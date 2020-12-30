The Best Grand Rapids Sledding Hills, Plus 4 Luge & Tobogganing Runs in Michigan

Create Timeless Memories While Sledding This Winter With Your Family

The age-old pastime of sledding is just one of the ways you can enjoy winter and the snow that it brings. If you’re looking for a sledding hill in Greater Grand Rapids, this list is for you.

Or maybe you’d like to try a different way to slide down hills. If so, check out the Luge run at Muskegon state park or hit up one of the three remaining tobogganing runs in Michigan.

No matter where you find yourself having fun, bundle up, bring some hot cocoa, and stay safe.

Check with property owners before sledding and follow all local laws and regulations. Grand Rapids Kids is not liable for how you may choose to use this information.

Please note: Open/Closed Status for Sledding Hills, Toboggan Runs, and the Luge fluctuates with the weather, and this year, also with State Health Department orders.



Check with your destination on their current status before heading out, and be mindful that some places use ticketing systems to control crowding. You may need advance reservations.

Tobogganing in Lower Michigan

There are only three places with dedicated toboggan runs for tobogganing in Michigan.

Tobogganing is like sledding in that you slide down a hill on a device.

Tobogganing is different from sledding in that riders often travel down ice-covered lanes, or runs, on a specialized type of sled called a toboggan.

Toboggans may look like this, and can be bought at sporting good stores or on Amazon.

Traditional Wooden Toboggan

Here’s where you can toboggan on dedicated toboggan runs in Michigan:

Tobogganing - Central Lower Michigan Tobogganing at Echo Valley - Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Map It 8495 East H Ave.Kalamazoo, MI 49048

(269) 349-3017 WEBSITE You'll reach speeds up to 60 MPH before coming to a stop at the end of the quarter-mile long runs. An all-season sledding surface known as Everslide has been installed on each toboggan run. At the end of the run our staff returns the toboggans to the starting platform via our overhead lift. No more lugging your group's toboggan back to the top! Tobogganing - Central Lower Michigan Tobogganing at Midland City Forest - Midland, MI

Midland, MI 48642

Map It 2840 E Monroe RoadMidland, MI 48642

(989) 837-6930 WEBSITE Our toboggan runs are the one of the last remaining in the state. City Forest features Michigan’s only hand-packed toboggan runs. 4 snow-packed, iced and elevated toboggan runs, each a tenth of a mile long. Toboggans are hand packed and un-refrigerated so they rely solely on weather conditions. Toboggans are available for rental at the City Forest chalet during hours of operation. Each seats up to 3 people. No personal toboggans are allowed. Toboggan runs can cause damage to clothing and other items during use. Please try to wear durable clothing when using the toboggan runs. Tobogganing - Eastside Tobogganing at Kensington Metropark - Milford, MI

Milford, MI 48380

Map It 4570 Huron River ParkwayMilford, MI 48380

(810) 227-8910 WEBSITE Toboggans must be standard toboggans with attached padding on the seat. No sleds or snowboards are allowed on the toboggan runs. No rentals

Luge in Lower Michigan

Luge is an Olympic winter sport that involves a rider steering down an ice-covered track, feet first.

There are only four luge tracks in the United States and one of them is located right here in Michigan!

The luge track in Muskegon, MI is 850 feet long, shorter than an Olympic-sized track, but still long enough to give riders a feel for the sport – and a thrill. You can get up to speeds of 30 mph around the six curves on the Michigan Luge!

Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

Luge - West MI Luge at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex - North Muskegon, MI

North Muskegon, MI 49445

Map It 462 Scenic DriveNorth Muskegon, MI 49445

1-877-879-5843 WEBSITE grkids.com The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States. It's the only kunstbahn track (German for artificial track) made from natural ice and not refrigerated. Our 850 ft. track was designed by three-time Olympian Frank Masley. Shorter in length than the Olympic tracks in Lake Placid and Salt Lake City, the Muskegon track provides an Olympic thrill with the first-time luge athletes in mind. It consists of six curves and two starting areas. Public participants receive equipment and training before sliding at speeds up to 30 mph. Luge classes for ages 8 and older. Scout Luge and private group packages.

Sledding Hills Around Lower Michigan

This is a list of note-worthy sledding hills around lower Michigan, including the Lakeshore, Lansing, and Eastside areas.

To jump to Grand Rapids Area Sledding Hills, Click Here.

Greater Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

The follow is a list of popular sledding hills in Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas.

Northeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Belknap Park (hill is behind Griff’s Ice House)

30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 East Leonard Elementary School 410 Barnett St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 East Oakview Elementary School 3940 Suburban Shores NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Provin Trails 2900 4 MIle Rd, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 St. Isodore Church 628 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Wabasis Lake Park 11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Orchard View Elementary School 2770 Leffingwell Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Northwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Johnson Park 2600 Wilson Ave, Walker, MI 49534 Richmond Hills Park 1637 Tamarack Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Union High School 1800 Treemont Blvd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Southeast Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Ada Vista Elementary 7192 Bradfield SE, Ada, MI Caledonia Lakeside Park 370 Lake St, Caledonia, MI 49316 Cascade Township Park 3810 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Cascade Township Christ Community Church 2400 Forest Hills Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (corner of Burton and Forest Hills) Manhattan Park 3180 Cascade Rd (right off the East Beltline), East Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Mulick Park Elementary School 1761 Rosewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Pine Ridge Elementary 3250 Redford Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Forest Hills Presbyterian Church 7495 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Southwest Grand Rapids Sledding Hills

Byron Center Christian School 8840 Byron Center Ave, Byron Center, MI 49315 Charlie’s Dump (also known as the Soccer Bowl) 1856 Rosewood, Jenison, MI Grand Valley Armory 1200 44th St. SW Wyoming, MI Pinery Park 2401 DeHoop St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

MAP of Sledding Hills, Luge, & Toboggan Runs

Find Sledding Hills Near Me

