one of ours. No steel runner sleds.

If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment.

When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill.

Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Kensington Metropark - Milford, MI
4570 Huron River Parkway
Milford, MI 48380
Map It

Coast down a variety of hills, from beginner to advanced. A short “bunny hill” designated for younger sledders features padded trees for added safety.

Saucers and inflatables are not permitted on the advanced and intermediate hills.

No rentals

Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Stony Creek Metropark - Shelby Township, MI
4300 Main Park Road
Shelby Township, MI 48316
Map It

Experience a winter wonderland while sledding at Stony Creek Metropark. Dash down sledding hills located at the Gladeview and West Branch Picnic Areas.

Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Rolling Hills Winter Park - Ypsilanti, MI
7660 Stony Creek Rd
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Map It

The sledding hill is 275 feet in length with a large flat area at the bottom and fenced return paths on either side so you can safely climb the hill and ride again. The 70 foot width at the top of the hill is wide enough to spread out and accommodate various levels of thrill seekers.

There is plenty of paved parking, permanent restrooms, and a warming space with a gas fireplace for public use.

Snowboarding is not permitted on the sledding hill.

Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena - Ann Arbor, MI
2751 Packard Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Map It

This park has many hills to choose from and is known for a long, mellow hill perfect for little ones.

Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Lake St. Clair Metropark - Harrison Township, MI
31300 Metro Parkway
Harrison Township, MI 48045
Map It

An outdoor family sledding hill is located in the West Playfield at Lake St. Clair Metropark. The sledding hill, a comfort station, a warming room and picnic tables for resting are conveniently located close to the parking area.

Greater Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

The follow is a list of popular sledding hills in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Northeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Belknap Park (hill is behind Griff’s Ice House)
30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
East Leonard Elementary School410 Barnett St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI  49503
East Oakview Elementary School3940 Suburban Shores NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Provin Trails2900 4 MIle Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
St. Isodore Church628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wabasis Lake Park11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838
Orchard View Elementary School 2770 Leffingwell Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Northwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Johnson Park2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534
Richmond Hills Park 1637 Tamarack Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Union High School1800 Treemont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Southeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Ada Vista Elementary7192 Bradfield SE, Ada, MI
Caledonia Lakeside Park370 Lake St, Caledonia, MI 49316
Cascade Township Park3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Cascade Township
Christ Community Church2400 Forest Hills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (corner of Burton and Forest Hills)
Manhattan Park3180 Cascade Rd (right off the East Beltline), East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Mulick Park Elementary School1761 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Pine Ridge Elementary3250 Redford Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church 7495 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Southwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Byron Center Christian School 8840 Byron Center Ave, Byron Center, MI 49315
Charlie’s Dump (also known as the Soccer Bowl) 1856 Rosewood, Jenison, MI
Grand Valley Armory1200 44th St. SW Wyoming, MI
Pinery Park 2401 DeHoop St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
sledding hills grand rapids

MAP of Sledding Hills, Luge, & Toboggan Runs

 

Find Sledding Hills Near Me

 

More MI Winter Sport Guides

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *