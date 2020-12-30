The Best Grand Rapids Sledding Hills, Plus 4 Luge & Tobogganing Runs in Michigan

Create Timeless Memories While Sledding This Winter With Your Family
The age-old pastime of sledding is just one of the ways you can enjoy winter and the snow that it brings. If you’re looking for a sledding hill in Greater Grand Rapids, this list is for you.
Or maybe you’d like to try a different way to slide down hills. If so, check out the Luge run at Muskegon state park or hit up one of the three remaining tobogganing runs in Michigan.
No matter where you find yourself having fun, bundle up, bring some hot cocoa, and stay safe.
Please note: Open/Closed Status for Sledding Hills, Toboggan Runs, and the Luge fluctuates with the weather, and this year, also with State Health Department orders.
Check with your destination on their current status before heading out, and be mindful that some places use ticketing systems to control crowding. You may need advance reservations.
Tobogganing in Lower Michigan
There are only three places with dedicated toboggan runs for tobogganing in Michigan.
Tobogganing is like sledding in that you slide down a hill on a device.
Tobogganing is different from sledding in that riders often travel down ice-covered lanes, or runs, on a specialized type of sled called a toboggan.
Toboggans may look like this, and can be bought at sporting good stores or on Amazon.
Here’s where you can toboggan on dedicated toboggan runs in Michigan:
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
You'll reach speeds up to 60 MPH before coming to a stop at the end of the quarter-mile long runs. An all-season sledding surface known as Everslide has been installed on each toboggan run. At the end of the run our staff returns the toboggans to the starting platform via our overhead lift. No more lugging your group's toboggan back to the top!
Midland, MI 48642
Our toboggan runs are the one of the last remaining in the state.
City Forest features Michigan’s only hand-packed toboggan runs. 4 snow-packed, iced and elevated toboggan runs, each a tenth of a mile long. Toboggans are hand packed and un-refrigerated so they rely solely on weather conditions.
Toboggans are available for rental at the City Forest chalet during hours of operation. Each seats up to 3 people. No personal toboggans are allowed.
Toboggan runs can cause damage to clothing and other items during use. Please try to wear durable clothing when using the toboggan runs.
Tobogganing - Eastside
Tobogganing at Kensington Metropark - Milford, MI
Milford, MI 48380
Toboggans must be standard toboggans with attached padding on the seat. No sleds or snowboards are allowed on the toboggan runs.
No rentals
Luge in Lower Michigan
Luge is an Olympic winter sport that involves a rider steering down an ice-covered track, feet first.
There are only four luge tracks in the United States and one of them is located right here in Michigan!
The luge track in Muskegon, MI is 850 feet long, shorter than an Olympic-sized track, but still long enough to give riders a feel for the sport – and a thrill. You can get up to speeds of 30 mph around the six curves on the Michigan Luge!
Luge - West MI
Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex - North Muskegon, MI
North Muskegon, MI 49445
The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States. It's the only kunstbahn track (German for artificial track) made from natural ice and not refrigerated.
Our 850 ft. track was designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley. Shorter in length than the Olympic tracks in Lake Placid and Salt Lake City, the Muskegon track provides an Olympic thrill with the first-time luge athletes in mind. It consists of six curves and two starting areas. Public participants receive equipment and training before sliding at speeds up to 30 mph.
Luge classes for ages 8 and older. Scout Luge and private group packages.
Sledding Hills Around Lower Michigan
This is a list of note-worthy sledding hills around lower Michigan, including the Lakeshore, Lansing, and Eastside areas.
To jump to Grand Rapids Area Sledding Hills, Click Here.
Sledding - West MI
Sledding at Pigeon Creek Park - West Olive, MI
West Olive, MI 49460
There is a small lighted hill near the lodge for sledding (no snowboards) that is free to use.
Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park - Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI 49014
Sleds available at certain times. Call ahead for availability.
Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Bertha Brock Park - Ionia, MI
Ionia, MI 48846
In winter, huge sledding hill. No sleds provided.
Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park - Holt, MI
Holt, MI 48842
Please note there is a vehicle entrance fee at Burchfield Park. Sled down our two sledding hills, one for little kids, and one for the more daring! Snow tubes are available to rent for $3.00, weather permitting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday - Thursday snow tube rentals are closed, but the hill remains open, you may bring your own sled.
Please note that toboggans, snowboards, and vehicle inner tubes are NOT permitted on the sledding hill. The toboggan run remains closed.
Sledding - Central Lower Michigan
Sledding at Midland City Forest - Midland, MI
Midland, MI 48642
Our groomed and lighted sledding hill is available for sledding until late evening. The sled hill features "lanes," allowing children to travel down the hill with fewer accidents.
Use your own sled or rent one of ours. No steel runner sleds.
If City Forest Chalet is closed, you can still use the sled hill with your personal equipment.
When conditions are favorable, snow is made on-site for the hill.
Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Kensington Metropark - Milford, MI
Milford, MI 48380
Coast down a variety of hills, from beginner to advanced. A short “bunny hill” designated for younger sledders features padded trees for added safety.
Saucers and inflatables are not permitted on the advanced and intermediate hills.
No rentals
Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Stony Creek Metropark - Shelby Township, MI
Shelby Township, MI 48316
Experience a winter wonderland while sledding at Stony Creek Metropark. Dash down sledding hills located at the Gladeview and West Branch Picnic Areas.
Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Rolling Hills Winter Park - Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
The sledding hill is 275 feet in length with a large flat area at the bottom and fenced return paths on either side so you can safely climb the hill and ride again. The 70 foot width at the top of the hill is wide enough to spread out and accommodate various levels of thrill seekers.
There is plenty of paved parking, permanent restrooms, and a warming space with a gas fireplace for public use.
Snowboarding is not permitted on the sledding hill.
Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena - Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
This park has many hills to choose from and is known for a long, mellow hill perfect for little ones.
Sledding - Eastside
Sledding at Lake St. Clair Metropark - Harrison Township, MI
Harrison Township, MI 48045
An outdoor family sledding hill is located in the West Playfield at Lake St. Clair Metropark. The sledding hill, a comfort station, a warming room and picnic tables for resting are conveniently located close to the parking area.
Greater Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
The follow is a list of popular sledding hills in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.
Northeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Belknap Park
|(hill is behind Griff’s Ice House)
30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|East Leonard Elementary School
|410 Barnett St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|East Oakview Elementary School
|3940 Suburban Shores NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Provin Trails
|2900 4 MIle Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|St. Isodore Church
|628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
|Wabasis Lake Park
|11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838
|Orchard View Elementary School
|2770 Leffingwell Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Northwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Johnson Park
|2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534
|Richmond Hills Park
|1637 Tamarack Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
|Union High School
|1800 Treemont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Southeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Ada Vista Elementary
|7192 Bradfield SE, Ada, MI
|Caledonia Lakeside Park
|370 Lake St, Caledonia, MI 49316
|Cascade Township Park
|3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Cascade Township
|Christ Community Church
|2400 Forest Hills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (corner of Burton and Forest Hills)
|Manhattan Park
|3180 Cascade Rd (right off the East Beltline), East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
|Mulick Park Elementary School
|1761 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
|Pine Ridge Elementary
|3250 Redford Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
|Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
|7495 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Southwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills
|Byron Center Christian School
|8840 Byron Center Ave, Byron Center, MI 49315
|Charlie’s Dump (also known as the Soccer Bowl)
|1856 Rosewood, Jenison, MI
|Grand Valley Armory
|1200 44th St. SW Wyoming, MI
|Pinery Park
|2401 DeHoop St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
MAP of Sledding Hills, Luge, & Toboggan Runs
